110 Apartments for rent in Union City, GA

Suburban Town With an Urban Twist

If you're living in Union City, chances are you'll never find yourself gushing about how happening the place is. But hey, Atlanta is just down the road, and considering the apartment rentals, this one's a keeper. Also, the weather's spectacular, and the town resembles an idyllic landscape painting during the summer and spring months. Populated primarily by families and retired couples, Union City is a small suburban town with an urban twist. It has a growing economy, is only 10 miles away from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and has some of the best private schools in the state. So, if you have reached a point in your life when the urge to settle down and relax is stronger than the urge to go clubbing all night, Union City could just be your next home.