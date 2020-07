Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments dog park e-payments green community

The Atlantic Briarcliff is a hidden treasure set amidst spectacular wooded views in Northeast Atlanta. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans feature large private patios and balconies, wood burning fireplaces, breakfast bars, sunrooms, and huge walk-in closets. And for pet owners, the fenced-in Bark Park is a great way for both residents and their furry friends to enjoy their home!





Comfortable apartment homes are backed by an award-winning management team, free shuttle to the nearby Emory Campus area, and convenient location in close proximity to shopping malls, the historic Fox Theatre, Virginia Highlands, Little Five Points, and I-85 / GA-400.





With a restful resort-style pool, energizing 24-hour fitness center, The Atlantic Briarcliff is a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. Our fenced in pet park is a great way to let your pets enjoy their home too! Come visit our gated community today for a personally-guided tour!