/
/
lovejoy
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM
180 Apartments for rent in Lovejoy, GA📍
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
11365 Michelle Way
11365 Michelle Way, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1600 sqft
- COMING SOON! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
11936 Fuller Street
11936 Fuller Street, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1421 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
2301 Nicole Drive
2301 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1440 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1 of 36
Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
11360 Kayla Drive
11360 Kayla Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1456 sqft
Make it home for the holidays! Beautifully redone, with warm beige paint tones, new carpet and new flooring, even new toilets in the entire home.
Results within 1 mile of Lovejoy
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonanza
1 Unit Available
11091 Silver Aspen Court
11091 Silver Aspen Court, Bonanza, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1320 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11070 Southwood Dr
11070 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2857 sqft
Large Beautiful brick traditional four bedroom 2.5 bath home. Quiet neighborhood near schools, restaurants and shopping. Won't last at this low rental rate. Call for appointment.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Pates Lake
1 Unit Available
244 Water Oaks Court
244 Water Oaks Court, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
Almost a park-like setting. Quietly nestled into a peaceful cul-de-sac. Two story entry foyer. Separate living and dining room. Bright eat-in kitchen. Access to the rear deck off the family room.
1 of 32
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
3460 sqft
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.
Results within 5 miles of Lovejoy
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8759 EMBREY DR.
8759 Embry Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1028 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch In Serene Neighborhood! - New Hard Surface Flooring & Carpet Fresh Paint New Light Fixtures New Appliances New Blinds This Lovely Ranch-Style Home Features a 3 Bed/1.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
274 North Main Street Unit D
274 North Main Street, Jonesboro, GA
Studio
$1,000
- Please call the City of Jonesboro (770) 478-3800 to verify what types of businesses they will allow. You may also visit City Hall at 124 North Ave, Jonesboro, GA 30236. (RLNE4622506)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/04/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1625 RAVENS RUN
1625 Ravens Run, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elegant 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Executive Home In Jonesboro With Two Master Suites - Located in Convenient Cardinal Crossing, Space, Space, and More Space Abounds! This Two-Story Executive Brick Home With a Fenced In Back Yard Has Enough Room For You And
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
852 Betsy Ross Tr
852 Betsy Ross Trail, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Liberty Square Park - Property Id: 78022 (Please fill out the online questionaire) 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath nice home in Liberty Square Park, Hampton Ga. Home has a double car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
8422 Carlington Lane
8422 Carlington Street, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1529 sqft
8422 Carlington Lane Available 08/08/20 8422 Carlington Lane: 2 story townhouse in a small community with extra storage in the back. - 30236 (RLNE5851635)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9265 Willow Tree Ct
9265 Willow Tree Court, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1942 sqft
9265 Willow Tree Ct Available 06/15/20 Mundy's Mill/Jonesboro 4 Bed 2.5 Bath - This home is situated just north of Fayette County in the Mundy's Mill area on Hwy 54 in Clayton County. The Master is on the main level.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monarch Village
1 Unit Available
355 Vista Creek Drive
355 Vista Creek Drive, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
2413 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
124 Batiste Garden Circle
124 Batiste Garden Circle, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Downtown Jonesboro-Brick Ranch 3/1 - Here we have a 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home in downtown Jonesboro. You'll be close to all the happenings of the amazing City of Jonesboro. This home is on a dead-end street with an amazing wooded lot.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12310 Riviera Drive
12310 Riviera Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1578 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brentwood Park Whitker
1 Unit Available
556 Carlsbad Cv
556 Carlsbad Cove, Stockbridge, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage house nestled in Brentwood Park Subdivision in Stockbridge.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
519 Creekstone Drive
519 Creekstone Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1840 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12121 Olmstead Dr.
12121 Olmstead Drive, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3194 sqft
Enchanting & Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bath Haven Ready To Move-In!!! - This amazing home located in Fayetteville is ready for you! Kitchen features black appliances and wood floors. Living room has high ceilings is cozy and features a fireplace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lovejoy, the median rent is $727 for a studio, $763 for a 1-bedroom, $881 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,157 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lovejoy, check out our monthly Lovejoy Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lovejoy area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lovejoy from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA