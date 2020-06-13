123 Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA📍
The coolest thing about Pooler, Georgia, besides the fact that it is far more affordable than living in Savannah proper, is that it has seen remarkable explosive growth. In 2010, the US Census noted a population of 19,140 people, but in 2000, only 6,239 people lived here and, as of 2012, it has grown to 20,598. So, if you want to rent an apartment where everything is happening and people growing and developing their hometown, you'll want to check out Pooler.
There are no actual neighborhood designations here, but you will find that the 2245 households here are mostly comprised of married families. With a short commute to work, it's easy to find an apartment to rent here that's close enough to home to keep you off the busy highways. It is also a highly affordable location. About 26 percent of the households here are rented and about 9 percent of these homes are unoccupied at any given time. That means there's a deal out there for all of you who have good negotiating skills.
Apartments to rent with utilities included may be available, but most landlords will require at least one month's security deposit. You'll also need to have decent credit and verifiable income to secure a place here. Aside from these factors, Pooler is a quiet town with everything renters need within a few minutes of everything else. If you really want culture, Savannah's numerous options are just a few minutes away.
The city, located in the northwest portion of Savannah just off I-95 is easily reached by car. It is the center for most of the commercial development occurring in this area. Godley Station, which is home to various big companies (yes, that means jobs!) and The Shops at Godley Station are some of the best places to work and play. Add to that the small community feel and the numerous housing options here (including duplexes for rent, condos for rent, and homes for rent) and you really have an ideal combination for anyone looking for a nice but bustling Southern town.