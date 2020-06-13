/
tifton
Last updated June 13 2020
7 Apartments for rent in Tifton, GA📍
1621 Love Avenue - Villa 2
1621 Love Avenue, Tifton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1210 sqft
Pinecreek Villas is located on the North Side of Tifton, and are 2 bedroom 2.5 bath two story townhouses with 1210 squarefeet. They have a storage room on the back patio and ample closet space.
617 Glade Fern Way
617 Glade Fern Way, Tifton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1560 sqft
This 3 bedroom/2 bath 2 level townhome is located in the Cypress Ridge Subdivision. Enjoy all the amenities of Cypress Ridge, which include the community pool, walking trails, and clubhouse access.
315 Elm Street
315 Leech Lane, Tifton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1216 sqft
LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! First month's rent free! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will be move in ready once renovations are complete! Home contains 1216 sqft and will boast all new appliances! Photos coming soon! Please contact us for more
1018 Goff Street
1018 Goff Street, Tifton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$660
900 sqft
206 18th Street
206 18th Street East, Tifton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1977 sqft
715 West 12th Street - B5
715 West 12th Street, Tifton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
940 sqft
Fulwood Point Apartments are centrally located within the 700 block of West 12th Street and are very spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments. Each apartment has its own back deck, ample closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups and access to the pool.
Results within 1 mile of Tifton
628 Avonale Creek
628 Avondale Avenue, Tift County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2403 sqft
Brand New home and move in ready, End Unit with bright floor plan, open concept, large counter top and build in cabinet with fire place, Three level town home with 2 cars garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tifton rentals listed on Apartment List is $840.
Some of the colleges located in the Tifton area include Valdosta State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.