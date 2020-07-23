/
/
carroll county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:31 AM
94 Apartments for rent in Carroll County, GA📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
5 Units Available
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wildwood at Villa Rica offers beautiful 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1225 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
9 Units Available
Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,057
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1350 sqft
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
301 Augusta Woods Drive
301 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2002 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1008 Nandina Court
1008 Nandina Ct, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2421 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
617 Burson Ave
617 Burson Avenue, Carrollton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1340 sqft
617 Burson Ave Available 08/01/20 Great Off Campus Living for Students! - 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome close to UWG campus-- 3 minute walk. Perfect Off Campus Housing For Students. Located in Cornerfield Townhomes.
1 of 69
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
555 Villa Rosa Rd
555 Villa Rosa Road, Temple, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2137 sqft
AMAZING HOME WITH PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT / EXTRA BONUS ROOM AND FULL BATH ( UPDATED PICTURES ) - WOW!!!...COME SEE THIS AWESOME HOME OFFERING 3 BEDROOMS / PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL HUGE BONUS ROOM AND 3 FULL BATHS.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1103 N Ga-113
1103 Georgia Highway 113, Carroll County, GA
Studio
$550
OFFICES SPACES FOR RENT - Catalyst Church has 2 office spaces available with plenty of parking and Wifi included. Please call Tina with any questions at 770-836-1240. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5869765)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
85 Cross Creek
85 Cross Creek Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1215 sqft
Home! - Excellent family home near Tanner Hospital. Lots of room to grow. (RLNE5831350)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 OVERLAND TRL
305 Overland Trail, Temple, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1692 sqft
Coming soon 4 bedroom 2 bath home. - You can become a home owner!! This is a great 4 bedrooms 2 baths home with a 2 car garage. You will enter your new home from the covered front porch. The home has a good sized living room with a fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
281 Northwinds Blvd Unit G-1
281 Northwinds Boulevard, Carrollton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
281 Northwinds Blvd Unit G-1 Available 08/15/20 281 Northwinds Blvd Unit G-1 - Single Level 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Fireplace in Living Room Dining/Kitchen Combo Total Electric -No Utilities Included No Pets Allowed (RLNE4882401)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Rome Street
106 Rome St, Carrollton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
!!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! Downtown Square of Carrollton--Furnished w/Utilities Included 6 Month Lease Available - Executive Rental for Professionals on the Square! Breathtaking 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath furnished apartment with utilities included! One Level.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
607 Burson Avenue
607 Burson Avenue, Carrollton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Great Off Campus Living for Students! - 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome close to UWG campus-- 3 minute walk. Perfect Off Campus Housing For Students. Located in Cornerfield Townhomes. Large kitchen with eat-in bar that opens up to living room. Total Electric.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
152 Poplar Point Drive
152 Poplar Point Drive, Carroll County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
943 sqft
152 Poplar Point Drive Available 09/15/20 - (RLNE2654732)
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
116-D Tillman Drive
116 Tillman Dr, Carrollton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
Apartment in Carrollton City Limits! - Excellent Location in the City of Carrollton walking distance to Tanner Hospital and short Commute to University of West Georgia and West Central Tech. Re-Furbished throughout Duplex with 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
322-A Adamson Avenue Unit A
322 Adamson Ave, Carrollton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
322-A Adamson Avenue Available 08/15/20 Carrollton City - This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex is in the city! It is located 1/2 a mile from Tanner Hospital and 1 Block from Knox Park! Great location! (RLNE1876856)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1221 Lakeview Pkwy
1221 Lakeview Parkway, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1433 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5014 Monticello Drive
5014 Monticello Drive, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1204 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
108 North AVe
108 North Avenue, Carrollton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
Adorable two bedroom/2 bath house located on North Ave (off of Rome St). It is walking/biking distance to the Carrollton square and the Greenbelt.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
319 Barton Ln
319 Barton Lane, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Charming ranch on over 2.5 acres! Paradise in the country. Fenced in yard, large shop with electrical, and a small chicken coop!
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
155 Bowen St - 13
155 Bowen Street, Carrollton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT www.ApartmentsoftheSouth.com FOR MORE INFORMATION.
1 of 72
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9014 Tarnwood Court
9014 Tarnwood Court, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Well kept home on the lake features large master suite with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower, walk-in-closets and sun room with a view of the lake. Eat in kitchen with upgraded appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Blue Spruce Dr
106 Blue Spruce Drive, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1748 sqft
You can own this beatiful home, lease with option to buy - You can own this home! Lease with option to buy, Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with, a nice fireplace, screened porch, upgraded laminate flooring in the great room.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
230 Sage Drive
230 Sage Drive, Carroll County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2361 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! Located at the edge of Hickory Log Creek is Moss
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
501 Weston Court
501 Weston Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
501 Weston Court Available 05/15/20 2.5 miles to I-20 - River Trace Subdivision 3 BR 2 BA, 2 Car Garage, Dining/Kitchen Combo, Corner Lot. To apply for this property please visit www.farishrealty.com, select "OUR RENTALS".
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Carroll County area include Auburn University, Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Chattahoochee Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta have apartments for rent.
