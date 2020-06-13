Apartment List
/
GA
/
morrow
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

380 Apartments for rent in Morrow, GA

📍
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
8 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Morrow
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
956 Slash Pine Rd
956 Slash Pine Road, Forest Park, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2268 sqft
Wow this home has it all; 5 bed/ 3 bath, In-law suite, cul-de-sac, over 2000 total square feet. Perfect for large family gatherings, entertaining, or multi-generational families under one roof.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6422 Veracruse Drive
6422 Veracruse Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
6422 Veracruse Drive Available 05/15/20 Split level in Morrow - This is a split level home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. This home has a eat in kitchen and a separate living room. There is a large den downstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7175 Jonesboro Road
7175 Jonesboro Rd, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A
7175 Jonesboro Road, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.
Results within 5 miles of Morrow
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
39 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
26 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
12 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1489 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 10 at 03:17pm
3 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8759 EMBREY DR.
8759 Embry Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1028 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch In Serene Neighborhood! - New Hard Surface Flooring & Carpet Fresh Paint New Light Fixtures New Appliances New Blinds This Lovely Ranch-Style Home Features a 3 Bed/1.

Median Rent in Morrow

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Morrow is $916, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,058.
Studio
$873
1 Bed
$916
2 Beds
$1,058
3+ Beds
$1,389
City GuideMorrow
"Man's yesterday may never be like his Morrow; Nought may endure but Mutability." - Percy Bysshe Shelley

Morrow, not to be confused with the town of the same name in Ohio, is a small city with a big heart. This friendly city is located just to the south of Atlanta, which is very useful for commuters and city-lovers, but Morrow's main attractions are located closer to home. Its 11 parks allow you to get back to nature while the beautiful performing arts venue allows you to get your dose of culture.

Moving to Morrow

Thanks to the large population of students attending Clayton State University, the best time to look for apartment rentals in Morrow is at the end of the academic semester. At this time, a lot of vacancies open up, so getting your skates on during this season might be your best bet for finding a studio apartment for rent.

In general, there is a good selection of available apartments for rent in Morrow, so don't stress out too much about finding your ideal place. As long as you have a decent credit rating -- or a really good friend who you can talk into acting as your guarantor -- you shouldn't have too much trouble sweet-talking a landlord into letting you move into your ideal house for rent. No, you won't get the keys without putting down a deposit (but, really, where can you do that?). But you won't have to part with your first-born son, and all your arms and legs will remain attached.

Neighborhoods in Morrow

No, it's not a big place, but Morrow does have some distinct neighborhoods. Here is a quick rundown of what you can expect to find there.

Clayton State University: As you might expect, the area surrounding the university is a lively part of town with plenty of chances to bag yourself a 1 bedroom apartment. While you're here, get yourself along to Spivey Hall, Morrow's premier performing arts space, which regularly hosts concerts.

City Center: Morrow City Center lies along the I-75, providing easy access in and out of town. Here you'll find plenty of places to shop and eat as well as some lovely houses to rent.

East Morrow: Last but certainly not least is the east side of town. This neighborhood stretches up to Lake Harbin Road and all the way out to Bunyon Lake. Here you'll find a wide variety of different types of housing with some surprisingly reasonable rents.

Living in Morrow

Hopefully, you already enjoy being in touch with nature. If not, then maybe Morrow can fix that. As well as sporting 11 parks, Morrow also has a long pedestrian walkway that extends along Jester's Creek. Take a walk along this peaceful path to clear your head and stretch out those legs and you're sure to find yourself in a better mood. If you're lucky (and quiet), you might even see some deer quietly minding their own business beneath the trees.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Morrow?
In Morrow, the median rent is $873 for a studio, $916 for a 1-bedroom, $1,058 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,389 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Morrow, check out our monthly Morrow Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Morrow?
Some of the colleges located in the Morrow area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Morrow?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Morrow from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

Similar Pages

Morrow 1 BedroomsMorrow 2 Bedrooms
Morrow 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMorrow Apartments with Gym
Morrow Pet Friendly Places