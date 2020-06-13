123 Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA

Apartment List
1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 11 at 02:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
110 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1538 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
246 Longleaf Cir
246 Longleaf Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1884 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Pooler - Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Hunter's Ridge subdivision in Pooler, convenient to Gulfstream and I-16.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Brighton Woods
341 Brighton Woods Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1558 sqft
341 Brighton Woods Available 08/03/20 341 Brighton Woods - This charming home is tucked away on .43 of acre in a small neighborhood but in an ideal location within minutes to all Pooler has to offer from shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, St.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Durham Park Way
220 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1976 sqft
220 Durham Park Way Pooler Georgia 31322 - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome featuring tile floors, kitchen w/ breakfast bar that opens to large family room with enclosed sunroom, dining area & a private one car garage. Gated community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
200 Ventura PL
200 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1584 sqft
200 Ventura PL * Pooler, GA * - Like new Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Great open floor plan with dining area, island and stainless appliances. Wood floors, corner lot, large privacy fenced yard with patio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 Governor Gwinett Way
302 Governor Gwinnett Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1926 sqft
302 Governor Gwinett Way Available 06/18/20 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom End Unit Townhome in Pooler, GA Convenient to I-95 - Astor Plan Townhome Master situated on the main level, a walk in closet, and a 36" Garden Tub/Shower Combo as standard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
149 Somersby Blvd
149 Somersby Boulevard, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3100 sqft
149 Somersby Blvd Available 06/23/20 Great Home in Somersby - Quality home with hardwood floors throughout feauturing a lovely fireplace, deluxe tray in Master with crown and fan, great loft area, Formal living/dining room & separate family room

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 Tanzania Trail
114 Tanzania Trl, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2075 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom in Hunt Club - Property Id: 283696 This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Hunt Club will be available June 10th! Designer colors in several rooms! Laminate floors downstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
136 Magnolia Drive
136 Magnolia Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2432 sqft
136 Magnolia Drive Available 06/22/20 *Coming Soon* 136 Magnolia Drive in Pooler - Beautiful 2 story home in the Arbors at Godley Station neighborhood. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Sonoma Drive
341 Sonoma Dr, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1540 sqft
341 Sonoma Drive Available 07/07/20 341 Sonoma Drive * Pooler, GA * $1450/month - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Kitchen with stainless appliances, island & breakfast bar. Master bedroom located upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
215 Sonata Circle
215 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1124 sqft
215 Sonata Circle Pooler, GA 31322 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Terrific Pooler Location in desirable Harmony Townes! Close to I-16 and I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Complex! Single Story End Condominium Unit! Screened in Porch

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
165 Arbor Village Drive
165 Arbor Village Drive, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1690 sqft
165 Arbor Village Dr Pooler, GA 31322 GREAT 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in The Arbors in Godley Village! Located in the Heart of Pooler, off Benton Blvd and Pooler Parkway in Godley Station! 1690 Square Feet - the Hampton Floorplan! Brightly Custom

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
136 Pampas Drive
136 Pampas Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1483 sqft
136 Pampas Drive Rent – $1595 FABULOUS 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In The Arbors at Godley Station in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Wood Burning Fireplace! Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Lovely SunRoom Leads to Patio out back! Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
154 Carolina Cherry Court
154 Carolina Cherry Court, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2113 sqft
All brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a huge bonus room. Laminate wood floors, fireplace and soaring ceilings. A spacious master suite with double vanities, separate shower and a jetted tub.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
175 Old Pond Circle
175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
127 Ventura Place
127 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2150 sqft
AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT 3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5 Coalbrookdale Court
5 Coalbrookdale Court, Pooler, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3047 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MARCH 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 North Newton Street
408 North Newton Street, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Fully furnished, all utilities and wifi included two bedroom, one bath home in the heart of Pooler. Quiet neighborhood. This home rents on a month to month lease.

Median Rent in Pooler

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pooler is $1,148, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,325.
Studio
$1,011
1 Bed
$1,148
2 Beds
$1,325
3+ Beds
$1,808
City GuidePooler
“Savannah is so beautiful that the dead never truly depart.”  (- James Caskey)

The coolest thing about Pooler, Georgia, besides the fact that it is far more affordable than living in Savannah proper, is that it has seen remarkable  explosive growth. In 2010, the US Census noted a population of 19,140 people, but in 2000, only 6,239 people lived here and, as of 2012, it has grown to 20,598. So, if you want to rent an apartment where everything is happening and people growing and developing their hometown, you'll want to check out Pooler.

Moving to Pooler

There are no actual neighborhood designations here, but you will find that the 2245 households here are mostly comprised of married families. With a short commute to work, it's easy to find an apartment to rent here that's close enough to home to keep you off the busy highways. It is also a highly affordable location. About 26 percent of the households here are rented and about 9 percent of these homes are unoccupied at any given time. That means there's a deal out there for all of you who have good negotiating skills.

Apartments to rent with utilities included may be available, but most landlords will require at least one month's security deposit. You'll also need to have decent credit and verifiable income to secure a place here. Aside from these factors, Pooler is a quiet town with everything renters need within a few minutes of everything else. If you really want culture, Savannah's numerous options are just a few minutes away. 

Living in Pooler

The city, located in the northwest portion of Savannah just off I-95 is easily reached by car. It is the center for most of the commercial development occurring in this area. Godley Station, which is home to various big companies (yes, that means jobs!) and The Shops at Godley Station are some of the best places to work and play. Add to that the small community feel and the numerous housing options here (including duplexes for rent, condos for rent, and homes for rent) and you really  have an ideal combination for anyone looking for a nice but bustling Southern town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pooler?
In Pooler, the median rent is $1,011 for a studio, $1,148 for a 1-bedroom, $1,325 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,808 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pooler, check out our monthly Pooler Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pooler?
Some of the colleges located in the Pooler area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pooler?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pooler from include Savannah, Bluffton, Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, and Garden City.

