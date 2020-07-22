/
long county
110 Apartments for rent in Long County, GA📍
41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5
41 Thickette Road NE, Long County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
Clean Two bed One bath Mobile Home in Ludowici Ga - Property Id: 267300 Clean 2bed 1bath mobile home in Ludowici Ga. Quiet location off Hwy 84, between Walthourville and Ludowici, approximately ten miles from Fort Steward. Fenced yard. All electric.
183 Pineview Road SE
183 Pine View Rd SE, Long County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2431 sqft
183 Pineview Road For Rent - Move in Ready - Large approximate 1/2 acre lot! The William II floor plan has 2,259 heated sq ft and 2,716 total under roof.
173 Scott Spencer
173 Scott Spenser Road, Long County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
173 Scott Spencer Available 08/11/20 173 SCOTT SPENCER ST (LONG COUNTY) - 173 SCOTT SPENCER ST (LONG COUNTY)-3 Bdrm, 2 Ba, Eat-In- Kitchen, Living Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, NO PETS, 1 Yr Lease,
293 W. Kenny Drive
293 Kenny Drive, Long County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1267 sqft
293 W.
11016 Tibet Hwy SE
11016 Tibet Road, Long County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1108 sqft
3 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Room Combo, Eat-In Kitchen, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Room, Washer/Dryer Hookups, NO PETS
80 Laurel Way
80 Laurel Way NE, Long County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17196 sqft
Available 07-22-2020. $1,350 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in Crawford Subdivision in Long County. Huge living/dining area. Large master bedroom with master bath with Jacuzzi jetted tub and separate shower.
845 Mustang Lane NE
845 Mustang Ln NE, Long County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2825 sqft
Occupied-Gorgeous home in Horsecreek Farms! This home has stainless steel appliances, double ovens,beautiful backsplash in kitchen, HUGE master bedroom with sitting area, LARGE privacy fenced yard, 2 car garage and lots of other upgrades! Gorgeous
319 Owens Street NE
319 Owens St NE, Long County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2950 sqft
Beautiful home located in Murray Crossing! This home features 4 bedrooms 2.
28 White Oak Drive NE
28 White Oak Rd NE, Long County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2254 sqft
You will not want to miss this well maintained home. This home is a ten minute drive to gate 7 of Fort Stewart and Hinesville. 4 Bedrooms 2.
541 Deloach Road NE
541 Deloach Road, Long County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1661 sqft
Occupied This cute and cozy home is located in the Crawford Subdivision approximately 10 minutes to Gate 7, features include stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring in kitchen, spacious master bedroom, master bathroom has a garden tub and
261 SE Winchester Way
261 Winchester Way SE, Long County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
House for Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Fenced Yard(Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet, 2 Pet Max) (RLNE4764016)
94 Scott Spencer Rd
94 Scott Spenser Road, Long County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
94 Scott Spencer - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Patio Area, Fenced Yard(Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet, 2 Pet Max under 20 lbs each) LEGAL
37 Webb Court NE
37 Webb Ct NE, Long County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1235 sqft
Very Nice duplex! Ceramic Tile in Living Room, Kitchen, Laundry Room & Bathrooms with Carpet in all 3 Bedrooms.
1293 Windrow Drive
1293 Windrow Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
- (RLNE5879305)
91 Bass Road
91 Bass Road, Walthourville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1318 sqft
91 Bass Road Available 08/14/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Fenced Yard, (Call Owner For Pet Approval) (RLNE5742639)
1364 Poplar Circle
1364 Poplar Circle, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2560 sqft
1364 Poplar Circle Available 09/01/20 - 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom brick/vinyl siding home located in Pineridge.
1277 Windrow Drive
1277 Windrow Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Home For Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1400 sq ft.
110 Westchester Lane
110 Westchester Ln, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2225 sqft
*HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT AND NEWLY RENOVATED* - Newly Renovated, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Lexington subdivision.
1310 Loblolly Dr
1310 Loblolly Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1332 sqft
1310 Loblolly Dr Available 08/21/20 Home For Rent - **Property Getting All New Interior Paint**3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Laundry Hook Ups, Alarm System, 1 Car
323 Sheila Dr
323 NE Sheila Dr, Walthourville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1267 sqft
3 Bd, 2 Ba, Living Rm, Eat-in Kitchen, NO PETS
Waterfield
771 Melissa Drive
771 Melissa Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1452 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent! Brand new carpet throughout the home, fresh paint, new window blinds and ceiling fans! This home is located just mins from Ft.Stewart and shopping, has a one car garage and more!
Parish Crossing
286 Parish Loop NE
286 Parish Loop NE, Liberty County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1651 sqft
Extremely nice home listed at a great price! Home has a sunroom, nice patio in the fenced back yard! 2 closets in the master bedroom with a separate laundry room. Covered front patio, gas fireplace and lots of closet space!
41 Candler Road
41 Candler Road, Walthourville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
41 Candler Road Available 04/17/20 - 5 bedroom 3 bathroom double wide, Amenities include 2 living areas with an open floor plan, kitchen with dining area, washer and dryer hookups ,a wood deck on the back for entertaining, and dish hookup or cable.
Waterfield
864 Lyndsi Lane
864 Lyndsi Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1306 sqft
- Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath remodeled home like new. Freshly painted, new hardwood floors and carpet through out the house, new appliances. Privacy fenced in back yard and in a nice subdivision.........A MUST SEE No Pets Allowed (RLNE4599480)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Long County area include College of Coastal Georgia, Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
