Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance car wash area courtyard hot tub internet cafe tennis court

Nestled in the beautiful Brookhaven community, The Atlantic Ashford offers sophisticated living spaces and upscale amenities all within a peaceful, woodland setting. Our distinctive neighborhood creates an environment of tranquility and relaxation while allowing easy access to the best of city life. The Atlantic Ashford is mere steps away from Perimeter Center's elegant shopping and dining district, with an effortless commute into the city. Visit us today to discover the finest apartment living north of Atlanta.