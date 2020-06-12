/
statesboro
80 Apartments for rent in Statesboro, GA
203 Little Magnolia Ln
203 Little Magnolia Ln, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
ONLY ONE Cottage available for Fall 2020 for rent in the popular Ashbrooke neighborhood.
208 Merrywood Drive
208 Merry Wood Drive, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1981 sqft
208 Merrywood Drive Available 08/04/20 3 bed/2 bath Available Fall for $1,260/m - Student, Fall 3 bed/2 bath 2-story home $1,260/m (RLNE5854998)
107 Laircey Street
107 Laircey Street, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1764 sqft
107 Laircey Street Available 07/24/20 107 Laircey Street - Recently updated home located close to town! Stainless appliances and wood-like flooring! Call today!! (RLNE5854902)
206 BoniLane Drive #112
206 Bonielane Dr, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
992 sqft
206 BoniLane Drive #112 Available 07/15/20 206 BoniLane Drive #112 - Located in BoniLane Cove! All LVP flooring throughout, grey paint, stainless appliances and pet friendly! Washer and dryer included.
101 1/2 Catherine Ave
101 1/2 Catherine Ave, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
101 1/2 Catherine Ave Available 08/04/20 2/1 apt for $700/m - 2 bed/1 bath apt Available Fall (RLNE5781037)
604 Mimosa Court
604 Mimosa Court, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1896 sqft
604 Mimosa Court Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional - Family/Professional 3 bed/2 bath + bonus room $1,200/m No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764206)
109 Greenwood Ave
109 Greenwood Avenue, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2130 sqft
109 Greenwood Ave Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional OR Student 4/2 house - Family/Prof $1,200/m Student $1,400/m (RLNE5764204)
37 Somerset Townhouses
37 Somerset, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1108 sqft
37 Somerset Townhouses Available 08/04/20 2/2 condo for $800/m - Family/Professional No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764184)
103 Oak Hollow Drive
103 Oak Hollow Drive, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2735 sqft
103 Oak Hollow Drive Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional 4 bed/3 bath house - Family/Professional 4 bed/ 3 bath two-story home in Northlake Subdivision Available August 2020 $1200/m (RLNE5764207)
330 Donaldson St
330 Donaldson Street, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
928 sqft
330 Donaldson St Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional 2 bed/1 bath - Family/Professional 2 bed/1 bath in quiet neighborhood, $700/m Fenced yard Available August (RLNE5762100)
171 Valley Road
171 Valley Road, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
977 sqft
2/1 condo for $725/m - Family/Professional 2 bed/1 bath $725 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5760702)
100 Lanier Dr. Apt. 33 Plantation Villas
100 Lanier Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
775 sqft
100 Lanier Dr. Apt. 33 Plantation Villas Available 08/04/20 2/1 apt for $550/m - Family/Professional, Student, Fall 2/1, $550 (RLNE5760735)
140 Lanier Dr. Apt 31 Stadium Walk
140 26 Lanier Dr, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
825 sqft
140 Lanier Dr. Apt 31 Stadium Walk Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional OR Student - Family/Professional, Student 2 bed/1 bath in Stadium Walk $550/m Available August 2020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5760728)
312 S. Zetterower Ave. #2
312 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
928 sqft
312 S. Zetterower Avenue - Located close to town and the Georgia Southern campus. Pet friendly! Call today for a showing 912-489-4432 (RLNE5738135)
114 Greenbriar Trail
114 Greenbriar Trail, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2379 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Pool - NEWLY RENOVATED Family/Professional or Student Rental Swimming Pool, Fenced Yard $1,600/m Available May, OR reserve for Fall move-in (RLNE5193518)
79 South College Street
79 S College St, Statesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
975 sqft
WEST DISTRICT LOFT! 79 South College Street - Located in the up and coming West District in downtown Statesboro.
123 Blue Ridge Drive
123 Blue Ridge Drive, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2434 sqft
123 Blue Ridge Drive Available 07/15/20 123 Blue Ridge Drive - Super convenient to shopping, restaurants and downtown. The home has a large kitchen with a breakfast area, a laundry room, four nice sized bedrooms and three full baths.
221 Sunview Drive
221 Sunview Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1118 sqft
221 Sunview Drive Available 07/13/20 221 Sunview Drive - Great unit located in Cobblestone Place. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a small fenced-in backyard. *Pictures are of 231 Sunview but the floorplan is the same. *finishes may differ.
604 Marvin Ave.
604 Marvin Avenue, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1507 sqft
604 Marvin Ave. Available 07/24/20 604 Marvin Avenue - Great home located close to town. Call today for a showing! (RLNE3466851)
140 Lanier Drive #30
140 92 Lanier Dr, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
725 sqft
140 Lanier Drive #30 Available 07/10/20 140 Lanier Drive #30 (Stadium Walk #30) - Beautiful updated unit located in Stadium Walk! Brand new appliances, wood-like vinyl floors throughout, grey interior paint and custom island/bar in kitchen! No pets!
205 Sunview Drive
205 Sunview Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1118 sqft
205 Sunview Drive Available 07/15/20 205 Sunview Drive - Located in Cobblestone Place, great and quiet area! Small fenced-in back yard and covered patio area! This unit is also a corner unit! Call today for a showing! (RLNE2205288)
33 Carter Dr
33 Carter Drive, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1124 sqft
Nice 3 bed 1 bath available in February !! Great neighborhood that is quiet but close to shopping and schools. Home is also located in the Mattie Lively/William James school district. Call or come by our office for more details!!
312 Peg Wen Blvd
312 Peg-Wen Boulevard, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1510 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath all brick home. Level 1/2 acre lot and carport. Convenient to dining and shopping as well as Georgia Southern University.
112 Stratford St
112 Stratford Street, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1212 sqft
FALL RENTAL. AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020. 3 bedroom/2 bath house near Statesboro High School. Close to Wal-Mart and mall. Call today for an appt. to view!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Statesboro rentals listed on Apartment List is $950.
Some of the colleges located in the Statesboro area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Statesboro from include Savannah, Pooler, Bluffton, Garden City, and Georgetown.