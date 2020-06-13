102 Apartments for rent in Athens, GA📍
A little money goes a long way in Athens, where cheap apartments definitely rule the roost (Four to six hundred bucks, tops, is all it takes to land a quality one or two bedroom apartment or townhouse in Athens). Amenities, meanwhile, tend to be top notch, as many apartment complexes come equipped with in-unit washers/dryers, oversized swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, balconies, patios, garage parking, and magic elves who clean your house while you sleep (okay, perhaps we exaggerate).
Pet-friendly rentals are available in abundance as well (ditto for furnished apartments in Athens), and waiting lists are rare, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which humble abode is the best fit for you. Just arm yourself with a couple forms of I.D. (sorry, League of Justice cards don’t qualify), proof of income, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking back in your Athens dream pad before you know it!
Home to a quaint downtown shopping district, the walker-friendly George S. Houston Historic District, and a wide range of open spaces, parks, museums, historic sites, and eateries, Athens is a city with something to offer. So what are you waiting for, bold apartment scavengers? Start sifting through the listings for a primo crash pad in Athens, and happy hunting!
June 2020 Athens Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Athens Rent Report. Athens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Athens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Athens rent trends were flat over the past month
Athens rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Athens stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $953 for a two-bedroom. Athens' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Georgia
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Athens, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
- Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).
Athens rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Athens, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Athens is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Athens' median two-bedroom rent of $953 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Athens.
- While Athens' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Athens than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Athens.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Athens’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Athens renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "...
Here’s how Athens ranks on:
Apartment List has released Athens’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Athens renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key Findings in Athens include the following:
- Athens renters gave their city a B overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Athens were commute time, state and local taxes, affordability, public transit and social life, which all received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Athens renters are the quality of local schools and jobs and career opportunities, which received C+ and B grades, respectively.
- Athens earned similar scores compared to other cities in Georgia like Atlanta (B) and Savannah (B+), but earned higher marks than Augusta (D), Marietta (D) and Decatur (F).
- Athens did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Philadelphia (C+) and Memphis (C).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.