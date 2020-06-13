Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

152 Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
3 Units Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$697
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4090 Syndey St
4090 Sydney Street, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1842 sqft
Home For Rent - 4090 Sydney St Martinez, GA 30907 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1842 Heated Sq/ft Home located on over half acre lot in the Heart of Martinez and zoned for HIGHLY sought after Lakeside School District! Home features hardwood flooring throughout

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
344 Park Way Ct E
344 Park Way Court East, Martinez, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
344 Park Way Ct E Available 07/27/20 Cute Ranch in Columbia County! - Cute brick ranch in Columbia County. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- great for your family! Fully fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
606 Spyglass Road
606 Spyglass Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2214 sqft
606 Spyglass Road - West Lake - AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2020! Beautiful ranch home surrounded on three sides by West Lake Country Club Golf Course. Across the street from the 5th hole.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
154 Hickory Drive
154 Hickory Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1766 sqft
Rare Martinez Home on 3.1 Acres! - Located on a beautiful 3.1 Acre Lot, this rare beauty in Martinez at first glance looks like a standard brick home, but as you tour it you can see it is so much more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
579 Blue Ridge Crossing
579 Blue Ridge Crossing, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1713 sqft
579 Blue Ridge Crossing - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within walking distance to and from Blue Ridge Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Lakeside High School. The owner's suite is located downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
645 CLINTON WAY
645 Clinton Way West, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2380 sqft
Spacious Martinez Ranch Home - This spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch offers hardwood and tile flooring and an eat-in kitchen, all on an oversized lot with fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
183 Creekview Circle
183 Creek View Cir, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2260 sqft
183 Creekview Circle Available 08/03/20 - This 4 bedroom, split-level home will be available 8/3/2020. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the main level are the kitchen, dining room, and living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
310 Connor Cir
310 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1604 sqft
310 Connor Circle is the perfect townhome for a family. Located in the Connor Place subdivision, this home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom with a private fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4256 Waylon Dr
4256 Waylon Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1916 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath total electric home located in the Ashton Woods subdivision. Home features a bonus room, hot tub, and a custom kitchen. The kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, and tile flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
327 Tailboard Court
327 Tailboard Court, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1425 sqft
Move- In Ready 3 BR 2 BTH Home just off Riverwatch Parkway, making easy access to all major thoroughfares. Large corner lot with covered deck and privacy fence on a cul-de-sac. Formal dining area or office area, eat-in kitchen and laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
372 Connor Circle
372 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1604 sqft
Gated Community in Columbia County with a community pool! This lovely end unit townhome boasts beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. All new carpet recently installed.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
217 Ashley Circle
217 Ashley Circle, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1612 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a sunken great featuring vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Freshly painted through out. Home also Features a gas fireplace and kitchen with separate dining area. Back yard is fenced with nice patio.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
315 Calico Trail
315 Calico Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1630 sqft
Lovely Traditional 2 Story Home Available - This lovely Martinez Home Offers: - Wraparound Porch - Garage - Fenced In Backyard - Formal Dining Room - Great Room with Fireplace - Double Doors Leading to Backyard - Kitchen with Bay Window and

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
219 N. Belair Rd.
219 North Belair Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
N. Belair House (zoned professional) - Property currently zoned professional, with living room/ waiting area, kitchen with eating room, 3 bedrooms /offices, and bathroom. Large backyard with plenty of space to park.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4422 Forrest Dr
4422 Forrest Dr, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1617 sqft
4422 Forrest Dr Available 04/06/20 Fantastic Summers in Martinez with your own Pool! - Cute brick ranch in Columbia County! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this home offers plenty of room for your family! Walk outside to a spacious pool

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
425 Santa Anna Trail
425 Santa Anna Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1834 sqft
425 Santa Anna Trail Available 04/01/20 Home For Rent - 425 Santa Anna Trail Martinez, GA 30907 - Welcome to the this delightful two-story home located in Carson Cutoff at Petersburg Station. This 3 Bed/ 2.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Montclair
23 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$934
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belair
21 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
City GuideMartinez
Looking for some Southern hospitality? Martinez is probably just what you're looking for. After all, this city’s pronunciation changed 3 times because the accents got “too southern.”

A mere seven miles outside of Augusta, GA, Martinez is a suburb rich with history and southern charm. It has a unique identity of its own, with extravagant mansions and excellent shopping. The center of Martinez is a hub of commerce, with great shopping and dining within easy driving distance. Rent an apartment in Martinez and be ready for a delightful life of southern grandeur!

Moving to Martinez

Don't just walk into the fanciest realty agency you can find, not unless you want to shell out a lot of cash. While large firms deal with a wide range of rental properties in Martinez, check out smaller property management agencies as well to ensure that you are not paying over the odds. It will also help to check out the current local listings both online and in the newspaper.

Looking around rental homes can be a pain but doing so in person just might save you months and years of regret. Check everything carefully. Ensure that the rental home of your choosing has all the essentials you need. Make a list and go over it when viewing each property as these things tend to be forgotten in the heat of the moment.

Whether you are dealing with a broker or the owner of a rental house in Martinez, don't be afraid to haggle over the price. Rents in Martinez can sometimes be high, so if a rental condo is vacant when you view it, the realtor might be eager to get someone in as soon as possible. Make an offer below the rent being asked for and if luck is on your side, you might be able to land your dream apartment at a steal.

Martinez Neighborhoods

The average cost of living in Martinez is 6.5% less than the national average, which means that should you choose to relocate here, you have the benefit of staying in one of the nicest suburbs in Georgia at a very affordable price. Score!!

Old Ferry Road: With plenty of housing options in the form of small apartments and independent houses and a low commute time to work, it's definitely worth exploring your rental options in this neighborhood.

West Lake: Home to some of the most panoramic views in Martinez, West Lake has plenty of housing options in the form of small apartments and independent houses as well. Should you choose to rent a place in this area, take pride that you will be among the best in Martinez.

Living in Martinez

Life in Martinez is enjoyed the Southern way. With plenty of lakes and open spaces all over the town, the options at hand for spending a relaxed afternoon abound. For those looking for a more active experience, there are plenty of hiking trails and boat tours along the Augusta canal.

The rents in Martinez are below the national median, so whatever type of housing you choose to rent out, you can be well assured that you will get a bang for your buck. And now that you're armed with all the information you need to score your dream condo, what are you waiting for?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Martinez?
The average rent price for Martinez rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Martinez?
Some of the colleges located in the Martinez area include Augusta Technical College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, and Augusta University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Martinez?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Martinez from include Augusta, Aiken, Evans, Greenwood, and Grovetown.

