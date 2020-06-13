74 Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA📍
Saint Simons Island is nearly 18 square miles with a population of around 12,700, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. This area, known as St. Simons Island, or simply "The Island" by locals, is home to many seasonal and year-round residents. The city is enveloped by expansive beaches and salty marshes. Moss-draped oaks tower over the island that was once dominated by cotton and rice plantations. Today, The Island is a recreational destination that offers non-stop activities for residents and visitors.
St. Simons, Georgia rental property is varied considering that this Georgia location is an island. In addition to the typical vacation rentals, there are numerous places to rent in the area that include everything from house rentals to luxury condominiums. Of course, the most popular rental option in the area, aside from the luxury condominiums, is the house rental.
The vacancy rate is super high here, but don't let that discourage you. Many residents are part-timers, only living here during vacation season. You won't see many vacancies in the summer, which is why you should start your apartment search well ahead of vacation season. If you procrastinate, well, don't say you weren't warned.
First off, you'll need a bible-sized book of documents and an honest face to show the landlord. If you look like that kid from Mad Magazine, so much the better. At the very minimum, you should bring bank statement, verification of employment, and references. A letter from your mom and a credit report are optional. You will also get writer's cramp from filling out a rental application. Oh, and one more thing - make sure your bank account is bulging with money. If the landlord gives you an okay, he will expect upfront payment of a security deposit and first month's rent, sometimes more. If you want to room with a furry friend that's an animal - cousin Jake doesn't count - you will probably have to pay a pet deposit.
Although small, St. Simons has a few neighborhoods that offer varied benefits.
Town Center: There are a good mix of residential types in this ocean-front area, from small to large apartments and single family homes. With its high vacancy rate, you shouldn't have trouble finding a place; but again, you need to look when the summer crowd clears out. This neighborhood is somewhat walkable with a number of grocery stores and restaurants close by.
Sea Island Cswy / Frederica Blvd: Like Town Center, this area has a good mixture of residential types. It is located in the center of the city, with Caf Frederica within walking distance.
Jewtown: A mixture of homeowners and renters live here. It sits on the ocean and is somewhat walkable. You can walk home from Loco's Grill and Pub if you're too tipsy to drive. Just remember that you can get a ticket for drunken walking, as well! The nearby Epworth Park is a great place to unwind after work or on weekends.
Being a vacation town, St. Simons offer residents and visitors plenty to do and see.
Residents and visitors to the area have an abundance of historic sites to visit. One of the most notable island features is the Saint Simons Light House. If you're lucky enough to trudge 129 steps to the lighthouse apex, you'll be rewarded with a spectacular view of the island. Another popular historic site includes the Fort Frederica National Monument.
There are lots of angling opportunities in the Atlantic Ocean, sounds, tidal creeks, and rivers. Area Anglers generally fish from the St. Simons Island Pier, or secure a charter and fishing guide at the Golden Isles Marina.
This tiny island is packed with all sorts of options for eating. There are over 50 area restaurants that serve a variety of local foods, and nearby organic farms provide these local eateries with a bounty of peaches, pecans, and other locally grown produce.