110 Apartments for rent in Union City, GA📍
In fact, the case of a haunted farm transformed into a prominent restaurant describes Union City perfectly. This town, with a population close to 20,000, is a perfect blend of antiquity and modernity. It has the character of a small town, but is adequately urban due to its close proximity to Atlanta. So when you have city life withdrawal symptoms (if you do), you simply have to drive 15 miles to reach Atlanta. Ghosts aside, seems like a win-win to us.
Does it hurt when you have to hand over a fat check to your landlord every month? Well, say hello to Union City. Apartment rentals here are delightfully affordable, which means that you will end up paying the same for a three-bedroom apartment in Union City as you would for a room the size of a shoebox in New York City. This being a small town, buying or renting apartments isn't half as complicated either. Just have the regular stuff -- rental application, proof of income, rental lease, etc.
Because it's so small, there aren't wide variations in price or lifestyle among the neighborhoods in Union City. Begin your apartment search by visiting the neighborhoods of Oakley Road, Flat Shoals Road, and Morgan Road. You'd be surprised at the beauty of the two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent that are available here. Think luxurious swimming pools, fireplaces, sunrooms, and gorgeous landscapes. Oh, and you can also find a one-bedroom apartment or a bachelor's pad in the same neighborhoods just as easily. Overall, the options here are varied and very affordable. $$
If you're living in Union City, chances are you'll never find yourself gushing about how happening the place is. But hey, Atlanta is just down the road, and considering the apartment rentals, this one's a keeper. Also, the weather's spectacular, and the town resembles an idyllic landscape painting during the summer and spring months. Populated primarily by families and retired couples, Union City is a small suburban town with an urban twist. It has a growing economy, is only 10 miles away from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and has some of the best private schools in the state. So, if you have reached a point in your life when the urge to settle down and relax is stronger than the urge to go clubbing all night, Union City could just be your next home.