garden city
234 Apartments for rent in Garden City, GA📍
2 Units Available
Kessler Point Apartment Homes
901 Kessler Ct, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1115 sqft
Welcome to our apartments in Garden City, GA! When you call Kessler Point home, you’ll quickly come to love the natural wooded environment surrounding these Georgia apartments.
4 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everday vacation vibe you've been looking for.
6 Units Available
The Arbors
4035 Kessler Ave, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1295 sqft
Check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! The Arbors is designed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. Check out these stunning photos to see for yourself.
1 Unit Available
527 US Highway 80 Highway
527 US Route 80, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
A professional building that is located in a high traffic area across Sunny Side Up and walking distance to Carey Hilliards.
1 Unit Available
322 Chatham Villa Drive
322 Chatham Villa Drive, Garden City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1814 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 322 Chatham Villa Drive in Garden City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Chatham Parkway
57 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Chatham Parkway
30 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$952
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
1 Unit Available
510 Stonebridge Circle
510 Stonebridge Circle, Chatham County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2584 sqft
510 Stonebridge Circle Available 08/07/20 Coming Available Mid August! 5 Bedroom Home in Stonebridge Community! - This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home will be available for you in August! Featuring over 2,500 sq.
1 Unit Available
6 Oak Park Place
6 Oak Park Place, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Oak Park Place in Chatham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
112 Carlisle Way
112 Carlisle Way, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2151 sqft
112 Carlisle Way Rent - $1700 Beautiful 2-story 4BR, 2 1/2 Bath home. MBR, MBath & 1/2 Bath Downstairs. Three very large BRs and a full bath up. Very large bonus Loft upstairs with open view to living room. Wood foyer in entry.
1 Unit Available
1 Steeple Run Way
1 Steeple Run Way, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2052 sqft
Enjoy Maintenance-Free Living at Southbridge - Savannah's Premier Golf & Spa Community! The floor plan offers very lofty ceilings, Great Room/Dining Room Combo, and the kitchen opens to the breakfast room.
1 Unit Available
15 Sandstone Court
15 Sandstone Court, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2328 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom, open loft, den with fireplace with built in fire pit and storage shed! This house offers 2 car garage, walk in closets, lots of outdoor space for entertaining! Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball, Playground and
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
3 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$914
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1293 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
42 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
10 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
32 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Garden City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,000.
Some of the colleges located in the Garden City area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Garden City from include Savannah, Pooler, Bluffton, Beaufort, and Hilton Head Island.
