/
/
monroe
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
25 Apartments for rent in Monroe, GA📍
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1450 S Broad St
1450 South Broad Street, Monroe, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
Tired of apartment life? Move into your own HOME! - Property Id: 286566 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
441 E Washington St
441 East Washington Street, Monroe, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1098 sqft
2 bedroom with 1 full bathroom. Conveniently located walking distance to Downtown Monroe. All brick home on corner lot. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Home does have a basement for storage. There are no rooms are heating and cooling sources.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1038 Wheel House Lane
1038 Wheel House Lane, Monroe, GA
4 Bedrooms
$800
1380 sqft
Beautiful open, bright, and spacious town home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with bedroom and bath on main level. Close to schools and shopping and minutes from beautiful downtown Monroe. This is an end unit.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1616 Brook Lane
1616 Brook Lane, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1518 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,518 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
170 Regency Drive
170 Regency Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1468 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1619 Spring Hill Court
1619 Spring Hill Court, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1642 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
217 Angie Way
217 Angie Way, Barrow County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 217 Angie Way - Property Id: 294213 Nice house! Ready to move in July 1st, 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294213 Property Id 294213 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833224)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Creek Bottom Road
733 Creek Bottom Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2198 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1722 Jessica Ct
1722 Jessica Court, Barrow County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2143 sqft
Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood and is move-in ready. This two-story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath features a beautiful two-story foyer. HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, BREAKFAST AREA, PANTRY, & 1/2 BATH.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Emerald Drive
2400 Emerald Drive, Walnut Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1576 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
916 Kendall Park Drive
916 Kendall Park Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
2944 Olivine Drive Southeast
2944 Olivine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4153 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Marvin Garden Way
1006 Marvin Garden Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2295 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
564 Massey Court
564 Massey Ct, Winder, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2234 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features Large open living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Granite kitchen countertops, recessed lighting and stained cabinets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
716 Ashley Wilkes Way
716 Ashley Wilkes Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Beautiful 4 bed, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
3136 Dolostone Way
3136 Dolostone Way, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,879
2635 sqft
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease. Main floor combines spacious family room w/ eat-in kitchen, which features granite and stone, SS appliances, double sink, and walk-in pantry.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1222 Creek Top Road
1222 Creek Top Rd, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1800 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home Features Large, Open, Bright Entry and Living Room. Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Recessed Lighting, Stained Cabinets and Large Pantry.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
393 Strawberry Walk
393 Strawberry Walk, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,225
3827 sqft
Fantastic Home that features high ceilings, an open living space and a huge bonus room upstairs. Charming 3,800 square foot home in an absolutely lovely neighborhood is now available. Property features include 6-bed, 3.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
464 Village Way
464 Village Drive, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1836 sqft
Great Location in Loganville School District! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Room, 3rd Level Perfect for Playroom, Office or Game Room, Attached Garage. Call to schedule an appointment today!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4944 Emmett Still Rd
4944 Emmett Still Road, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath Cape Cod in Walnut Grove. 1 acre fenced yard. Sought after Walnut Grove Schools. Will be available after June 15, 2020. Not in a subdivision. Please DO NOT drive down driveway without prior appointment with Agent.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
216 Oceanliner Drive
216 Oceanliner Dr, Winder, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2741 sqft
This beautiful split level home is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. The home features 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, washer and dryer, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, garage door opener, fireplace, and spacious yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
233 Evergreen Way
233 Evergreen Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2108 sqft
A Brand New Home! Welcome to this new sleek 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This property consists of a formal dining room and a family room that shares an open concept with the kitchen area. The kitchen area has a breakfast and work island.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1916 Natalie Dr
1916 Natalie Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1247 sqft
Location, Location, Location. 3 bed / 2 bath Ranch house on quiet street. Available 7/1/2020. About 3 miles from Hwy 316 and close to everything. Privacy and large yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
343 Turtle Creek Drive
343 Turtle Creek Drive, Winder, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1888 sqft
Brand new luxury 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome within walking distance of Fort Yargo Park. Discover the Southern care-free living in an open floor plan designed for the way you want to live.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Monroe, the median rent is $619 for a studio, $649 for a 1-bedroom, $750 for a 2-bedroom, and $985 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Monroe, check out our monthly Monroe Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Monroe area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monroe from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GATucker, GA