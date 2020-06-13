162 Apartments for rent in Hiram, GA

/
Verified
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
147 Highland Falls Drive
147 Highland Falls Drive, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1608 sqft
This nice home has new paint and carpet and is located in a desirable area, near shops, transportation and restaurants. Features 2 story great room and private wooded back yard. Ready to rent!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
363 Greystone Parkway
363 Greystone Parkway, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1264 sqft
Easy 1 level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in a Great Family Community with Pool and Playground! Open Floor Plan. Hardwood floors in family room and master bedroom! Level Backyard. HOA covers front lawn maintenance.
1 of 20
Last updated May 19 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
124 Cagle Way
124 Cagle Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1478 sqft
OWN OR RENT. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in a Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse community! Beautiful pavilion trails and a fishing lake to enjoy year round. Beautiful wood floors on the main. Spacious Living area w/ vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Hiram
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
298 Arrowhead Drive
298 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1903 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
234 Dublin Way
234 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2361 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Cranbrooke Drive
18 Cranbrooke Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1300 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Arrowhead Dr
351 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1530 sqft
3/2.5 Master Up, Swim N'hood minutes to shopping - Property Id: 236738 Great house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located just minutes to all the great shopping in Hiram. Easy access to Interstate 20.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY
260 International Parkway, Paulding County, GA
Studio
$1,095
1000 sqft
1000 SQ FT - Commercial Office/Warehouse Space Please note that this is a WAREHOUSE, this is not a home. This is an 1800 sqft warehouse with office, bath and storage room. Combination warehouse and office space for lease. EXCELLENT LOCATION.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17 Majestic Court
17 Majestic Court, Paulding County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
3128 sqft
Don't miss out on this 6 bed 3 bath home located in Hiram. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and provides a view of the family room. Formal living room and dining room. Bedroom and full bath on main level.
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
435 Dublin Way
435 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2312 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
1 of 17
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 Macland Township Drive
68 Macland Township Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2128 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
1 of 27
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
7 Graison Lane
7 Graison Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,456 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Hiram
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
903 Saint Charles Avenue
903 St Charles Avenue, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1616 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5077 Furlong Way
5077 Furlong Way, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1384 sqft
Home in Highly Sought after location of Powder Springs Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
237 Vernoy Aiken Rd
237 Vernoy Aiken Road, Dallas, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1104 sqft
We offer a friendly feel home atmosphere within walking distance to the famous Silver Comet Trail. We are minutes to dining, entertainment and shopping in the Hiram area.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
65 Crestwood Drive
65 Crestwood Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1424 sqft
GORGEOUS CAPE COD WITH WRAP AROUND FRONT PORCH. JUST OVER AN ACRE SIZE LOT WITH PRIVATE BACKYARD. WARM KITCHEN WITH ISLAND WORK SPACE, BAYED DINING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
431 Ivy Crest Drive
431 Ivy Crest Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4758 Saddleridge Road
4758 Saddleridge Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1213 Kingsbury Lane
1213 Kingsbury Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3174 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hiram, the median rent is $867 for a studio, $910 for a 1-bedroom, $1,051 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,380 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hiram, check out our monthly Hiram Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hiram area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hiram from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
