59 Apartments for rent in Darien, GA📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
505 Houston Street
505 Houston Street, Darien, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
876 sqft
Adorably renovated cottage within walking distance to shopping and schools. This tastefully decorated cottage in historic Darien is ready for immediate occupancy; this home is completely furnished to included linens and all kitchenware.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
107 Broad Street
107 Broad Street, Darien, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Long Term Rental Available - Luxury waterfront penthouse overlooking the Darien River and Waterfront Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
509 Houston Street
509 Houston Street, Darien, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
876 sqft
Adorable beach cottage within walking distance to downtown Darien restaurants, shops and school.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
28 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1506 Plantation Point Drive
1506 Plantation Point Dr, Glynn County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1200 sqft
2 beds/baths, screened porch with ceiling fan, covered parking spot with abundance of guest parking, Elevator and wheelchair paved path to elevator, Tennis court, Private pool overlooking Hampton River, next to full service Marina, Custom
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1758 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
34 Heron Court
34 Heron Ct Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2032 sqft
Available June 15th. Located on a cul-de-sac within walking distance from the community pool. Open living room and kitchen area. Ceramic tiled floor, 2 car garage, open patio. One year lease, non-smoking, unfurnished.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
116 Teak Trail
116 Teak Trl Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
UNFURNISHED RENTAL, one level, all hardwoods and tile (no carpets) split bedroom floor plan, foyer, dining room plus dine in kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances, pantry, fireplace, double vanity in master bath with separate
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
107 Kiln Trail
107 Kiln Trl, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2200 sqft
This beautiful furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse overlooks a lake and the King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the open concept floor plan including the large living room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
26 Kiln Circle
26 Kiln Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
Well kept home on the north end that you can call home. Move in ready, you only need to bring your clothes and yourself.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
419 Fairway Villas
419 Fairway Villas, Glynn County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
837 sqft
Fairway Villa #419 is a bright and spacious one bedroom condominium with a sleeper sofa that makes this unit perfect for couples with room for an extra guest. This condo is a stand-alone building with no sharing of walls.
Results within 10 miles of Darien
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Last updated June 11 at 02:33pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
30 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
132 Leeswood Circle
132 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3/2 Duplex - 132 Leeswood Circle - Newer Construction (only 2 years old)- Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
20 Waterfront Drive
20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1866 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
307 Reserve Lane
307 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome -, hardwood flooring downstairs. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bedroom has three twin beds. This home features bright, beachy decor and a well stocked kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
114 Travelers Way
114 Travellers Way St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Available 5/1/20!!!! Unfurnished Master bedroom has private bath and walk in closet. Dining area Full size washer & dryer 2 Bathrooms Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range with oven huge storage area below 3 Bedrooms
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Goodyear Park
1 Unit Available
2637 Canary Drive
2637 Canary Dr Brunswick 31520, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
This immaculate three bedroom, two bathroom home is located conveniently to Southeast Georgia Health System and the College of Coastal Georgia.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
2501-2 Demere Road
2501 Demere Rd, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Ground floor unit with sunroom, galley kitchen with pantry, walk in closet, laundry closet, one year lease, unfurnished, non-smoking, gated entry, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Darien rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
Some of the colleges located in the Darien area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, College of Coastal Georgia, and Savannah College of Art and Design. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Darien from include Jacksonville, Savannah, Pooler, Brunswick, and Garden City.