jones county
43 Apartments for rent in Jones County, GA
9 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
1 Unit Available
3318 Joycliff Rd
3318 Joycliff Rd, Jones County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
3318 Joycliff Road - Property Id: 313714 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3318-joycliff-rd-macon-ga/313714 Property Id 313714 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5944771)
Results within 1 mile of Jones County
$
9 Units Available
The Vistas
4150 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$745
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1065 sqft
The Vistas in Macon, GA, offer spacious one- and two-bedroom homes. Amenities include in-unit laundry, whirlpool Jacuzzi, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in shelving. Access to pool, playground and gym.
9 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
1 Unit Available
2761 Alandale Dr
2761 Alandale Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1244 sqft
Prelease today!!! - Beautiful home located in East Macon, minutes from dining, shopping and childcare. Full finished basement with bathroom attached, large backyard and sits on a corner lot accompanied with garage!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5888845)
1 Unit Available
3048 Bethune Ave
3048 Bethune Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1914 sqft
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* The most square footage for the best price! Never fall short on space again in the beautifully maintained 3 bedroom ranch.
Results within 5 miles of Jones County
7 Units Available
Falls at Spring Creek
1900 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Feeling Of Home, The Neighborhood Of Choice in Macon, GA Nestled within 45 acres of lush landscaping, Falls at Spring Creek is North Macon's most prestigious address minutes from the area’s best in shopping and dining and close to an array of
4 Units Available
Legacy at River Crossing
1800 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$760
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Experience a better way of living at our apartments for rent in North Macon, GA! At Legacy at River Crossing you’ll live like you're on vacation with luxury community features including an Olympic-sized pool, fitness center, clubhouse, fire pit,
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$730
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.
3 Units Available
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$675
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1176 sqft
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans withmodern updates in a prime location near the area’s best in dining and shopping – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat.
$
13 Units Available
Lofts at Zebulon
5801 Zebulon Road, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1374 sqft
Live where convenience meets luxury. Enjoy convenient easy access to shopping, dining, schools, and I-475 and the luxury of our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes.
2 Units Available
Forest Village Apartments
1481 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$639
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our single-story apartment homes offer quiet living in a wooded, park like setting. Forest Village is close to shopping, theaters and the unique historic downtown square offering antiques and fine dining.
$
15 Units Available
Austin Chase
291 Plantation Centre Dr N, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community includes garage, business center, gym and tennis court. Located close to parks, dining, shopping and more.
14 Units Available
The Station at River Crossing
214 Sheraton Boulevard, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1346 sqft
Welcome to The Station at River Crossing located in Macon, Georgia! Our luxury community is located in the heart of some of Macon's best hotspots with local dining, entertainment, and shopping all within walking distance.
Contact for Availability
Rivoli Run
200 Charter Ln, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$767
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,069
1362 sqft
We pride ourselves in creating the most enjoyable, valuable and comfortable apartment rental experience possible.
Contact for Availability
The Manchester At Wesleyan
1665 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$678
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$942
1500 sqft
Experience contemporary, sophisticated living in North Macon’s most desirable location... The Manchester at Wesleyan is quietly nestled off the beaten path. Surrounded by lush landscaping, enjoy breathtaking wooded views from your screened patio.
Contact for Availability
The Park at Northside
3876 Northside Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$586
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
1440 sqft
The Park at Northside welcomes you to our community, where your comfort and happiness come first.
1 Unit Available
382 Fulton Street
382 Fulton Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$475
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 382 Fulton Street in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3415 Mildred Court
3415 Mildred Court, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3415 Mildred Court in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1004 Washington Avenue
1004 Washington Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
Just Renovated
1 Unit Available
3230 Napier Avenue
3230 Napier Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3230 Napier Avenue in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
824 N Garden Terrace
824 North Garden Terrace, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Garden Terrace in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4701 Jeffersonville Road
4701 Jeffersonville Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1025 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1025 square feet of space, and minutes away from US-80. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
1 Unit Available
247 Riley Avenue
247 Riley Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1027 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath home. Freshly painted with walnut laminate flooring. Enjoy peace and quiet from the balcony. The application fee is $50 per adult.
