fannin county
10 Apartments for rent in Fannin County, GA📍
990 EAST MAIN ST #4
990 East Main Street, Blue Ridge, GA
Studio
$1,000
Downtown Blue Ridge office space with ample parking. 3 private offices with a lobby / reception area. Lease cost includes water and electric for the unit. Individual offices available for rent - $300 per month to include all utilities.
780 MOONSHINE MOUNTAIN R
780 Moonshine Mountain Road, Fannin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Looking for a place to enjoy nature and wonderful mountain views? This beauty checks all the boxes. Fully furnished and ready to go. Just bring your personal items. Toccoa river access for fishing and kayaking. Short term and long term available.
3387 EAST FIRST STREET #C
3387 East First Street, Blue Ridge, GA
Studio
$400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
^PRIME LOCATION^ Come enjoy the convenience of being in the historic downtown Blue Ridge! Located in the middle of the downtown area in a commercial building, this space is ideal for a professional office or retail space with plenty of traffic from
83 BLUE RIDGE OVERLOOK #2
83 Blue Ridge Overlook, Blue Ridge, GA
Studio
$1,500
This 1560 sq. ft. office space is the prime commercial location in the city of Blue Ridge.
500 E Main St
500 East Main Street, Blue Ridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1381 sqft
Downtown Blue Ridge Apartment(s) for rent! Very convenient to retailers, office users and more! Bottom Floor and Main Street level both consists of Retail users. Enjoy Restaurants, retailers and all things downtown Blue Ridge has to offer!
Results within 1 mile of Fannin County
152 CRESTLAWN DR
152 Crestlawn Drive, Polk County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large & spacious well kept home with mountain views. Easy access & central location, only minutes to downtown McCaysville & Copperhill, and about 15 - 20 mins drive to Blue Ridge.
Results within 10 miles of Fannin County
181 COOSA RUN
181 Coosa Run, Union County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Home is completely furnished. Move in ready. Just bring your toothbrush. Master bedroom on both levels and living area also on both levels. Home has a Vermont gas stove you can use if the electric goes out to keep you warm.
97 DEEP SOUTH FARM ROAD #B
97 Deep South Farm Road, Union County, GA
Studio
$2,100
Nice modern office or medical space across from Union General Hospital. Approximately 2000 square feet, set up currently with reception area, 4 private offices, 2 rest rooms, huge conference room, kitchenette. Front and rear entrance and parking.
52 Wesley Way N
52 Wesley Way N, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,598
1800 sqft
Owner pays HOA fee worth $120/mo. Owner pays trash pickup. Refrigerator, washer/dry included. Don't miss the chance to be the first family living in the BRAND NEW single family home. About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets.
75 Etowah West Drive
75 Etowah West Drive, Lumpkin County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1890 sqft
Great rental for relaxing & entertaining! This beautiful home is located on the Etowah River. Stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Master on main, hardwood floors and stone fireplace. Large covered area for cars or campers.
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GATucker, GASuwanee, GADawsonville, GACleveland, TNCartersville, GACumming, GAOakwood, GACollegedale, TN