123 Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA

Moving to Pooler

There are no actual neighborhood designations here, but you will find that the 2245 households here are mostly comprised of married families. With a short commute to work, it's easy to find an apartment to rent here that's close enough to home to keep you off the busy highways. It is also a highly affordable location. About 26 percent of the households here are rented and about 9 percent of these homes are unoccupied at any given time. That means there's a deal out there for all of you who have good negotiating skills.

Apartments to rent with utilities included may be available, but most landlords will require at least one month's security deposit. You'll also need to have decent credit and verifiable income to secure a place here. Aside from these factors, Pooler is a quiet town with everything renters need within a few minutes of everything else. If you really want culture, Savannah's numerous options are just a few minutes away.