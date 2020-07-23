/
/
bryan county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
103 Apartments for rent in Bryan County, GA📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1130 Canyon Oak Loop
1130 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1538 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse with a Direct Access Garage! Incredible Richmond Hill Location in Live Oak! Zoned for All Richmond Hill Schools! Huge 1444 Square Feet! Fabulous 2-tone luxury paint - Beautiful Finishes and Upgrades
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
75 Golden Rod Loop
75 Golden Rod Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2054 sqft
1/2 of one month free with 12 month Lease!! 75 Golden Rod Loop Rent - $2150 Executive home in Richmond Hill! Community has Swimming Pool and Playground! Close to Schools, Recreation Center, Shopping and I95! Cottage Style Home has All The Bells
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
160 Smoke Rise Road
160 Smoke Rise Rd, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2773 sqft
Beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom spacious home FOR RENT. Greeted with an entry way that leads to the open layout of the living room, kitchen, and dinning room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
65 Chey Hill Lane
65 Chey Hill Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 65 Chey Hill Lane in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
210 Canyon Oak Loop
210 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1454 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 Canyon Oak Loop in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
755 Canyon Oak Loop
755 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 755 Canyon Oak Loop in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Richmond Walk Drive
109 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 Richmond Walk Drive in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
50 Bark Branch Road
50 Bark Branch Rd, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2329 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Bark Branch Road in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
101 College Street
101 N College St, Pembroke, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
964 sqft
Newly renovated! New paint, flooring, kitchen cabinets, and appliances to come! You wont want to miss out on this home!
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2480 Garden Hills Loop
2480 Garden Hills Loop, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2592 sqft
This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms 2.
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4324 Garden Hills Loop
4324 Garden Hills Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,250
2688 sqft
Beautiful family home located in the desired Buckhead East neighborhood! In walking distance to McAllister Elementary. This home features 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Sun Room, and fenced in yard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
325 Chestnut Oak Drive
325 Chestnut Oak Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 325 Chestnut Oak Drive in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
219 Mackay Drive
219 Mackay Dr, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1530 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 219 Mackay Drive in Bryan County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
95 Glen Way
95 Glen Way, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2775 sqft
Make your appointment to check out this beautiful home located in the heart of Richmond Hill. With four bedrooms on the second level, the downstairs living space is the definition of open concept.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
52 Sedgefield Dr
52 Sedgefield Ct, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
5 bedroom home in city limits of Richmond Hill - Located in Main Street subdivision, this home is convenient to Richmond Hill Primary, Elementary, Upper Elementary and High Schools.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Shetland Way
8 Shetland Way, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3276 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom in Creekside! - Property Id: 323716 You will love this beautiful 5 bedroom home located conveniently in Richmond Hill in Creekside! The open floor plan offers on the first floor a formal dining room, separate
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
444 Laurel Hill Circle
444 Laurel Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
444 Laurel Hill Circle Available 08/04/20 Richmond Hill City Limits - Coming soon, available 8/4 inside the city limits of Richmond Hill 3 bedroom 2 bath fenecd backyard close to RHHS, shopping & HWY 95 Mainstreet Community with GREAT Amenities Must
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
244 Lake Lily Dr
244 Lake Lily Dr, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1453 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom townhome - Property Id: 317011 This stunning townhome is located in desired Buckhead East. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 56
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct.
37 Kennah Ct, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1531 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - The Cottages at Camelia- a NEW construction neighborhood with a cozy concept right in the heart of Richmond Hill! This charming one story cottage features 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
92 Heron View Ct.
92 Heron View Ct, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1792 sqft
Secluded Boating Community Just Minutes from Everything - One Story Home with Split Floor Plan. With 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths and Spectacular High Ceilings.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
284 Waverly Lane
284 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3175 sqft
284 Waverly Lane Available 08/31/20 Coming Available - This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home features a spacious living with an open concept and bright space from natural lighting. Hardwood floors all through out the main area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
173 Oakstead Drive
173 Oakstead Dr, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1661 sqft
Available July 7th!! ***$1600 a month***` - Beautiful brick home with NO HOA and plenty of room for toys!! Gigantic fenced in back yard with decent sized shed. Wood floors in living area, tile in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
815 Chastain Circle
815 Chastain Cir, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4477 sqft
815 Chastain Circle * Richmond Hill, GA *2700/month - Beautiful floor plan with sitting room off of large kitchen, downstairs master, formal dining room, mud room, great laundry room, upstairs loft AND office with built-in cabinetry and bedrooms
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bryan County area include College of Coastal Georgia, Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SCWalthourville, GA