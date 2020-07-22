Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

5 Apartments for rent in Toombs County, GA

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
390 Lanier St.
390 North Lanier Street, Lyons, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Large four bedroom two bath, nice neighborhood.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
188 North Johnson St.
188 Johnson Street, Lyons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2000 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Three bedroom two bath home, nice neighborhood. - Property Id: 42796 For rent large brick three bedroom two bath home, CHA, appliances included, pantry, laundry room, storage room, W/H hookups, total electric, nice neighborhood.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
321 North Lexington Street 1
321 N Lexington St, Lyons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Two Bedroom One and half Bath Nice Neighborhood. - Property Id: 42803 For rent newly remodeled large brick two bedroom one half bath duplex, sound proofed walls, CHA, appliances included, W/H hookups, total electric, nice neighborhood. No pets.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
159 E Lincoln Ave
159 East Lincoln Avenue, Lyons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Available 08/31/20 Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath Hardwood Floors - Property Id: 316761 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/159-e-lincoln-ave-lyons-ga/316761 Property Id 316761 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5954304)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
155 Bell Drive
155 Bell Drive, Appling County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,265
1758 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home with Private Yard - Property Id: 65824 This is a large spacious gorgeous brick home in a nice neighborhood.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Toombs County?
Apartment Rentals in Toombs County start at $700/month.
What cities in or around Toombs County have apartments for rent?
Walthourville, Hinesville, Statesboro, and Midway have apartments for rent.

