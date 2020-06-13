Apartment List
/
GA
/
tucker
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:59 AM

294 Apartments for rent in Tucker, GA

📍
Northlake
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northlake
20 Units Available
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1530 sqft
2-3 bedroom apartments near Lake Louise. Each apartment boasts full or partial lake views. Residents enjoy access to numerous walking trails, swimming pools and tennis courts. Fitness center and clubhouse also located on-site.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Woodbriar Management
3603 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1242 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3608 Canadian Way
3608 Canadian Way, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Great Tucker Location - This is an all brick ranch with all new interior paint and some new flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2125 Hanfred Ct.
2125 Hanfred Court, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
- Four-sided brick Duplex. Excellent Tucker location. Hardwood floors in living areas and tile bathroom. This will go fast!!! To schedule a viewing, please contact Tyler Early, 815-608-5460. (RLNE5844446)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3472 Greystone Cir
3472 Greystone Circle, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2783 sqft
Close to Mercer University, I-85 and I-285 for easy commuting! This Attractive Home is located in a Quiet, Small Community and offers lots of living space with a Large Master Bedroom on the Main Level.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4497 Leonora Drive
4497 Leonora Drive, Tucker, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2647 sqft
Large Executive Home 5BR / 3BA in Tucker on .

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3137 Henderson Walk
3137 Henderson Walk, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2642 sqft
Available Mid April, 2020 4 sided brick traditional home with bedroom on main. Separate dining room and family room. Bonus room fireplace and built in bookcases. Hardwood floors on main.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5000 Leeshire Trail
5000 Leeshire Trail, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2922 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Terrace level Apartment near I-85, I285, and US-78. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2223 Dillard St
2223 Dillard Road, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
All brick Ranch in Tucker. Hardwood floors, 1-car garage, private backyard with deck. Walk to restaurants, shopping, Marta. Home shows very well.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5002 Leeshire Trail
5002 Leeshire Trl, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful recently updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath attached home, near I-85, I-285, and US-78. Great Location, Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Modern Hardwood Flooring, Modern Light Fixtures/Ceiling Fans. Large Family Rm with Fireplace.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3301 Henderson Mill Road
3301 Henderson Mill Road, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1458 sqft
Move-in Ready! 3 Beds, 2/1 Bath end unit Townhome in Gated Community. Newer energy efficient windows, sliders and hardwoods.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Drayton Woods Dr
1404 Drayton Woods Drive, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1998 sqft
Spacious, move-in ready home with hardwood floors, 2-car garage and fenced yard. Main level features fully-equipped kitchen with pantry, living room, dining room, den with wet bar, and half-bathroom. 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2528 Pine Lake Pl
2528 Pine Lake Place, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Absolutely adorable showcase cottage in safe, quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Short walk to Matthews Cafeteria, library, Local 7, restaurants, parks & pond.
Results within 1 mile of Tucker
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
$
9 Units Available
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
2207 sqft
Situated in the Embry Hills neighborhood. Within easy reach of I-285, I-85 and public bus stations. 2-4 bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Northlake
19 Units Available
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
86 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,170
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with convenient access to I-85 and I-285 interchange. Walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community features putting green, fire pit, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.

Median Rent in Tucker

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tucker is $1,204, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,391.
Studio
$1,148
1 Bed
$1,204
2 Beds
$1,391
3+ Beds
$1,826

June 2020 Tucker Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucker Rent Report. Tucker rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tucker Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucker Rent Report. Tucker rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tucker rents increased moderately over the past month

Tucker rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tucker stand at $1,204 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,391 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Tucker's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Tucker over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tucker

    As rents have increased marginally in Tucker, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tucker is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Tucker's median two-bedroom rent of $1,391 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Tucker.
    • While Tucker's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tucker than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Tucker is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Tucker?
    In Tucker, the median rent is $1,148 for a studio, $1,204 for a 1-bedroom, $1,391 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,826 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tucker, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Tucker?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Tucker include Northlake.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Tucker?
    Some of the colleges located in the Tucker area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Tucker?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tucker from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

    Similar Pages

    Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
    Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
    Tucker Studio Apartments

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Northlake