42 Apartments for rent in Berrien County, GA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
713 Old Coffee Rd.
713 Coffee Road, Nashville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$595
550 sqft
Newly renovated 2BD/1B apartment located in Nashville, GA. Water is included in the rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
138 OAK ST
138 Oak Street, Ray City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1627 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS HOME MINUTES FROM MOODY AFB - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS HOME MINUTES FROM MOODY AFB. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
201 HAZEL AVE APT 1
201 Hazel Avenue, Nashville, GA
1 Bedroom
$425
435 sqft
EFFICIENCY 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH APARTMENT W/ UTILITIES INCLUDED!! - THIS 1BD 1BA EFFICIENCY APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN NASHVILLE, GA OFF OF N. DAVIS HWY. RENT INCLUDES POWER AND WATER ALLOWANCE. COMES WITH FRIDGE AND STOVE TOP.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
201 HAZEL ST APT 3
201 Hazel Ave, Nashville, GA
1 Bedroom
$425
EFFICIENCY APARTMENT!! UTILITIES INCLUDED! - THIS 1BD 1BA EFFICIENCY APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN NASHVILLE, GA OFF OF N. DAVIS HWY. RENT INCLUDES POWER AND WATER ALLOWANCE. COMES WITH FRIDGE AND STOVE TOP. TILE THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
Results within 1 mile of Berrien County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
49 N MOODY DR
49 North Moody Drive, Lanier County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
49 N MOODY DR Available 09/10/20 CUTE HOME NEAR MOODY AFB - Super nice 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan 1281 square feet home in Ray City, GA. Corner lot with side entry 2 car garage. ½ acre lot within 5 minutes from Moody AFB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
36 Eleanor Place
36 Eleanor Place, Lanier County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
36 Eleanor Place Available 08/24/20 HUGE BACK YARD!!! - 3BR/2BA in Lanier County. Wood ceiling in dining room, large rooms, beautiful cabinets, trey ceilings in the Great room and Master Bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Berrien County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
4854 Stonewall Dr
4854 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1589 sqft
4854 Stonewall Dr Available 08/21/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home! Close to the Base and shopping!! - This 3BD/2BA home has a large, open split floor plan. Over-sized walk-in master closet with separate tub/shower combo with glass enclosure.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
4670 STONEWALL CIR
4670 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
4670 STONEWALL CIR Available 09/04/20 WONDERFUL 3 BDRM 2 BATH HOME - WONDERFUL 3 BDRM 2 BATH HOME NEAR MOODY AFB. SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH STOVE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, AND REFRIDGE. LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
21 Smith Dairy Road
21 Smith Dairy Rd, Lanier County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1511 sqft
21 Smith Dairy Road Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home! Close to Moody! Sits on an Acre! - Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and only 10 minutes to Moody AFB. The Master bath has double sink/vanity with separate garden tub and shower.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
4916 PATTON DRIVE
4916 Patton Drive, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1321 sqft
4916 PATTON DRIVE Available 07/24/20 3/2 LOCATED IN MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION - THIS 3/2 IS LOCATED IN THE MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION, JUST SECONDS AWAY FROM THE MAIN GATE AT MOODY AFB. HOME WAS BUILT IN 2011. KITCHEN COMES WITH ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
4664 STONEWALL CIRCLE
4664 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
4664 STONEWALL CIRCLE Available 09/10/20 3BD/2BA LOCATED ACROSS FROM MOODY AFB! - 3BD/2BA LOCATED IN MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION RIGHT ACROSS FROM MAIN GATE AT MOODY AFB. LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
4868 STONEWALL CIRCLE
4868 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1321 sqft
3BD/2BA LOCATED IN MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION - 3BD/2BA HOME LOCATED IN MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION RIGHT DOWN FROM MOODY AFB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
908 LEMAKA DR
908 Lemaka Drive, Hahira, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1826 sqft
908 LEMAKA DR Available 08/10/20 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN HAHIRA REMODELED! - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH HOME. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AREA W/ FIREPLACE. DEN W/ BUILT IN BOOKCASES.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
4824 Stonewall Circle
4824 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1366 sqft
4824 Stonewall Circle Available 07/13/20 Convenience of location in Miller Farms S/D - This charming home is located just minutes to Moody AFB, convenient to schools, shopping and in the county.
Results within 10 miles of Berrien County
Last updated July 22 at 11:57 PM
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
4015 Camellia Drive
4015 Camellia Drive, Lowndes County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
1000 sqft
Downstairs apartment, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances, laundry room with washer and dryer connections, tile flooring throughout, and an on-site laundry facility. Apartment Available: C-4
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
4016 Sandy Run Drive
4016 Sandy Run Drive, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1199 sqft
4016 Sandy Run Drive Available 08/07/20 Pebble Creek charmer - 3 br/1 ba, approx 1199 sqft, storage building Pets negotiable Utilities: Colquitt EMC & Telfair Acres Directions: N on Patterson, R on Northside, L on Bemiss, L on Catcreek, L on Sandy
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
4274 Whisperwood Circle
4274 Whisperwood Circle, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3056 sqft
4274 Whisperwood Circle Available 08/20/20 4 bedroom home in Stone Creek S/D - 4 bedroom 3.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
205 Wood Duck Pt.
205 Wood Duck Point, Hahira, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1527 sqft
205 Wood Duck Pt. - This meticulously maintained family home is located near the heart of the downtown district in Hahira. This home sits atop a low-maintenance lot offering fenced in backyard privacy for entertaining family and friends.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
5227 BRANCH POINT
5227 Branch Point Dr, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1302 sqft
5227 BRANCH POINT Available 08/10/20 3/2 LOCATED IN BRANCH POINT SUBDIVISION - THIS 3/2 IS LOCATED IN THE COUNTY, CONVENIENT DRIVE TO MOODY AFB OR INTO TOWN FOR SHOPPING/EATING! HOME HAS A 1 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
7656 KAYLA WAY
7656 Kayla Drive, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
7656 KAYLA WAY Available 08/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN HAHIRA - THIS 4/2 HOME IS A BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK SUBDIVISION. HOME HAS CUSTOM CABINETS AND ALL KINDS OF CUSTOMIZATION. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
7607 CADEN WAY
7607 Caden Way, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
7607 CADEN WAY Available 08/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK - THIS 4/2 HOME IS A BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK SUBDIVISION. HOME HAS CUSTOM CABINETS AND ALL KINDS OF CUSTOMIZATION. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
4086 Cottage Heights
4086 Cottage Heights Road, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
4086 Cottage Heights Available 10/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home located in the Nelson Hill Subdivision. There is a beautiful view of the lake from front porch.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Berrien County area include Valdosta State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.