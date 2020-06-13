/
milton
225 Apartments for rent in Milton, GA📍
51 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
43 Units Available
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
13319 Flamingo Rd
13319 Flaming Road, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2559 sqft
Milton Townhome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June! 3 Bdrm, 3.5 bath townhome in Hidden Forest. The kitchen features a gas range with a vented microwave and granite countertops.
Crooked Creek
1 Unit Available
3254 Chipping Wood Court
3254 Chipping Wood Court, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3993 sqft
Beautiful active golf/swim/tennis gated community; magnificent 3 story home on golf lot. 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Two-story grand foyer leads to a two-story grand-room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
205 Galecrest Drive
205 Galecrest Drive, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1764 sqft
Fantastic House in the Cogburn/Hopewell/Cambridge District. Home is bright and open, beautiful hardwoods and newer carpet throughout home. Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ kitchen open to dining room. Fridge and front loading washer & dryer included.
1 Unit Available
3040 Serenade Court
3040 Serenade Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
AGENTS THIS ONE IS A BEAUTY! MASTER ON MAIN W/MB FEATURING UPDATED SHOWER WITH GLASS SLIDING DOOR. AWESOME COOKS KITCHEN FEATURING ALL SS APPLIANCES AND EAT IN AREA. FIRST FLOOR FEATURES ALL HARDWOODS ASIDE FROM MASTER.
Crabapple
1 Unit Available
2104 McFarlin Lane
2104 Mcfarlin Lane, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2834 sqft
Available August 7th. Alpharetta 3BR/2.5BA/2CAR Luxury End Unit Townhome on Largest Fenced lot in Braeburn. Open floor plan boasts plantation shutters, 10 ft ceilings on both floors, hardwoods, sep dining room.
1 Unit Available
511 Harmony Court
511 Harmony Ct, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1424 sqft
OPEN, LIGHT & BRIGHT HOME WITH MANY UPDATES TO INCLUDE ALMOST NEW PAINT, CARPET, TILE, FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, ETC.
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
13620 Weycroft Cir
13620 Weycroft Circle, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2300 sqft
Absolutely Perfect Location. Available immediately. Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA super clean home, subdivision. Cul de sac. Hardwood throughout main level, neutral paint. Tile floor kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top.
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
120 Sunvalley Drive
120 Sunvalley Drive, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2988 sqft
Furnished luxurious Short term rental !! LOCATION !! In Milton, 6BR/4 BA home w/finished basement on prime school district. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level.
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
185 Lembeth Court
185 Lembeth Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1939 sqft
Enjoy the North Fulton County lifestyle with a 3BR/2.5BA home in a swim tennis community convenient to restaurants and shopping. Your new home features hardwood flooring on the main level, with 2 story family room with a gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
3312 Avensong Village Circle
3312 Avensong Village Circle, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
Charming ranch minutes to GA 400 @ Windward Parkway. Separate bedroom suites each with its own private bath. Ideal roommate floor plan. Park-like fenced, private yard w/screened-in porch. Vaulted family room, gas log fireplace. Spacious kitchen.
1 Unit Available
3572 Archgate Court
3572 Archgate Court, Milton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2420 sqft
Just like New! Large open floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths in great location! Home as all the bells and whistles including hardwoods, granite, ss appliances and washer and dryer! Private, fenced backyard.
The Hermitage
1 Unit Available
13323 Marrywood Drive
13323 Marrywood Drive, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1616 sqft
Charming townhome in heart of Milton, conveniently located within a mile of lots of shopping, dining, and minutes to GA 400. Wonderful end unit.
1 Unit Available
3182 Buck Way
3182 Buck Way, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2182 sqft
3BR/2.5BA/2CAR Garage Luxury Alpharetta Brick townhome in Lake Deerfield close to Windward/Avalon. Main floor all hardwoods. Granite Kitchen w/cherry cabinets & breakfast bar open to Fireside Living Room, Breakfast area & Dining Room.
1 Unit Available
1770 Redd Road
1770 Redd Road, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1776 sqft
Ranch with a large beautiful lot in Milton. Top Schools in North Fulton! Renovated and open concept living area. Home Office with bookshelves. Hardwoods throughout.
1 Unit Available
3490 Flamingo Lane
3490 Flaming Lane, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1712 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in sought after gated community of Hidden Forest.
1 Unit Available
685 Chantress Ct
685 Chantress Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
Cute 3BR 2 bath home in a convenient community. Hardwood floors on the main level, with a 2-story greatroom, updated kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, tile backsplash and pantry, master suite and laundry room.
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
125 Lembeth Court
125 Lembeth Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2074 sqft
For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6713009 to view more pictures of this property. Welcome to your beautiful home in Fairmont of Milton.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
23 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
23 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1490 sqft
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.
1 Unit Available
2870 Webb Bridge Rd
2870 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Immediately! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Available Immediately! 2 story brick townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with large open and spacious den/ living room / dining room combo with fireplace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Milton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
Some of the colleges located in the Milton area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Milton from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
