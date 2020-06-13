250 Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA

Lots of Things to Do in Town

Much like Narnia, there are loads of things to do in this nonexistent town.

Vining hasn't always been the tourist hot spot, but all of that has changed recently with the success of certain town meetings and angry marches on nearby towns -- okay, maybe not that last part -- but the locals were pretty angry, and now the town is rightfully considered a "town in the making." There are a lot of things to do here if you're planning on moving out this way.

Vinings is not the retail capital of Georgia, but it certainly is the home furnishings spot of the state. Since there are a lot of homes and apartments in the area, there is quite a number of home furnishing stores like Pier 1 Imports, Home Depot and Sears. There are also plenty of shopping centers and malls in the area: Cumberland Mall and Akers Mill Shopping Center, to name a few. So don't worry about having nowhere to go when the need to retail therapy kicks in, Vinings has got you covered.

If you're not careful, you might just fall into one of the many lakes in the area. From a fisherman's point of view, this might be a good thing. This area is peppered with lakes like North Pacers, Pacers and Camp Bert Adams. It's also home to Chattahoochee River, which yields some pretty tasty Bass. Be warned, however, that you need a license to catch fish of a certain weight and size, and since there's no way to tell whether you're going to catch a Piranha or man-eating stingray, it's best to get the license just in case.

If you're on a diet, you're really going to hate this town (unless you plan on having a few cheat days, in which case you just might fall in love). There are so many restaurants in this small area that it's no wonder the locals never want to leave. You'll have your choice of Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Mexican, American and Southern American meals, although the most popular in the area are the small, tucked-away American cafes. Other popular spots include SOHO Atlanta Restaurant, Minato Japanese Restaurant and Scalini's Italian Restaurant. When having dinner at SOHO Atlanta, make sure you end your meal with their delectable chocolate bread pudding!