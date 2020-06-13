Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

110 Apartments for rent in Union City, GA

Verified

Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6024 Kahiti Trace
6024 Kahiti Trace, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2136 sqft
KAHITI - TRADITIONAL HOME WITH A FIREPLACE - Attractive traditional Home on a dead end street. Fresh interior Paint, hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet upstairs. Separate living room, dining room and den with a fireplace.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3578 Brookstone Way
3578 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1294 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3597 Brookstone Way
3597 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1912 sqft
Awesome home that sits in a cul-de-sac! Step into your new home that features an extra large family room, huge kitchen, formal dining room and a small play area or office on the main level. Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6179 Ward Road
6179 Ward Road, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
You'll absolutely love this newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath ranch style home. This property has new paint, new carpet, new cabinets, and a large fenced yard. Appliances will be provided prior to move in. The application fee is $50 per adult.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6636 Dorian Drive
6636 Dorian Drive, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4999 Rapahoe Trail
4999 Rapahoe Trl, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1920 sqft
Like New Construction! Only 1 Year Old Rental Home! Beautiful Home offers 3 bedroom/2 1/2 Bath with hardwoods throughout the main level.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6680 Shannon Parkway
6680 Shannon Parkway, Union City, GA
Studio
$2,500
2750 sqft
State of the art building specially designed for dry cleaners. Built in 2003, also has manager's office upstairs with separate entrance, half bath and kitchen area. Double-sided business sign on Shannon Parkway.
Last updated June 13
97 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1433 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7897 The Lakes Pt
7897 The Lakes Point, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2840 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
7897 The Lakes Pt Fairburn, GA 30213 - Beautiful 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 bonus room (no closet) on the 3rd level. Dining room, study area, walk-in closets, Gourmet kitchen.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6229 Shenfield Lane
6229 Shenfield Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1821 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13
College Park
1 Unit Available
4755 Yates Rd
4755 Yates Road, Fulton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/07/20 2 Bedrooms Apts Near Airport Available Now - Property Id: 98380 Available Immediately. No application fee for AirLine Employees or College Park Housing Participants. Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse apartments available.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5655 Valley Loop
5655 Valley Loop, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
2168 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
340 Wekiva Court
340 Wekiva Court, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
2081 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3844 Roses Trail
3844 Roses Trl, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1716 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
209 Camelot Dr
209 Camelot Drive, Fulton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$690
664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 209 Camelot Dr in Fulton County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6895 Brown Drive S
6895 Brown Drive South, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1130 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fairburn. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3670 Leisure Lane
3670 Leisure Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1203 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in College Park. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7539 Waverly Loop
7539 Waverly Loop, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Located off South Fulton Parkway convenient to the Atlanta Airport and Interstate 85 & 285 is The Parks At Cedar Grove. Main level features a LIVING/DINING COMBO.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6300 Ponderosa Ct
6300 Ponderosa Court, Fulton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2840 sqft
Spacious Well-Maintained brick home in College Park area.

Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
3995 Lynfield Ct
3995 Lynfield Court Southwest, Fulton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath in-law suite! This property has it's own separate entrance and one car garage parking. The suite is attached to a main house but is completely private.

Last updated April 13
1 Unit Available
5871 Jamerson Drive
5871 Jamerson Drive, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2662 sqft
Very well maintain home! New flooring. Fresh Paint. Move-In ready. Property is located close to highway and airport. This property features a bedroom on the main. Separate Living and Dining. Large eat in kitchen. Oversized master.

Median Rent in Union City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Union City is $879, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,015.
Studio
$838
1 Bed
$879
2 Beds
$1,015
3+ Beds
$1,333
City GuideUnion City
What's not to like about an ancient, haunted landmark tinged with tales of ghosts showing up in the middle of the night? The Historic Green Manor in Union City, now a famous restaurant, was once a cotton farm and rumor has it that it has been haunted ever since. Eerie!

In fact, the case of a haunted farm transformed into a prominent restaurant describes Union City perfectly. This town, with a population close to 20,000, is a perfect blend of antiquity and modernity. It has the character of a small town, but is adequately urban due to its close proximity to Atlanta. So when you have city life withdrawal symptoms (if you do), you simply have to drive 15 miles to reach Atlanta. Ghosts aside, seems like a win-win to us.

Move to Union City, Save Money

Does it hurt when you have to hand over a fat check to your landlord every month? Well, say hello to Union City. Apartment rentals here are delightfully affordable, which means that you will end up paying the same for a three-bedroom apartment in Union City as you would for a room the size of a shoebox in New York City. This being a small town, buying or renting apartments isn't half as complicated either. Just have the regular stuff -- rental application, proof of income, rental lease, etc.

Neighborhoods in Union City

Because it's so small, there aren't wide variations in price or lifestyle among the neighborhoods in Union City. Begin your apartment search by visiting the neighborhoods of Oakley Road, Flat Shoals Road, and Morgan Road. You'd be surprised at the beauty of the two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent that are available here. Think luxurious swimming pools, fireplaces, sunrooms, and gorgeous landscapes. Oh, and you can also find a one-bedroom apartment or a bachelor's pad in the same neighborhoods just as easily. Overall, the options here are varied and very affordable. $$

Suburban Town With an Urban Twist

If you're living in Union City, chances are you'll never find yourself gushing about how happening the place is. But hey, Atlanta is just down the road, and considering the apartment rentals, this one's a keeper. Also, the weather's spectacular, and the town resembles an idyllic landscape painting during the summer and spring months. Populated primarily by families and retired couples, Union City is a small suburban town with an urban twist. It has a growing economy, is only 10 miles away from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and has some of the best private schools in the state. So, if you have reached a point in your life when the urge to settle down and relax is stronger than the urge to go clubbing all night, Union City could just be your next home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Union City?
In Union City, the median rent is $838 for a studio, $879 for a 1-bedroom, $1,015 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,333 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Union City, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Union City?
Some of the colleges located in the Union City area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Chattahoochee Technical College, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Union City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Union City from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

