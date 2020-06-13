152 Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA📍
1 of 14
1 of 33
1 of 31
1 of 33
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 30
1 of 8
1 of 37
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 30
1 of 95
1 of 42
A mere seven miles outside of Augusta, GA, Martinez is a suburb rich with history and southern charm. It has a unique identity of its own, with extravagant mansions and excellent shopping. The center of Martinez is a hub of commerce, with great shopping and dining within easy driving distance. Rent an apartment in Martinez and be ready for a delightful life of southern grandeur!
Don't just walk into the fanciest realty agency you can find, not unless you want to shell out a lot of cash. While large firms deal with a wide range of rental properties in Martinez, check out smaller property management agencies as well to ensure that you are not paying over the odds. It will also help to check out the current local listings both online and in the newspaper.
Looking around rental homes can be a pain but doing so in person just might save you months and years of regret. Check everything carefully. Ensure that the rental home of your choosing has all the essentials you need. Make a list and go over it when viewing each property as these things tend to be forgotten in the heat of the moment.
Whether you are dealing with a broker or the owner of a rental house in Martinez, don't be afraid to haggle over the price. Rents in Martinez can sometimes be high, so if a rental condo is vacant when you view it, the realtor might be eager to get someone in as soon as possible. Make an offer below the rent being asked for and if luck is on your side, you might be able to land your dream apartment at a steal.
The average cost of living in Martinez is 6.5% less than the national average, which means that should you choose to relocate here, you have the benefit of staying in one of the nicest suburbs in Georgia at a very affordable price. Score!!
Old Ferry Road: With plenty of housing options in the form of small apartments and independent houses and a low commute time to work, it's definitely worth exploring your rental options in this neighborhood.
West Lake: Home to some of the most panoramic views in Martinez, West Lake has plenty of housing options in the form of small apartments and independent houses as well. Should you choose to rent a place in this area, take pride that you will be among the best in Martinez.
Life in Martinez is enjoyed the Southern way. With plenty of lakes and open spaces all over the town, the options at hand for spending a relaxed afternoon abound. For those looking for a more active experience, there are plenty of hiking trails and boat tours along the Augusta canal.
The rents in Martinez are below the national median, so whatever type of housing you choose to rent out, you can be well assured that you will get a bang for your buck. And now that you're armed with all the information you need to score your dream condo, what are you waiting for?