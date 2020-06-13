250 Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA📍
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 31
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 28
1 of 37
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 29
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 33
1 of 9
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 19
Yes, at first glance, you probably misread this city's name as "Viking," but don't worry. You won't have to run from helmet-wearing warriors here, although you may have to worry about helmet-wearing ghosts from the Union Army. Unfortunately, this town was occupied by a few villains back in 1864 during the time of the American Civil War. This may have been why the town was originally called "Crossroad" and even more strikingly called "Paces" back in the days. After being decimated by the Union troops, Paces became Vinings and was totally reconstructed. Although still part of Atlanta, the neighbors refuse to recognize Vinings as a separate entity, so it's just a little old census designated place. Don't let that fool you into thinking there's no fun to be had here, though. Atlanta, eat your heart out.
Having trouble with Craigslist Vinings? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
If you read the above description and thought, "I can't wait to move to Vinings, eat until I drop, then spend all of my time decorating the home that I won't want to leave," then there are a few things you should know. You need to call ahead of time to locate rental apts. Locals are stubborn. They don't want to leave. Look for your dream home or apartment in the fall, spring or winter. The summer is hot, hot, hot -- and there won't be as many vacancies. Leave your car at home. There are loads of bus stops around the area, so there's a much cheaper way to get you to where you're going. Bring a recent lease, deposit, reference letter (personal and business), bank statements and identification to your apartment viewings if you want to go through the application process.
During certain times of the year (mainly summer and winter when it's slow), some apartments may have move-in specials where they slice the rent or ditch the deposit. What are you waiting for?
Vining doesn't like to share its territory, so it's only home to one neighborhood: Paces. Paces has is a residential area with very few amenities, so if you need things to do constantly, you may want to look for your one-bedroom apartment outside of this area. However, if being away from the hustle and bustle appeals to you, there are one-bedroom apartments for rent in this area. You can also expand your search to neighboring towns like Cumberland or Smyrna.
Since this area is located near a ridiculous number of parks, you are bound to find pet-friendly apartments in Vinings. However, you should call ahead of time to check out the pet policies before running an application.
Much like Narnia, there are loads of things to do in this nonexistent town.
Vining hasn't always been the tourist hot spot, but all of that has changed recently with the success of certain town meetings and angry marches on nearby towns -- okay, maybe not that last part -- but the locals were pretty angry, and now the town is rightfully considered a "town in the making." There are a lot of things to do here if you're planning on moving out this way.
Vinings is not the retail capital of Georgia, but it certainly is the home furnishings spot of the state. Since there are a lot of homes and apartments in the area, there is quite a number of home furnishing stores like Pier 1 Imports, Home Depot and Sears. There are also plenty of shopping centers and malls in the area: Cumberland Mall and Akers Mill Shopping Center, to name a few. So don't worry about having nowhere to go when the need to retail therapy kicks in, Vinings has got you covered.
If you're not careful, you might just fall into one of the many lakes in the area. From a fisherman's point of view, this might be a good thing. This area is peppered with lakes like North Pacers, Pacers and Camp Bert Adams. It's also home to Chattahoochee River, which yields some pretty tasty Bass. Be warned, however, that you need a license to catch fish of a certain weight and size, and since there's no way to tell whether you're going to catch a Piranha or man-eating stingray, it's best to get the license just in case.
If you're on a diet, you're really going to hate this town (unless you plan on having a few cheat days, in which case you just might fall in love). There are so many restaurants in this small area that it's no wonder the locals never want to leave. You'll have your choice of Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Mexican, American and Southern American meals, although the most popular in the area are the small, tucked-away American cafes. Other popular spots include SOHO Atlanta Restaurant, Minato Japanese Restaurant and Scalini's Italian Restaurant. When having dinner at SOHO Atlanta, make sure you end your meal with their delectable chocolate bread pudding!