wilmington island
199 Apartments for rent in Wilmington Island, GA📍
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
7712 Johnny Mercer
7712 Johnny Mercer Boulevard, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1216 sqft
**Available now** Wilmington Island, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with Fenced backyard on Johnny Mercer - This 1216 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.
117 Ladonna Drive
117 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Adorable two bedroom, one bathroom townhome located on Wilmington Island! With it's close proximity to restaurants, shopping, schools, Tybee Island, and easy access to downtown, it won't last long!
16 Shad River Road
16 Shad River Road, Wilmington Island, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Shad River Road in Wilmington Island. View photos, descriptions and more!
113 Ladonna Drive
113 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath duplex on Wilmington Island! Freshly painted and great location across from May Howard school. Washer/dryer hookups in large laundry room. Large back yard with patio. Small pets considered. Contact us to schedule a showing.
7204 Mercer Point Boulevard #7204
7204 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
678 sqft
Island Living! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor unit with screened in balcony and built in computer desk area with washer and dryer.
1303 Wilmington Island Road
1303 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
3BR/2BA ranch located in the heart of Wilmington Island. This home features a two car garage, living room, dining room, family room and separate laundry room. The home also has large fenced back yard and large driveway.
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
2510 Nottingham Drive
2510 Nottingham Drive, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
2510 Nottingham Drive Available 06/17/20 Available June 17th - Available June 17th!!! Great Single Story Home Located in Midtown Savannah. Too Much Character to mention it all.
Savannah State - Glynwood
5224 Skidaway Road Unit A
5224 Skidaway Road, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,450
1197 sqft
Retail Space on Skidaway - Larger unit of Skidaway retail building, right next to Auspicious Baking Co! Building is close to Parker's and Food Lion. Unit was formerly a hair salon (RLNE5503535)
332 Mapmaker Lane
332 Mapmaker Lane, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1016 sqft
Battery Point Plantation - This Whitemarsh Island house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is furnished with a stove and refrigerator and overlooks the dining area and living room. Fenced backyard.
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home isa 3 bedroom/2
27 Chatuachee Xing
27 Chatuachee Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
2465 sqft
Rental at The Landings!! - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms single family home located in The Landings! Partial Marsh Views, circular driveway and large backyard. Spacious kitchen, dining room and family room. Great for entertaining.
1110 Wilma Street
1110 Wilma Avenue, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1791 sqft
1110 Wilma Ave Rent - $1650 Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. LARGE living room. New carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Large brick wood burning fireplace.
3103 Walden Park Drive
3103 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
678 sqft
3103 Walden park Drive Savannah, GA 31410 1BR, 1BA Condo @ Mercer Point! First Floor! Screened Porch! View of privacy buffer on back of building 3! Small office niche'! Includes Washer/Dryer! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent! Rent: $925
2810 Whatley Avenue
2810 Whatley Avenue, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Located just a few blocks from the Intercoastal Waterway. Open floor plan, wrap around porch, bright white kitchen, luxurious master suite, metal roof, walk to schools, shopping, dining & fishing.
7 Longstreet Lane
7 Longstreet Lane, Skidaway Island, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2294 sqft
Are you looking for a one-story, renovated home that's affordable and move-in ready in The Landings? You must see this light & bright, spacious home that's been beautifully updated in Marshwood at The Landings.
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.
Savannah State - Glynwood
2226 Vicksburg Drive
2226 Vicksburg Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2226 Vicksburg Drive in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
LaRoche Park - Springhill - Daffin Heights
2374 Pinetree Road
2374 Pinetree Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
Renovated Cute & Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fenced in yard! Cute in closed screen porch with washer and dryer also owner has a lawnmower for the tenants as well! This cute house is a must see located near skidaway road, Savannah State close to
3231 Woodlawn Drive
3231 Woodlawn Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3231 Woodlawn Drive in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Lillibridge Crossing
10 Lillibridge Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3495 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, split floor plan home, with a spacious family room featuring custom built-ins, 10 FT smooth ceilings, wide hallways open to the large updated kitchen. Large bonus room over two car garage. Appliances included.
35 Southerland Road
35 Southerland Road, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2378 sqft
This fabulous home is located in Plantation, situated on a lot with golf and lagoon views. It's on #17 Palmetto Course. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Oak Forest Lane
1 Oak Forest Lane, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Nice 2 bed 1 bath upper level apartment near Savannah State. Easy maintenance flooring with washer/dryer hookups in kitchen. Requirements are minimum credit score 535, monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount, and no prior evictions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wilmington Island rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,210.
Some of the colleges located in the Wilmington Island area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wilmington Island from include Savannah, Pooler, Bluffton, Beaufort, and Hilton Head Island.