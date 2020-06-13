380 Apartments for rent in Morrow, GA📍
Morrow, not to be confused with the town of the same name in Ohio, is a small city with a big heart. This friendly city is located just to the south of Atlanta, which is very useful for commuters and city-lovers, but Morrow's main attractions are located closer to home. Its 11 parks allow you to get back to nature while the beautiful performing arts venue allows you to get your dose of culture.
Thanks to the large population of students attending Clayton State University, the best time to look for apartment rentals in Morrow is at the end of the academic semester. At this time, a lot of vacancies open up, so getting your skates on during this season might be your best bet for finding a studio apartment for rent.
In general, there is a good selection of available apartments for rent in Morrow, so don't stress out too much about finding your ideal place. As long as you have a decent credit rating -- or a really good friend who you can talk into acting as your guarantor -- you shouldn't have too much trouble sweet-talking a landlord into letting you move into your ideal house for rent. No, you won't get the keys without putting down a deposit (but, really, where can you do that?). But you won't have to part with your first-born son, and all your arms and legs will remain attached.
No, it's not a big place, but Morrow does have some distinct neighborhoods. Here is a quick rundown of what you can expect to find there.
Clayton State University: As you might expect, the area surrounding the university is a lively part of town with plenty of chances to bag yourself a 1 bedroom apartment. While you're here, get yourself along to Spivey Hall, Morrow's premier performing arts space, which regularly hosts concerts.
City Center: Morrow City Center lies along the I-75, providing easy access in and out of town. Here you'll find plenty of places to shop and eat as well as some lovely houses to rent.
East Morrow: Last but certainly not least is the east side of town. This neighborhood stretches up to Lake Harbin Road and all the way out to Bunyon Lake. Here you'll find a wide variety of different types of housing with some surprisingly reasonable rents.
Hopefully, you already enjoy being in touch with nature. If not, then maybe Morrow can fix that. As well as sporting 11 parks, Morrow also has a long pedestrian walkway that extends along Jester's Creek. Take a walk along this peaceful path to clear your head and stretch out those legs and you're sure to find yourself in a better mood. If you're lucky (and quiet), you might even see some deer quietly minding their own business beneath the trees.