Apartment List
/
GA
/
suwanee
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

153 Apartments for rent in Suwanee, GA

📍
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
24 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
20 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1314 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3840 Trevi Lane
3840 Trevi Ln, Suwanee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2132 sqft
2020 brand new townhome in heart of Suwanee!! Connected to Suwanee Town Center and walking trail! Beautiful corner unit (extra widows!!) Overlooking private wooded backyard w/creek. Open spacious floor plan featuring beautiful family room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4354 Grove Field Ct
4354 Grove Field Court NW, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful corner unit Townhome in the heart of Suwanee! This residence offers a finished basement w/ a bedroom & full bath; open eat-in kitchen overlooking spacious living room w/ fireplace; Large master bedroom & bath; private balcony and hardwood

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3675 Via Nuova Lane
3675 Via Nuova Ln, Suwanee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2130 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome in heart of Suwanee. Fancy restaurants and shops are near. Trails are near. Open activity area just walking distance. End Unit. Fabulous Main level with all hardwood floor. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
161 Northaven Ave
161 Northaven Ave, Suwanee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 161 Northaven Ave in Suwanee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Suwanee
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1363 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3020 Northcliff Drive
3020 Northcliff Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1864 sqft
3020 Northcliff Drive Available 06/22/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom2 Bath in Suwanee - Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom2 Bath, Split Bedroom Plan Kitchen Appliances Included 2 Story Vaulted Living Room & Entrance Sought-After Neighborhood, Right off of

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
977 Lansfaire Xing
977 Lansfaire Crossing, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1250 sqft
Available 07/08/20 Spacious 1,250 sq ft. near shopping - Property Id: 297454 Spacious 1,250 sq. Ft basement apartment in the Lansfaire Xing subdivision in Suwanee off Moore Road. Walking distance to Chik-Fil-A and shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
850 Riverdance Dr NW
850 Riverdance Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
2093 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 1 bedroom in a shared Townhouse - Property Id: 277731 Rooms are rented individually. No deposit, no lease, just month to month. Rent Includes all furniture and all utilities. Common areas are available to all.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3022 WILDWOOD ROAD
3022 Wildwood Road, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT IN A SHARED HOME - Property Id: 140797 I have an awesome 5 bedroom home in Suwanee. I rent out rooms individually and the rest of the house is shared by all of the tenants. I have 1 bedroom for rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5166 Wellisford Court
5166 Wellisford Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2352 sqft
Bright Kitchen offers breakfast Area, Island, Walk-in Pantry w/ View of Family Room, Spacious Master Suite w/ Double Vanity & Soaking Tub, featuring walk in closet & separate garden tub and shower.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2909 Sterling Drive Northwest
2909 Sterling Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2149 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
332 Hickory Haven Terrace
332 Hickory Haven Terrace Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,320
2800 sqft
$2320 a month. Lawn care included in rent price. North Gwinnett School District, guest suite on the main, chef's kitchen overlooking family room, large master suite. Level and spacious backyard. Amenity filled community

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2795 White Blossom Lane
2795 White Blossom Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2031 sqft
Beautiful 3b2.5b house located in Collins Hill High school district. Kitchen with granite countertop, lots of cabinets and island. Formal living room and formal dining room. Hardwood/vinyl plank/tile floor throughout first floor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
515 Birnamwood Drive
515 Birnamwood Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2901 sqft
This oversized home located in the Edinburgh community is ready for your things! The 5 bedroom 3.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
306 Knelston Oak Dr
306 Knelston Oak Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in an UPSCALE gated swim community. Includes all appliances, ref with ice maker, gas stove, dishwasher, laundry upstairs, hardwoods on main level and beige carpet upstairs. The fireplace with gas logs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Crescent Walk Lane
3910 Crescent Walk Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
2952 sqft
Hot new listing in sought after North Gwinnett School District, situated on a nice lot with private back yard perfect for entertaining! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5376 Amberden Hall Dr
5376 Amberden Hall Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available for move-in 7/1/20. Beautiful well maintained 4 BR plus 5th bonus room/office and 2.5 BA in swim/ tennis(all amenities included) family neighborhood in sought after Suwanee. 2 storey family room with a wall of windows, Hardwood on main.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Hickory Branch Trail
3615 Hickory Branch Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3700 sqft
Remodeled Hardwood floors entire house. Beautiful 3 sided brick home with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths with double Decks. Oversized family room with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace with a wall of windows overlooking the wooded backyard with a creek.

Median Rent in Suwanee

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Suwanee is $1,607, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,856.
Studio
$1,532
1 Bed
$1,607
2 Beds
$1,856
3+ Beds
$2,437
City GuideSuwanee
"Suwanee Jo, you follow your soul. Nothin' more important than following your soul." (-- Paula Cole, "Suwanee Jo")

No, it's not on the banks of the Suwanee River, made famous in a different song. The small city of Suwanee, Georgia is actually near the Chattahoochee River, which incidentally, is mentioned in song as well. River music aside, Suwanee is a fine small town that was selected in the top ten places to live by "CNN Money Magazine" in 2007. In 2012, "Kiplinger" rated it number three on their 10 Great Cities to Raise Kids list. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Suwanee? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Apartment Hunting

Suwanee's location on the northern edge of Atlanta's northern suburbs means that many who live here face the daunting commutes the area is famous for. If you are lucky enough to work locally, the world is your oyster. When you consider moving to Suwanee, start looking for your rental apartment as soon as you can. At just about six percent, the city has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the area. For houses, it's even lower, coming in just over three percent. It's a sought after living destination and that's reflected in the monthly rents, which are higher than most other Atlanta suburbs. As a suburb, Suwanee doesn't have definable neighborhoods within its borders, but you can expect to find available properties ranging from luxury apartments and condos to home rentals for families.

Living in Suwanee

Sometimes, you get what you pay for. The payoff has been big green spaces, reasonable development with infrastructure improvements, and top-level schools. This investment in the community's infrastructure has yeilded plenty of recreational spaces for residents. Plus, all of the attractions of the greater Atlanta area are close, along with the outdoor recreation northern Georgia is known for. Rivers, lakes, hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding are just some of the options. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and the expansive George Pierce Park are local gems. Suwanee Creek Park features a nice trail system. After you find your new home in Suwanee, you might just be singing too!

June 2020 Suwanee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Suwanee Rent Report. Suwanee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suwanee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Suwanee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Suwanee Rent Report. Suwanee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suwanee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Suwanee rents decline sharply over the past month

Suwanee rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suwanee stand at $1,607 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,857 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Suwanee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Suwanee over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Suwanee

    As rents have fallen significantly in Suwanee, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Suwanee is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Suwanee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,857 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% decline in Suwanee.
    • While rents in Suwanee fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Suwanee than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Suwanee is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Suwanee?
    In Suwanee, the median rent is $1,532 for a studio, $1,607 for a 1-bedroom, $1,856 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,437 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Suwanee, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Suwanee?
    Some of the colleges located in the Suwanee area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Suwanee?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Suwanee from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

    Similar Pages

    Suwanee 1 BedroomsSuwanee 2 Bedrooms
    Suwanee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuwanee Apartments under $1,300
    Suwanee Apartments with Garage