douglas county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
159 Apartments for rent in Douglas County, GA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Mirror Lake
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1344 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1406 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT SWEETWATERThe Columns at Sweetwater Creek is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Douglasville.
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
10 Units Available
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Avonlea Tributary Apartments in Lithia Springs GA What better place to call home than a thriving, active oasis of nature, nestled among friends? Friends who, like you, appreciate style and substance in their everyday living.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
19 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
12 Units Available
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment community has a 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Each unit features a carpet flooring and fireplace. Located near I-20 and recreational options, including Sweetwater Creek and Classic Paintball.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
5369 Brickleberry Way
5369 Brickleberry Way, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1284 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
6233 Cherry Lane
6233 Cherry Lane, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1336 sqft
This home has all new black appliances with granite countertops, new flooring, paint, and blinds. There is a large screened deck to sit on and enjoy grilling in the evenings.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Chapel Hills
3087 Ashland Circle
3087 Ashland Circle, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2393 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2784 Warren Road
2784 Warren Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1560 sqft
This is a great ranch property! It has new carpet, new appliances, new fixtures and a private backyard. This listing will not last long! Schedule a tour at GoalProperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8596 Timberlane Drive
8596 Timberlane Drive, Douglasville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1359 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Douglasville. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4731 Kings Highway
4731 Kings Highway, Douglas County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Douglasville. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6561 Cedar Mountain Road
6561 Cedar Mountain Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Charming 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch Home in Douglasville - This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with beautiful tile and hardwood floors throughout. It has an eat-in kitchen that is equipped with a stove and a formal dining room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
2028 Sweet Bay Drive
2028 Sweet Bay, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2933 sqft
Coming Soon! Gorgeous Brick Home with Golf Course / Lake View in Popular Mirror Lake Subdivision. - Coming Soon! Gorgeous Brick Home with your personal Golf Course / Lake View from your back door. Home is in Popular Mirror Lake Subdivision.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
2585 Chipping Court
2585 Chipping Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2585 Chipping Court - 2585 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Mirror Lake - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home with a nice front porch is located in the Mirror Lake Community.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8674 Bowden St.
8674 Bowden St, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1650 sqft
8674 Bowden St. Available 08/15/20 Downtown Douglasville - Large duplex with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Home has formal living room, large kitchen with eat in area. Large family room with extra large sun room. Laundry off family room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6788 E Woodridge Place
6788 East Woodridge Place, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2308 sqft
6788 E Woodridge Place Available 09/11/20 GREAT HOME / POPULAR ARBOR STATION SUBDIVISION/ CHAPEL HILL SCHOOLS - WONDERFUL HOME IN POPULAR ARBOR STATION SUBDIVISION - A POPULAR SWIM / TENNIS COMMUINITY. GREAT SCHOOLS TOO.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8819 West Hills Court
8819 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8819 West Hills Court - 8819 Available 10/01/20 2 Bedroom Townhome Minutes from I-20, Arbor Place Mall, Etc.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3294 Connie Way
3294 Connie Way, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2292 sqft
GORGEOUS BRICK RANCH HOME / PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT / GREAT LOCATION - THIS IS A WONDERFUL.....BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. JUST MINUTES FROM ARBOR PLACE MALL. POPULAR SCHOOLS TOO.
