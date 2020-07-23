/
brooks county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:30 AM
66 Apartments for rent in Brooks County, GA📍
Rivermoor West Apartments
1601 Reddick Rd, Brooks County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1540 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Rivermoor West is a beautiful apartment home community located in Savannah, Georgia.
259 Deer Run Dr
259 Deer Run Dr, Brooks County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
Brand-New 3 Bed/2 Bath Home for only $800/month! - Property Id: 311162 Brand-New Never Lived in 3 Bed/2 Bath Home for only $800/month! This home is also available on lease-to-own program! The home is located in Fernwood Mobile Home Park.
Results within 5 miles of Brooks County
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
1612 Garland Pl.
1612 Garland Place, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1268 sqft
3BD/2B home located in a convenient location. Large laundry room/pantry addition in back of the house. Fenced yard. Total electric. Huge kitchen.
302 College St.
302 East College Street, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1237 sqft
Two bedroom / one bath duplex located on the corner of Williams & College Street, only 2 blocks from VSU!! Great looking hardwood floors throughout, breakfast nook, and yard maintenance included.
1603 Victory St.
1603 Victory Drive, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$525
874 sqft
Spacious 2BD/2B apartment in Remerton. Large kitchen w/ laundry, two full bathrooms, and a back deck.
1703 - B Azalea Drive
1703 Azalea Dr, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Clean townhouse - walking distance to VSU, near Valdosta Mall. Clean and new carpet. Washer and dryer included.
1704 Patterson Street Apartment 2
1704 North Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Patterson Place Apartments. Walk, ride a bike to school. Clean upstairs apartment with balcony. Washer and dryer hookups. To view video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0vYKs-QfPw
4274 Whisperwood Circle
4274 Whisperwood Circle, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3056 sqft
4274 Whisperwood Circle Available 08/20/20 4 bedroom home in Stone Creek S/D - 4 bedroom 3.
414 Canna Drive
414 Canna Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
414 Canna Drive Available 08/01/20 Close to VSU and SGMC - Cottage style 3BR/1BA home in convenient location for VSU or SGMC. Hardwood flooring. The extra room, located off of the kitchen, is an ideal multi-purpose room or could be a bedroom.
2092 S Sherwood Dr I72
2092 South Sherwood Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1364 sqft
Cute 3BD/2BA condo in a Gated Community!! Fully Furnished! - Rolling Hills is a gated complex conveniently located to VSU, mall & restaurants. This unit is a 3 bedroom/2 bath with a wood burning fireplace in the living room.
3250 Wingfield Way
3250 Wingfield Way, Valdosta, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1336 sqft
3250 Wingfield Way Available 08/14/20 3/2 Close to EVERYTHING! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all the local amenities you need! Near shopping, schools, restaurants, Moody AFB & more. Apply today on our website movetovaldosta.
1220 Thomwall Street
1220 Thomwall Street, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1725 sqft
Large 3BD/2B in established Valdosta neighborhood. - Large 3BD/2B home in established Valdosta neighborhood. Convenient location near VSU, Mall, Grocery, etc. Hardwood and carpets. Single car carport. Large backyard. (RLNE5906796)
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield
345 Brookfield Road, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1139 sqft
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield Available 08/14/20 CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house!!! - CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house close to everything! Neutral colors and ceiling fans throughout.
7656 KAYLA WAY
7656 Kayla Drive, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
7656 KAYLA WAY Available 08/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN HAHIRA - THIS 4/2 HOME IS A BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK SUBDIVISION. HOME HAS CUSTOM CABINETS AND ALL KINDS OF CUSTOMIZATION. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
7607 CADEN WAY
7607 Caden Way, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
7607 CADEN WAY Available 08/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK - THIS 4/2 HOME IS A BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK SUBDIVISION. HOME HAS CUSTOM CABINETS AND ALL KINDS OF CUSTOMIZATION. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
4086 Cottage Heights
4086 Cottage Heights Road, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
4086 Cottage Heights Available 10/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home located in the Nelson Hill Subdivision. There is a beautiful view of the lake from front porch.
2420 BEMISS RD SUITE D
2420 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
OFFICE SPACE ON BEMISS - GREAT OFFICE SPACE LOCATED ON BEMISS, 3 LARGE OFFICE, RECEPTIONIST AREA, LARGE LOBBY, KITCHEN GULLEY AREA, 2 RESTROOMS, (ONE IS PRIVATE).
2311 Park Lane
2311 Park Lane, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1528 sqft
Brick style 3bd home in City of Valdosta! - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the heart of Valdosta. Home has brick fireplace, walk-in shower, drive way with car port and storage shed in backyard. Utilities: GAP & COV (RLNE5620516)
4172 Cider Trail
4172 Cider Trail, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1471 sqft
4172 Cider Trail Available 08/21/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home in Nelson Hill. Open floor planand the kitchen offers an island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.
1350 Winding Ridge Circle
1350 Winding Ridge Circle, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2617 sqft
1350 Winding Ridge Circle Available 09/21/20 4 Bedroom in Cherry Creek S/D - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in Cherry Creek S/D.
114 W. Hill Ave
114 W Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA
Studio
$2,475
2701 sqft
Professional Office Space in Historic Downtown - Tri-level commercial property located in downtown Valdosta. Minimum 2 year lease agreement with options available. (RLNE5098366)
1110 W. Alden Avenue
1110 West Alden Avenue, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1332 sqft
1110 W. Alden Avenue Available 08/20/20 Close to VSU - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath the kitchen comes with stove,refrigerator and dishwasher. It has central AC and Gas Heat. 1 Carport and approx. 1332 SF of living space. (RLNE4851969)
108 E ADAIR ST
108 East Adair Street, Valdosta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
2497 sqft
TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! - COMMERCIAL OFFICE: TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! BUILT IN 1900 IN THE HEART OF VALDOSTA.
