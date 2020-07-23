/
spalding county
119 Apartments for rent in Spalding County, GA📍
216 Alabama Street
216 Alabama Street, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
The unit has hardwood floors with a freshly painted interior and exterior. Offers convenient access to downtown Griffin, nearby schools, shopping and dining. All utilities are with the City of Griffin. Apply today at http://www.
212 Alabama Street
212 Alabama St, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Hardwood floors provide a traditional layout for this two bedroom, one bathroom home, apart of a duplex (the left side) available now for move-in. Power & Water utilities are with the City of Griffin. Has a private driveway, room for 2 vehicles.
221 Timber Wolf Trail
221 Timber Wolf Trail, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1516 sqft
Convenient quiet country location! - 3 Bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome now available! Interior freshly painted through out and new flooring through out! Available for immediate move-in! Enter into a lovely entry hall with a formal dining room to
Heron Bay
358 Southgate Drive
358 Southgate Dr, Heron Bay, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
358 Southgate Drive - The Gables at Heron Bay. Cute cottage style home on a level lot with fenced back yard. Split Bedroom Plan Swim/Tennis, Playground, Sidewalks and Streetlights.
730 Searcy Avenue
730 Searcy Avenue, East Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
834 sqft
730 Searcy Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 834 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
216 Park St
216 Park Street, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
952 sqft
Home in excellent condition with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors, heat & air.
133 S HILL ST,
133 South Hill Street, Griffin, GA
Studio
$1,050
2586 sqft
Great retail space available in Griffin's downtown district. 2586 SQFT with great building features and tons of character. Would be great for small business, boutique, restaurant, as long and much more.
328 W. Solomon Street
328 West Solomon Street, Griffin, GA
Studio
$750
1168 sqft
Get a professional workspace in GRIFFIN GA Great for creative start workspaces. Great for a law firm, real estate sales, or any businesss looking for commercial space. Great creative workspace for an art studio.
515 East Central Avenue
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 sqft
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 1,104 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
327 Hammond Drive
327 Hammond Drive, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
1050 sqft
This is a completely renovated house. Large eat-in Kitchen with a separate laundry room. Fireplace in the Livingroom and hardwood flooring. Very close to downtown Spalding and central to many Griffin resources.
130 Magnolia Drive
130 Magnolia Drive, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
130 Magnolia Drive Available 04/11/20 130 Magnolia Drive: Modest 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home on fence in level 3/4 acre lot. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. - (RLNE3908997)
231 Timberwolf Trail
231 Timber Wolf Trl, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Wolfcreek Townhomes - Great townhome in Griffin for rent, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room, formal dining area, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Ready for you. Comes with stove, refrig, dishwasher. Total electric.
Results within 1 mile of Spalding County
2747 Highway 92
2747 Georgia Highway 92, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1155 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath home in Fayeteville GA - 1948 Bungalow located in South Fayette County. Original, and beautiful hardwood floors. Tile bath, large master bedroom. Nice sized kitchen with cooktop and wall oven.
503 Brooks Rd
503 Brooks Road, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you when you’re ready to buy. Please visit - https://go.landis.com/n9Py1L Private & Peaceful.
151 Mask Rd
151 Mask Road, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2231 sqft
*Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom ranch style home. *Sits on a very private 5.6 acre!! * Recently renovated new carpet and flooring with fresh paint throughout the entire home. *The living room is huge with 10 foot vaulted ceilings.
Heron Bay
1712 Hingham Cir
1712 Hingham Circle, Heron Bay, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3495 sqft
Worry free resort living in large home. Let kids play in front yard or in cul de sac. Large kitchen with huge island great for entertaining. Invite guest or relative to stay in bedroom and full bath on main floor. 4 more bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Spalding County
Verified
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,216
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly upgraded apartment homes in Locust Grove, GA. Eagle's Brooke is a newly renovated luxury apartment community nestled just outside Atlanta in Locust Grove, GA.
Locust Grove Station
487 Kirkland Drive
487 Kirkland Dr, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1705 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
200 Longshore Way
200 Longshore Way, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,845
2809 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3.
560 New Morn Dr
560 New Morn Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
487 Morgan Mill Road
487 Morgan Mill Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
487 Morgan Mill Road: Cute home on 5 acres in great school district for rent in Brooks! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE1928285)
233 Hunters Chase
233 Hunters Chase, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2209 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
521 Hamlet Drive
521 Hamlet Drive, Hampton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,631
2862 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Linden Park
1104 Saint Phillips Court
1104 St Phikllips Court, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,449
1981 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Spalding County area include Clark Atlanta University, Columbus State University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
