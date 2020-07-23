/
/
walker county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
150 Apartments for rent in Walker County, GA📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
304 Simmons Street West
304 Simmons St W, LaFayette, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
865 sqft
APPROVAL REQUIREMENTS: 1. Supporting documents verifying income 3x the monthly rent 2. Minimum 500 FICO credit score 3. NO prior evictions 4. NO felonies *** Please note: these are our base requirements.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Stegall St.
115 Stegall St, Rossville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
950 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse - This is a two bedroom 1 1/2 bath Townhouse in Rossville, GA. It has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, central heat and air, washer/dryer hookups, outside storage room. Trash and lawn care included in rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
133 Hogan Road
133 Hogan Road, Rossville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 Hogan Road in Rossville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
404 Lee Avenue
404 Lee Ave, Chickamauga, GA
1 Bedroom
$600
630 sqft
APPROVAL REQUIREMENTS: 1. Supporting documents verifying income 3x the monthly rent 2. Minimum 500 FICO credit score 3. NO prior evictions 4. NO felonies *** Please note: these are our base requirements.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
316 Rock Creek Rd
316 Rock Creek Rd, Walker County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1685 sqft
Welcome to The Swallow's Nest on Lookout Mtn 3-4 bed rooms, 2 full baths, just 8 minutes to Covenant College, 12 mins to Rock City, 15 to St Elmo, and 25 to downtown Chattanooga. Set on a large tract of land with beautiful 270 degree views.
Results within 1 mile of Walker County
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Ridge
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Elmo
5720 Tennessee Ave
5720 Tennessee Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1175 sqft
Available 11/01/20 Chattanooga Artist Pad - Property Id: 324397 Charming fully furnished property located in beautiful historic area of St Elmo. Perfect for someone building a home or needing a short term rental.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Ridge
1724 John Ross Rd 1
1724 John Ross Road, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$890
775 sqft
House in East Ridge - Property Id: 320695 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom triplex renting for $890 with utilities paid for by owner. Just put in new flooring, light fixtures, door handles and appliances. Minimum 1 year lease. A 2 year lease is preferred.
Results within 5 miles of Walker County
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
56 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
$
6 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
252 Units Available
Bushtown - Highland Park
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
East Ridge
Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood - Eastdale
City View Apartments
2709 Citico Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settled on the hills of Missionary Ridge with wonderful views of Downtown Chattanooga, Lookout, and Signal Mountains, City View has the best views in town! The community is within mins of Downtown, The Chattanooga Aquarium, and Chattanooga City Zoo.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
737 sqft
The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
Station at 203
203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$830
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
508 sqft
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1018 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Riverset
2 Market St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1049 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 1 at 07:51 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Chattanooga
1301 Market St
1301 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
553 sqft
Great condo located near the popular Southside district. Close to many restaurants and coffe shops. Call or text 863-326-0600 for information.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
825 Vine St
825 Vine Street, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
4356 sqft
Unique opportunity to live in beautiful historical home a stones throw away from UTC campus. This 4,300 sqft 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has original crown molding and hardwood floors throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Walker County area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and Kennesaw State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chattanooga, Kennesaw, Canton, Woodstock, and Cleveland have apartments for rent.