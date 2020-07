Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area dog park internet access internet cafe package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

At The District at Windy Hill, high-class amenities combine with chic interiors and a truly amazing location to create the home you’ve been looking for. Our brand-new one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Atlanta, Georgia, provide you with all the extras you need to live the good life. Let our concierge take care of the details so you can spend more time doing the things you love, like checking out our sports simulator or getting cozy around the fire pit in the zen garden. Venture out and explore the incredible nature trails in the Cumberland Trail System with your pup, or head down the street to catch a Braves game with friends. No matter how you choose to spend your downtime, think of The District at Windy Hill as your own personal sanctuary.