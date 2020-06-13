48 Apartments for rent in Covington, GA

/
1 Unit Available
5179 Tew Lane Southwest
5179 Tew Lane Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1715 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
6374 Avery Street Southwest
6374 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest, Covington, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
6337 Avery Street Southwest
6337 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1428 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
8198 Highland
8198 Highland Dr SW, Covington, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2604 sqft
Seller is requiring the following: 1st month (prorated) Last Month Rent: $1650 Deposit:$1650 Application fee: $25 per each adult 18 years and older
1 Unit Available
6113 Lynxs Circle SW
6113 Lynxs Circle Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1953 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Covington. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 Unit Available
6255 Green Acres Drive SW
6255 Green Acres Drive Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Covington, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.
1 Unit Available
350 Orchard Ln
350 Orchard Lane, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,531
1830 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
210 Railside Drive
210 Railside Drive, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1556 sqft
Beautiful Home with Spacious Master Suite Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,556 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
10115 Highway 142 N Ste 10117
10115 John R Williams Highway, Newton County, GA
Studio
$3,000
4500 sqft
Upstairs Suite: Great location for Pharmacist, Pediatrician, Attorney. All utilities included in rent. Gas, Electric, Water and Sanitation. Minutes from I-20. Call today for more information.
1 Unit Available
10135 Starr Street Southwest
10135 Starr Street Southwest, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1678 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
65 Manderly Way
65 Manderly Way, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1734 sqft
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
1 Unit Available
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.
1 Unit Available
50 Randy Trace
50 Randy Trace, Newton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2626 sqft
This fresh newly built home in the Ashley Meadows subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
40 Randy Trace
40 Randy Trace, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1829 sqft
This fresh newly built home in the Ashley Meadows subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
35 Olivia Way
35 Olivia Way, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1829 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
75 Lewis Lane
75 Lewis Lane, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1520 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.
1 Unit Available
390 East Country Woods Drive
390 East Country Woods Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1638 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.
1 Unit Available
107 Horseshoe Springs Ct
107 Horseshoe Springs Court, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Roommate and/or small family wanted: ATTENTION PLEASE: THIS IS A ROOMMATE WANTED AD ONLY.
1 Unit Available
30 Michelle Way
30 Michelle Way, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2107 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
50 Betty Ann Lane
50 Betty Ann Lane, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2800 sqft
Beautiful house in Covington! - Beautifully maintained home! Still shows like a new home! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the lower level.
1 Unit Available
70 Tamalynn Trail
70 Tamalynn Trl, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1844 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
1 Unit Available
40 Shenandoah Drive
40 Shenandoah Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1248 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Covington, the median rent is $900 for a studio, $944 for a 1-bedroom, $1,090 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,431 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Covington, check out our monthly Covington Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Covington area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Covington from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
