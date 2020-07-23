/
auburn
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:23 AM
110 Apartments for rent in Auburn, GA📍
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2071 Blackberry Lane Northeast
2071 Blackberry Ln, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1476 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1520 Willow Gate Way
1520 Willow Gate Way, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
PERFECT 3BR/2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2071 Blackberry Ln
2071 Blackberry Lane, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1476 sqft
Spend relaxing evenings at your updated Auburn home, sitting on the screened back porch. Gorgeous front facade, spacious fireside great room, dining, and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
382 Cross Creek Place
382 Cross Creek Place, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! Immaculate, totally renovated home with a 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac! SECURITY SYSTEM! All flooring is brand new, waterproof vinyl plank. Stairs will have new carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1467 Kilchis Falls Way
1467 Kilchis Falls Way, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3390 sqft
Pristine Falls of Braselton Home *Large, Level Lot *Covered, Rocking Chair Front Porch *Spacious Living Room/Dining Room *Front and Rear Stairs *NEW Carpet *Neutral Paint *Large, Fireside Family Room *Open View to the Kitchen *Chef's Kitchen
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
916 Kendall Park Drive
916 Kendall Park Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1760 Winter Jasmine Drive
1760 Winter Jasmine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2770 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath with guest suite on main floor. Traditional floor plan with separate dining room, living room, and two-story family room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2544 Apalachee Run Way
2544 Apalachee Run Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2183 sqft
Dacula Schools - Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Great Neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1900 Dartford Way
1900 Dartford Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1765 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3BR/2BA Home in desirable Mill Creek schools - Property Id: 3537 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Mill Creek School District. Large, private, half acre fenced in back yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2552 Weycroft Lane
2552 Weycroft Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1826 sqft
2552 Weycroft Lane Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON!! 3 bd/ 2.0 ba Ranch in the "Mill Creek School" cluster.
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd
1072 Wildwood Wake Bend, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1981 sqft
Dacula Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available at the End of July! Delightful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Swim Community.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6006 Apple Grove Rd
6006 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2240 sqft
Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Ready Now! Fresh paint and new carpet! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2612 Biltmore Rose Court
2612 Biltmore Rose Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1654 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1995 Lily Stem Trail
1995 Lily Stem Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,774
2956 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
585 Thompson Mill Rd Unit 3
585 Thompson Mill Road, Jackson County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
728 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB ** BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH Mobile Home. ONLY $825.00 WITH FREE GARBAGE SERVICE, AND PROFESSIONAL LAWN CARE.
1 of 53
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4465 Mulberry Ridge Lane
4465 Mulberry Ridge Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2834 sqft
Sought after Mill Creek School cluster. 4 br's, 3 baths, huge eat-in kitchen, separate dining, fireplace, easy access to i85, convenient to shopping, dining and Mulberry Park, well maintained. Pet's are a case-by-case basis.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1712 Snapping Court
1712 Snapping Court, Winder, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1814 sqft
LIKE NEW TOWNHOME! This townhouse was built in 2017 but it looks like it has never been occupied. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen, large living room area with fireplace! Large bedrooms upstairs with oversized master and huge walk in closet.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
935 Campbell Gate Road
935 Campbell Gate Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2220 sqft
Open and Bright floor plan you can model each room with comfort or entertainment in mind. Enjoy the huge kitchen and GRANITE coounter-tops. This home also features two full bathrooms that include upgraded shower/tub combo.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2455 Hinton Road
2455 Hinton Road, Dacula, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1892 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage house is well maintained and ready to be occupied. Home comes with an additional detach storage great for your tools and other equipment and also has an office behind the 2 car garage.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1074 Megan Farms Drive
1074 Megan Farms Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2499 sqft
This Creekside Estates home has been upgraded with fresh interior paint. The natural light fills the living room complete with a white mantel accenting the fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast bar.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5252 Catrina Way
5252 Catrina Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2816 sqft
HUGE single family move in ready home. Dare to compare...so much more square footage than the competition. Freshly painted and newer carpet. Large 2 story living room drenched in sunlight opens up to your dreamy chef's kitchen with NEW refrigerator.
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1762 Country Wood Drive
1762 Country Wood Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
4054 sqft
Welcome home to a beautiful spacious home in Trilogy Park. Close to I-85,shopping, new parks, new library. Great Mill Creek schools. Located on quietcul-de-sac, this home has a flat, private backyard with a great entertainingarea including firepit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2257 Peach Shoals Circle
2257 Peach Shoals Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2441 sqft
Welcome home to a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in the Peachtree Shoals subdivision.Highly sought-after Mountain View school district with a brick front homethat has a large kitchen and island in the center with like new appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5304 Castle Shoals Way
5304 Castle Shoals Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2412 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property.
