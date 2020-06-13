/
richmond hill
168 Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 Red Oak Drive
235 Red Oak Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2312 sqft
235 Red Oak Drive Available 08/07/20 Available August 7th!!! $1775 a month - Two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & bonus room. Large kitchen with island, pantry and dinette area. Master bedroom is downstairs with large walk-in closet.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Butler Dr.
105 Butler Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2444 sqft
Available Now! 3BR 2.5 Bath in White Oak - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath features a formal dining room, breakfast area, and bar area. The kitchen has black appliances and 42 inch dark cabinets.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
252 Flint Creek Drive
252 Flint Creek Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
252 Flint Creek Drive Available 06/26/20 *Coming Soon* 252 Flint Creek Drive in Mulberry subdivision, Richmond Hill - Beautiful all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fireplace. Beautiful fenced back yard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
190 Scarlett Lane
190 Scarlett Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2154 sqft
190 Scarlett Lane Available 06/29/20 *Coming Soon* 190 Scarlett Lane - Great 4 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
504 Golden Grove Lane
504 Golden Grove Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2053 sqft
504 Golden Grove Lane Available 07/06/20 Coming Available! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home In the HEART of Richmond Hill! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located in the heart of Richmond Hill in the Mainstreet subdivision.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
645 Summer Hill Way
645 Summer Hill Way, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1782 sqft
- (RLNE2414263)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
441 Osprey Drive
441 Osprey Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1277 sqft
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home in Richmond Hill - All brick, 3 bedroom/2 bath updated home with a nice sunroom situated on a lot with a wood view and privacy fence.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 Canyon Oak Loop
505 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1980 sqft
505 Canyon Oak Loop Available 07/16/20 Coming Available Mid July! - This cozy property will be available on June 24th. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the conveniently located community of Live Oak.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
35 Coleman Court
35 Coleman Ct, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
35 Coleman Court Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon!- 3BD, 2.5BTH Townhome! - *BRAND NEW* This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is move-in ready! Open concept main living area with laminate wood flooring.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
750 Canyon Oak Loop
750 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Live Oak Plantation - : Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Beautiful wood laminate floors throughout main living area. Open kitchen with breakfast area and plenty of counter and cabinet space.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
320 Canyon Oak Loop
320 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1476 sqft
Central Richmond Hill - Live Oak Plantation - Amenity Community - FANTASTIC 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH UPGRADED SS APPLIANCES. EASY LIVING WITH NO YARD MAINTENANCE, SMALL FENCED PATIO FOR GRILLING AND ENTERTAINING.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
695 E. Bristol Way
695 Bristol Way, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
2516 sqft
695 E. Bristol Way Available 07/01/20 695 Bristol Way - 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms In Richmond Hill's Mainstreet Subdivision - Information contained herein is strictly subject to verification thru www.richmondhillrentals.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
70 Waverly Ln.
70 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2101 sqft
70 Waverly Ln. Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3/2 WITH MANY COMMUNITY AMENITIES. - Open floor 2 story floor plan with all the bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Wood flooring, kitchen with island and master suite offers a sitting room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
130 Shady Hill Circle
130 Shady Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2616 sqft
130 Shady Hill Circle Available 07/07/20 130 Shady Hill Cirlce * Richmond Hill, GA $1900/month - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with formal dining room, great room and family room with fireplace. Master on main. Wood floors downstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
130 Williams Ave
130 Williams Ave, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
130 Williams Ave Available 06/19/20 Amenity loaded Richmond Place Subdivision! - Location! Location! Location! Within city limits of Richmond Hill. Walk to grocery, Starbucks, library, post office and bank. Richmond Hill school system.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30 Chapel Ln
30 Chaple Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1927 sqft
30 Chapel Ln Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE2161948)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
99 Blue Heron Court
99 Blue Heron Ct, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
- (RLNE1830119)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
52 Lonnie Drive
52 Lonnie Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2434 sqft
52 Lonnie Drive Available 07/07/20 52 Lonnie Drive * Richmond Hill GA * $1950 - Executive home w/ 4 BR plus loft & 2.5BA. Greatroom w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ breakfast bar & stainless appliances & large breakfast area. Master BR upstairs.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
153 Hall Street
153 Hall St, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1895 sqft
153 Hall Street Available 07/07/20 153 Hall Street ***Available July 7th or Sooner*** - All brick home with 4 Bedrooms & 2 full baths with privacy fenced yard.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
283 Laurel Hill
283 Laurel Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1506 sqft
283 Laurel Hill Available 07/10/20 Coming Available Mid-July! Conveniently Located in Richmond Hill! - MORE PHOTOS TO COME of this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Mainstreet.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Scarlett Lane
308 Scarlett Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2107 sqft
308 Scarlett Lane Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the City of Richmond Hill - Close to both I-95 Exits - Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
62 Shady Hill Circle
62 Shady Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1727 sqft
62 Shady Hill Circle Available 07/22/20 Mainstreet Subdivision Richmond Hill - Four bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in an ideal community very close to Richmond Hill's great schools.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
276 Piercefield Drive
276 Piercefield Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
Available June 8th!!! $1300 a month!!! - Gorgeous home in Richmond Hill most convenient neighborhood. Home is close to schools, shopping, and I-95. Beautiful kitchen and appliances, partially fenced yard. Fireplace located in the family room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Richmond Hill, the median rent is $845 for a studio, $959 for a 1-bedroom, $1,107 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,510 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Richmond Hill, check out our monthly Richmond Hill Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Richmond Hill area include College of Coastal Georgia, Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
