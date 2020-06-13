Apartment List
250 Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
Vinings
12 Units Available
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Cumberland
33 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vinings
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vinings
15 Units Available
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1172 sqft
Paces Ridge at Vinings is a sensational community in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides residents with impeccable living amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Downtown Cumberland
38 Units Available
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1427 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace with patio or balcony. Pet-friendly living with dog park, fire pit, gym and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vinings
18 Units Available
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1438 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vinings
26 Units Available
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1366 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
4638 Vinings Central Run Se
4638 Vinings Central Run SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Ideally located 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo for rent in Vinings. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water and trash.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
2776 Loftview Square
2776 Loftview Sq, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2328 sqft
True Classic Vinings! Spacious Townhome in Vinings Overlook, a Pulte development, with hardwoods on the main level, granite countertops in kitchen & baths, stainless steel appliances, huge U-shaped kitchen w/island, gas cooktop, windows everywhere,

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3171 Brandy Station SE
3171 Brandy Station Court, Vinings, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3544 sqft
Thoughtfully renovated home w/ mstr on main & private, flat, walk-out back yard in desirable Brandy Station! Just about every inch of the home's interior has been renovated & has a very open, modern feel.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3140 Seven Pines Ct
3140 Seven Pines Ct, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bedroom Condo is ready for you! Amazing location less than 2 miles from Truist Park Home of the Atlanta Braves! Inside you will appreciate the Hardwood Floors, Energy Efficient Appliances and personal patio/balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3357 Cumberland Club Drive
3357 Cumberland Club Dr, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2328 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, NEWLY PAINTED, 3 BEDROOM, 3.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Condo near THE BATTERY - Stunning 2 bedroom condo in gated community located near the Battery! Enjoy living in the perimeter with close dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
5053 Bright Hampton Drive
5053 Bright Hampton Dr SE, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2070 sqft
Beautiful Home in sought after Park at Vinings Subdivision. Spacious and Bright 3Bed/ 2.5Bath. Open floor plan. Family room with fire place, great for entertaining. Bright Kitchen offers Breakfast area. Separate Dinning Room/ Living Room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3621 Vinings Slope SE
3621 Vinings Slope Southeast, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1865 sqft
This bright and beautiful original owner top floor unit is located in an unmatched location in the complex overlooking the pool with two same floor parking spaces in a gated garage that are only a few steps from the unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
Vinings
48 Units Available
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$991
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1502 sqft
Garden style apartments and townhomes with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. They feature a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and pool. Easy access to Chattahoochee River National Park, nature trails and two on-site lakes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
25 Units Available
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1435 sqft
Situated between I-285 and Cumberland Blvd. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and a business center
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Cumberland
56 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
117 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Cumberland
12 Units Available
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury midrise community. Modern kitchens featuring espresso or caramel cabinetry and granite countertops with glass tile backsplash. Community amenities include salt water pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vinings
8 Units Available
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1554 sqft
Private, gated community with luxury features like stainless steel appliances, crown molding, 8-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Community amenities include tennis courts, two swimming pools and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,122
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Downtown Cumberland
19 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Downtown Cumberland
28 Units Available
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,254
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
"Be cocky. Walk into the Georgia Dome like you own it." - Mary Lou Retton

Yes, at first glance, you probably misread this city's name as "Viking," but don't worry. You won't have to run from helmet-wearing warriors here, although you may have to worry about helmet-wearing ghosts from the Union Army. Unfortunately, this town was occupied by a few villains back in 1864 during the time of the American Civil War. This may have been why the town was originally called "Crossroad" and even more strikingly called "Paces" back in the days. After being decimated by the Union troops, Paces became Vinings and was totally reconstructed. Although still part of Atlanta, the neighbors refuse to recognize Vinings as a separate entity, so it's just a little old census designated place. Don't let that fool you into thinking there's no fun to be had here, though. Atlanta, eat your heart out.

Having trouble with Craigslist Vinings? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Vinings

If you read the above description and thought, "I can't wait to move to Vinings, eat until I drop, then spend all of my time decorating the home that I won't want to leave," then there are a few things you should know. You need to call ahead of time to locate rental apts. Locals are stubborn. They don't want to leave. Look for your dream home or apartment in the fall, spring or winter. The summer is hot, hot, hot -- and there won't be as many vacancies. Leave your car at home. There are loads of bus stops around the area, so there's a much cheaper way to get you to where you're going. Bring a recent lease, deposit, reference letter (personal and business), bank statements and identification to your apartment viewings if you want to go through the application process.

During certain times of the year (mainly summer and winter when it's slow), some apartments may have move-in specials where they slice the rent or ditch the deposit. What are you waiting for?

Neighborhoods in Vining

Vining doesn't like to share its territory, so it's only home to one neighborhood: Paces. Paces has is a residential area with very few amenities, so if you need things to do constantly, you may want to look for your one-bedroom apartment outside of this area. However, if being away from the hustle and bustle appeals to you, there are one-bedroom apartments for rent in this area. You can also expand your search to neighboring towns like Cumberland or Smyrna.

Since this area is located near a ridiculous number of parks, you are bound to find pet-friendly apartments in Vinings. However, you should call ahead of time to check out the pet policies before running an application.

Lots of Things to Do in Town

Much like Narnia, there are loads of things to do in this nonexistent town.

Vining hasn't always been the tourist hot spot, but all of that has changed recently with the success of certain town meetings and angry marches on nearby towns -- okay, maybe not that last part -- but the locals were pretty angry, and now the town is rightfully considered a "town in the making." There are a lot of things to do here if you're planning on moving out this way.

Vinings is not the retail capital of Georgia, but it certainly is the home furnishings spot of the state. Since there are a lot of homes and apartments in the area, there is quite a number of home furnishing stores like Pier 1 Imports, Home Depot and Sears. There are also plenty of shopping centers and malls in the area: Cumberland Mall and Akers Mill Shopping Center, to name a few. So don't worry about having nowhere to go when the need to retail therapy kicks in, Vinings has got you covered.

If you're not careful, you might just fall into one of the many lakes in the area. From a fisherman's point of view, this might be a good thing. This area is peppered with lakes like North Pacers, Pacers and Camp Bert Adams. It's also home to Chattahoochee River, which yields some pretty tasty Bass. Be warned, however, that you need a license to catch fish of a certain weight and size, and since there's no way to tell whether you're going to catch a Piranha or man-eating stingray, it's best to get the license just in case.

If you're on a diet, you're really going to hate this town (unless you plan on having a few cheat days, in which case you just might fall in love). There are so many restaurants in this small area that it's no wonder the locals never want to leave. You'll have your choice of Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Mexican, American and Southern American meals, although the most popular in the area are the small, tucked-away American cafes. Other popular spots include SOHO Atlanta Restaurant, Minato Japanese Restaurant and Scalini's Italian Restaurant. When having dinner at SOHO Atlanta, make sure you end your meal with their delectable chocolate bread pudding!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Vinings?
The average rent price for Vinings rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,580.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Vinings?
Some of the colleges located in the Vinings area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Vinings?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vinings from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

