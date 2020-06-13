/
country club estates
75 Apartments for rent in Country Club Estates, GA
Country Club Estates
132 Leeswood Circle
132 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3/2 Duplex - 132 Leeswood Circle - Newer Construction (only 2 years old)- Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen
Country Club Estates
241 King Cotton Road
241 King Cotton Rd Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Gorgeous, updated home with a very open floor plan! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Bonus is immaculate! It features a formal Dining Room, Beautiful Kitchen with a Stainless Steel refrigerator, Large Family Room and so much more! Tile and hardwood
Country Club Estates
146 Leeswood Circle
146 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
146 Leeswood Circle Available 04/16/20 3 BR/2 BA DUPLEX - 146 Leeswood Circle - 146 Leeswood Circle 3 BR/2 BA Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious
Results within 1 mile of Country Club Estates
Verified
$
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.
Dock Junction
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1018 sqft
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.
Dock Junction
506 Ashbrook Drive
506 Ashbrook Dr Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1577 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished, 3 Bedroom home with many extras, including built in's in the living area, and a glassed sunroom leading out into the beautifully landscaped yard.
Results within 5 miles of Country Club Estates
Verified
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Verified
$
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified
$
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Verified
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
New Town
2524 Norwich Street
2524 Norwich St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated house with 1 or 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, front porch, parking spaces, large backyard with partial fencing, laundry room just off the kitchen and eat in kitchen; use as 1 bedroom and make the other room, your living room.
20 Waterfront Drive
20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1866 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors.
St. Simons
307 Reserve Lane
307 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome -, hardwood flooring downstairs. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bedroom has three twin beds. This home features bright, beachy decor and a well stocked kitchen.
St. Simons
114 Travelers Way
114 Travellers Way St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Available 5/1/20!!!! Unfurnished Master bedroom has private bath and walk in closet. Dining area Full size washer & dryer 2 Bathrooms Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range with oven huge storage area below 3 Bedrooms
Goodyear Park
2637 Canary Drive
2637 Canary Dr Brunswick 31520, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
This immaculate three bedroom, two bathroom home is located conveniently to Southeast Georgia Health System and the College of Coastal Georgia.
St. Simons
2501-2 Demere Road
2501 Demere Rd, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Ground floor unit with sunroom, galley kitchen with pantry, walk in closet, laundry closet, one year lease, unfurnished, non-smoking, gated entry, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts.
St. Simons
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.
St. Simons
506 Reserve Lane
506 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome - backs up to Retreat Golf Course for ultimate privacy setting to grill out and relax.
30 Waterfront Drive
30 Waterfront Dr, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Fabulous condo with a view! Unfurnished, new dishwasher, new washing machine, dryer provided. Wood floors, carpet in bdrms, covered balcony with view of waterway.
Dock Junction
195 Promenade Place
195 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Centrally located cottage rental in Brunswick close to restaurants, shopping, FLETC, hospital, college, Brunswick High, and more. 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances. No shared common area, social distance effortlessly at this location.
Old Town
1325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
1325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
500 sqft
This is an apartment inside the building located at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd & Monck Street. This apartment is small and has new everything since it was totally renovated.
Dock Junction
192 Promenade Place
192 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Country Club Estates rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Country Club Estates area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, College of Coastal Georgia, and Savannah College of Art and Design. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Country Club Estates from include Jacksonville, Savannah, Brunswick, Yulee, and Fernandina Beach.