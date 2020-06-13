/
106 Apartments for rent in Lithia Springs, GA
15 Units Available
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment community has a 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Each unit features a carpet flooring and fireplace. Located near I-20 and recreational options, including Sweetwater Creek and Classic Paintball.
15 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
11 Units Available
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1406 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT SWEETWATERThe Columns at Sweetwater Creek is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Douglasville.
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.
1 Unit Available
3697 Lithia Way
3697 Lithia Way, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1352 sqft
HONEY STOP THE CAR! MUST STOP! Rancher with a basement/workshop!! - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Thursday, June 11, 2020 @ 7:15 - 8:00 pm Saturday, June 13 ,2020 @ 10:00 - 10:45 am Sunday, June 14, 2020 @ 10:00 - 10:45 am MUST SEE 3 bedroom 1 bathroom
Silver Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
871 Aspen Drive
871 Aspen Drive, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,396 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
6447 Gordan Street Unit A
6447 Gordon St, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
812 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 2BR 1 BTH UNIT! THE PERFECT HOME FOR YOU!! COME SEE IT BEFORE IT'S GONE - Looking for classy and brand new without the hefty price tag! Now showing.
1 Unit Available
679 Kingswood Court
679 Kingswood Court, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$595
900 sqft
***ROOM*** "JUST A ROOM" for rent with on suite bathroom. Furnished. Off street parking. Secure well lit entrance. Couple of miles off I-20. Please research area before contacting me. No smoking. No pets. Light cannabis ok.. Light drinking ok.
Results within 1 mile of Lithia Springs
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.
1 Unit Available
7258 Silverton Trail
7258 Silverton Trail, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1940 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
6698 Ivy Log Dr
6698 Ivy Log Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Single Family home in Austell - Property Id: 142379 Newly renovated single family home with convenient location in Austell, Georgia. The home has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has new paint and new flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
5734 Newnan Circle
5734 Newman Circle, Austell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2001 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
1305 Cochise Circle
1305 Cochise Circle, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1472 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Over-sized Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling Opens to Dining Area. Spacious Kitchen with Stove & Fridge. Full Bathroom with Tub/Shower. Bedrooms with Closets. 3rd/Bonus Finished Den Area with Laundry Room.
1 Unit Available
6309 Wellington Way
6309 Wellington Way, Austell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1352 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Austell. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 Unit Available
8673 Chestnut Lane
8673 Chestnut Lane, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lithia Springs. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 Unit Available
1888 Cardell Road
1888 Cardell Road, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard. To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link: https://app.tenantturner.
1 Unit Available
4060 Brightmore Drive
4060 Brightmore Drive, Austell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2585 sqft
A charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop
1 Unit Available
6099 Oak Hill Drive
6099 Oak Hill Drive, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1905 sqft
Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Enjoy comfort in this 4BR 2BA Austell brick ranch home that features a carport and covered front porch entry, kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and opens to the adjacent dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Lithia Springs
7 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
21 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1350 sqft
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
8 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
14 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lithia Springs, the median rent is $1,064 for a studio, $1,116 for a 1-bedroom, $1,290 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,693 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lithia Springs, check out our monthly Lithia Springs Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lithia Springs area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, LaGrange College, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lithia Springs from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
