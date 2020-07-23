/
/
lumpkin county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
31 Apartments for rent in Lumpkin County, GA📍
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
296 Gold Dust Trace
296 Gold Dust Trce, Lumpkin County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Secluded & Private Flat - This bottom floor "secluded and private flat" is perfect for peaceful serenity and quiet relaxation without any worries except living in the wilderness just south of Dahlonega, Georgia in Lumpkin County.
1 of 27
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
861 Mountain Ridge
861 Mountain Ridge Drive, Lumpkin County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$900
1680 sqft
861 Mountain Ridge Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM DAHLONEGA MOBILE | 2 BATHROOM - READY EARLY JUNE- 4 bedroom 2 bath double wide on 1 acre lot. Open kitchen with center island. Family room with brick fireplace, formal living and split bedroom plan.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
311 Torrington Road
311 Torrington Rd, Dahlonega, GA
1 Bedroom
$620
1936 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Student Housing Community. We currently have a room available with a lease termination of July. The common areas are shared space with 3 other tenants. The total unit offers 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. This is for one of the bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
571 Gold Ridge Road
571 Gold Ridge Road, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
NO PETS!! Ready for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted and all laminate hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms 2 baths with two car garage. Kitchen open to great room with breakfast bar. Wood burning fireplace. Nice deck off master bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated December 19 at 08:23 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Etowah West Drive
75 Etowah West Drive, Lumpkin County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1890 sqft
Great rental for relaxing & entertaining! This beautiful home is located on the Etowah River. Stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Master on main, hardwood floors and stone fireplace. Large covered area for cars or campers.
Results within 5 miles of Lumpkin County
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
148 Meadowlark Way
148 Meadowlark Way, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2340 sqft
**COMING SOON**Like New house for rent in Dawsonville's Black Mill Preserve Subdivision! - Elegant spacious house in The Black Mill Preserve subdivision! 3 Bedroom / 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4539 Seminole Dr
4539 Seminole Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
Great ranch in N Hall convenient to Dahlonega and Gainesville! Wonderful back yard perfect for playing or entertaining. No pets over 20lbs. Appointment only.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
84 Laurel Drive
84 Laurel Dr E, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1863 sqft
Most Stunning New Home Construction Neighborhood in DAWSONVILLE. It has 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths. The Chef’s kitchen overlooking the dining & family room.
Results within 10 miles of Lumpkin County
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
20 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
9 Units Available
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This expansive community features on-site boat parking, a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style pool. Inside, residents enjoy beautiful lake views, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is secluded by still a short drive to Sherwood Plaza.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
11 Units Available
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
437 EMORY CIRCLE
437 Emory Circle, Union County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great home nestled in the woods and walking distance to town. Master bedroom on both floors. large loft for an office. Available 8/1/20 All applicants over 18 must do the application process and Renter's Insurance required for 1 year paid in advance.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
181 COOSA RUN
181 Coosa Run, Union County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Home is completely furnished. Move in ready. Just bring your toothbrush. Master bedroom on both levels and living area also on both levels. Home has a Vermont gas stove you can use if the electric goes out to keep you warm.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
564 SHOE FACTORY
564 Shoe Factory Road, Blairsville, GA
Studio
$850
- Great commercial building, minutes to town. Two Office areas, work from one and rent the other. Also 1 full bath and 1/2 bath. Open warehouse space. Overhead garage door.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2682 Highland Park Drive
2682 Highland Park Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
859 Lower Sassafras Parkway
859 Lower Sassafras Road, Dawson County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
Guest House - Property Id: 80136 Delightful furnished small guest house tucked away in the woods. The house is near a creek with multiple waterfalls and a fast moving creek. One waterfall drops 100ft over a cliff, but it's a hike to see it.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3664 Greencrest Road
3664 Greencrest Road, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1196 sqft
Quiet single-family home - This clean ranch-style, single-family home is nicely located in a quiet wooded area off of Ga Highway 60 in Gainesville, Georgia within short driving distance to the dining and shopping districts of Gainesville as well GA
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6770 India Lane
6770 India Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1445 sqft
Don't miss this one! - Great Forsyth location! Bright, open concept floor plan with spacious vaulted great room, dining room & eat-in kitchen with granite.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
3747 Cochran Rd
3747 Cochran Road, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
4930 sqft
Beautiful French Chatteau located on Lake Laniner, Large yard, Music Room and or Large Office, Spacious living room, 4 Bedrooms, Master on Main, 4 full Bathrooms. Large Kitchen, Breakfast Area, Formal Dining room, finished lower level.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
38 Greenfield Dr
38 Greenfield Dr, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1880 sqft
Easy and quick access to 400. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths open floor plan home in an absolutely lovely community in Dawsonville, GA.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5830 Broadway Lane
5830 Broadway Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1927 sqft
Park Place at Hampton 3 year old townhome featuring 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with hardwoods on main level, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator, granite counters and a huge island.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4185 Settlers Grove Road
4185 Settlers' Grove Road, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3523 sqft
Brand new former MODEL home with high end upgrades available for rent. Luxury living with modern finishes in the home. Enjoy this well lit, 4 bedroom home with a chefs kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
52 Wesley Way N
52 Wesley Way N, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,598
1800 sqft
Owner pays HOA fee worth $120/mo. Owner pays trash pickup. Refrigerator, washer/dry included. Don't miss the chance to be the first family living in the BRAND NEW single family home. About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3968 Hidden Hollow Drive
3968 Hidden Hollow Drive, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746318 to view more pictures of this property.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lumpkin County area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Lanier Technical College, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Athens have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GATucker, GADawsonville, GAOakwood, GACumming, GAFlowery Branch, GAMilton, GABaldwin, GA