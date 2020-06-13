123 Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA

Living in Pooler

The city, located in the northwest portion of Savannah just off I-95 is easily reached by car. It is the center for most of the commercial development occurring in this area. Godley Station, which is home to various big companies (yes, that means jobs!) and The Shops at Godley Station are some of the best places to work and play. Add to that the small community feel and the numerous housing options here (including duplexes for rent, condos for rent, and homes for rent) and you really have an ideal combination for anyone looking for a nice but bustling Southern town.