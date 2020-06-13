102 Apartments for rent in Athens, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Cedar Creek
6 Units Available
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
Oak Bend
3 Units Available
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
Abbey West
18 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oak Bend
53 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingswood
12 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Normaltown
68 Units Available
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
32 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,050
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
65 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1353 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
North Avenue
2 Units Available
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Avenue
5 Units Available
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,531
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
173 Loblolly Drive
173 Loblolly Drive, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
924 sqft
Renovated all electric 2/1 on bus line. New floors, paint, exterior paint, granite counters, travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances (including microwave) and light fixtures. New energy efficient Heating and Air system and Hot Water heater.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Creek
1 Unit Available
114 Pembrook Court
114 Pembrook Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1360 sqft
114 Pembrook Court Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM | AVAILABLE AUGUST - This private lot just feels like home. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this great 3BR/2Ba has everything you need.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Flannigans Pl
110 Flannigans Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Available 08/05/20 110 Flannigans Place - Property Id: 297940 3BR/2BA in Ansley Park! Walk to new Veterinary School! Cedar-sided, with 1-car garage (with automatic opener), deck, fenced yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Spalding Ct
130 Spalding Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3008 sqft
Available 07/10/20 130 Spalding Court - Property Id: 297937 Very nice 3BR/2BA plus full unfinished basement. Lovely wooded lot with fenced back yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
325 Ansley Dr
325 Ansley Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
Available 08/05/20 325 Ansley Drive - Property Id: 297931 Nice 3BR/2BA in wooded subdivision near Kroger & Publix on Eastside. Just a short walk/bike ride to UGA vet school and only 3.5 miles to UGA! Lovely woods, large back deck, fenced back yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1060 Hull Rd
1060 Hull Road, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2467 sqft
Available 07/10/20 1060 Hull Road - Property Id: 297948 This awesome 4BR/2BA home is for rent. It is only 2 miles to UGA & Downtown Athens. Very close to new Super Kroger and Athens Tech! This home has been remodeled with new paint throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green - Crestwood
1 Unit Available
180 McDuffie Drive
180 Mcduffie Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2686 sqft
Beautifully Updated Home in Crestwood Estates - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully updated single family ranch style home sits on a quiet lot in the Crestwood Estates neighborhood. This very well kept home has 4 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Lone Star Rd 56
225 Lone Star Drive, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$625
Unit 56 Available 07/10/20 2019 Home 1 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 295785 2019 NEW HOME FOR RENT Amazing New Home. Covered Front Deck. No Carpet. Located in Family Friendly Community With Onsite Manager. Applications Must Be Picked Up In Person.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Lone Star Rd 4
225 Lone Star Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 New 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home for Rent - Property Id: 295747 2019 NEW HOME FOR RENT Amazing New Home. Covered Front Deck. No Carpet. Located in Family Friendly Community With Onsite Manager.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
655 E Campus Rd Apt 30
655 East Campus Road, Athens, GA
Studio
$700
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 06/30/20 Charming Studio/One Bath near downtown Athens. This Studio, 1 bath unit features 416 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
170 Mandy Drive
170 Mandy Street, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
170 Mandy Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM PLUS BONUS ROOM! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in the Mandyville Community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
225 Conrad Dr
225 Conrad Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
225 Conrad Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown Athens - Available August 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located less than 2 miles from UGA and Downtown Athens.

Median Rent in Athens

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Athens is $813, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $953.
Studio
$730
1 Bed
$813
2 Beds
$953
3+ Beds
$1,294
City GuideAthens
Situated in little Limestone County in the Huntsville metropolitan area, “Little Athens” plays host to some of Dixie’s most affordable apartments for rent. You’ve come to the perfect place to quench your apartment huntin’ thirst, because we’re pretty gosh darned sure this nifty apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Athens rental for you …
Life in Athens

A little money goes a long way in Athens, where cheap apartments definitely rule the roost (Four to six hundred bucks, tops, is all it takes to land a quality one or two bedroom apartment or townhouse in Athens). Amenities, meanwhile, tend to be top notch, as many apartment complexes come equipped with in-unit washers/dryers, oversized swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, balconies, patios, garage parking, and magic elves who clean your house while you sleep (okay, perhaps we exaggerate).

Pet-friendly rentals are available in abundance as well (ditto for furnished apartments in Athens), and waiting lists are rare, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which humble abode is the best fit for you. Just arm yourself with a couple forms of I.D. (sorry, League of Justice cards don’t qualify), proof of income, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking back in your Athens dream pad before you know it!

Home to a quaint downtown shopping district, the walker-friendly George S. Houston Historic District, and a wide range of open spaces, parks, museums, historic sites, and eateries, Athens is a city with something to offer. So what are you waiting for, bold apartment scavengers? Start sifting through the listings for a primo crash pad in Athens, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Athens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Athens Rent Report. Athens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Athens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Athens rent trends were flat over the past month

Athens rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Athens stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $953 for a two-bedroom. Athens' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Athens, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Athens rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Athens, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Athens is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Athens' median two-bedroom rent of $953 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Athens.
    • While Athens' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Athens than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Athens.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Athens’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Athens renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "...

    View full Athens Renter Survey

    Here’s how Athens ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A+
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    C+
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    A+
    Public transit
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Athens’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Athens renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key Findings in Athens include the following:

    • Athens renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Athens were commute time, state and local taxes, affordability, public transit and social life, which all received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Athens renters are the quality of local schools and jobs and career opportunities, which received C+ and B grades, respectively.
    • Athens earned similar scores compared to other cities in Georgia like Atlanta (B) and Savannah (B+), but earned higher marks than Augusta (D), Marietta (D) and Decatur (F).
    • Athens did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Philadelphia (C+) and Memphis (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Athens?
    In Athens, the median rent is $730 for a studio, $813 for a 1-bedroom, $953 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,294 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Athens, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Athens?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Athens include North Avenue, Cedar Creek, Oak Bend, and Normaltown.
    How pet-friendly is Athens?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Athens received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Athens?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Athens received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Athens?
    Athens renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Athens did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Athens?
    Athens renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Athens did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Athens?
    Some of the colleges located in the Athens area include University of Georgia, Athens Technical College, Georgia Gwinnett College, and Brenau University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Athens?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Athens from include Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, and Duluth.

