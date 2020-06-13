17 Apartments for rent in Rome, GA

/
1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407
1 E 3rd Ave, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1 E 3rd Avenue Apt 407 - Downtown: Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath loft apartment with walk-in closets. Balcony overlooks 3rd & Broad. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
511 E 3rd St.
511 East 3rd Street, Rome, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1546 sqft
511 E 3rd St. Available 06/15/20 2/2 House in Historic Downtown Rome $1,650 - Large 2/2 House located in historic downtown Rome.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Mitchell Circle
7 Mitchell Circle, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
7 Mitchell Circle - North Rome: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house. Cook top, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, central HVAC, uses gas, hardwood floors, pet possible (RLNE4841534)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23 Roseway Cir NE
23 Roseway Circle, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$985
1500 sqft
Fully Renovated - 3 BD, 1 Bath - Riverside Area - Property Id: 223328 Fully Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home in Riverside area of Rome. New paint, floors, kitchen, modern colors, Central Heat & Air, straight out of HGTV! YARD CARE INCLUDED WITH RENT.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Runway Drive
6 Runway Dr NW, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
6 Runway Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 House in West Rome $995 UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Newly built home located in West Rome that has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
160 Nelson Blvd NW
160 Nelson Boulevard Northwest, Rome, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3731 sqft
Executive Rental on Stonebridge Golf Course $3,500.00 - Picture perfect near Stonebridge and Berry College in The Fairways. This GEM has great curb appeal and sits on a beautiful wooded, private lot.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
210 third st ne
210 E 3rd St, Rome, GA
1 Bedroom
$475
750 sqft
It comes with a stove and fridge. This lovely house is only minutes from the park. It has a large living room and is bigger on the inside from what it looks outside.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
19 Saddlebrook Dr
19 Saddlebrook Drive, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2014 sqft
GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, OUT- BUILDING - CAN BE WORKSHOP
1 of 32
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
151 Melody Lane, NW
151 Melody Ln NW, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1197 sqft
151 Melody Lane, NW Available 05/18/20 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms - Brookstone HOA - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located in the Brookstone HOA. The kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a garage.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6 Lawton Dr.
6 Lawton St NW, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1173 sqft
Quality 3/1.5 Brick House in West Rome $895 - This is a great house in West Rome. It has everything you need with all the updates and a large fenced backyard. It has beautiful hardwood floors, new paint, new electrical, new plumbing and HVAC.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
303 Branham Avenue
303 Branham Avenue, Rome, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
303 Branham Avenue - This is a two bedroom, one bathroom unit. The kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.There is also a washer and dryer included with the unit. This unit is newly remodeled.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3 Orlystes Dr. SW 7
3 Orlystes Dr SW, Rome, GA
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Impeccable townhome. Magnific brick building. Great location, walking distance from Downtown, shops, public transportation, etc... Wonderful neighborhood. Beautifully refurbished unit, fresh paint and flooring, trendy colors, spacious.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
5 Orlystes Dr. SW 3
5 Orlystes Dr SW, Rome, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly and tastefully refurbished townhome, in a majestic looking brick building, couple blocks from downtown shopping, transportation, etc... Ample parking, Two story unit with 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, central air and heating.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Goodman Rd NE
6 Goodman Road, Floyd County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Remodeled 3/1 in Sherwood Forest $995 - This completely remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Cave springs Road - 4 B
1410 Cave Spring Rd SW, Floyd County, GA
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New appliances, carpet and paint.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
929 Pleasant Valley Road SE
929 Pleasant Valley Rd SE, Floyd County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4004 sqft
Adorable Horse Farm 23 acres, 8 stall Show Barn, 5 Paddocks, 4 Board Fenced, 100x200 Arena w/M10 Footing, Spring Fed Pond, Renovated House w/3 Masters! Pool, Pool House w/Hardwoods, Sunrm, Shiplap Walls, Modern Kitchen w/new Exotic Granite,
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12 Azalea Street
12 Azalea Street, Lindale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
12 Azalea Street - East Rome (Rosemont Park): 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, central heat & air, uses gas. (RLNE4770777)
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
18 Fairhaven Drive NW
18 Fairhaven Drive Northwest, Floyd County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
993 sqft
3/1 Brick House in Coosa $825 - Updated 3/1 Brick house in the Coosa area located on a quiet street next to Coosa High School. This home has new paint, new HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen flooring and an large yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rome, the median rent is $576 for a studio, $603 for a 1-bedroom, $746 for a 2-bedroom, and $988 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rome, check out our monthly Rome Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rome area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rome from include Atlanta, Chattanooga, Sandy Springs, Marietta, and Roswell.
