Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 AM

74 Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA

📍

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1103 Ocean Blvd D
1103 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Iconic Stanton House 2bd/2.5ba 1-block from beach - Property Id: 255228 This fully restored 1920's 2bed/2.5 bath has tons of historic charm, with all the modern conveniences.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1000 Mallery Street Ext
1000 Mallery Street Ext, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Available 6/15/20! Spacious unit throughout! Kitchen/Dining and Living Room are on the ground level with an enclosed patio located off the kitchen. Bedrooms are all located on the 2nd level. Water/Sewer, Pest Control, and Garbage are included.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
307 Reserve Lane
307 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome -, hardwood flooring downstairs. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bedroom has three twin beds. This home features bright, beachy decor and a well stocked kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
114 Travelers Way
114 Travellers Way St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Available 5/1/20!!!! Unfurnished Master bedroom has private bath and walk in closet. Dining area Full size washer & dryer 2 Bathrooms Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range with oven huge storage area below 3 Bedrooms

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
2501-2 Demere Road
2501 Demere Rd, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Ground floor unit with sunroom, galley kitchen with pantry, walk in closet, laundry closet, one year lease, unfurnished, non-smoking, gated entry, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
200 Salt AIr Drive
200 Salt Air Drive, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly fully furnished condo has everything you need including a great location. The condo features a private elevator to all floors, a large open living and dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
506 Reserve Lane
506 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome - backs up to Retreat Golf Course for ultimate privacy setting to grill out and relax.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
732 Oglethorpe Ave
732 Oglethorpe Ave, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2193 sqft
Beautiful Summer rental available June 1st for weekly rental $3800 a week. 3 bedroom second floor unit on the ocean, with a oceanfront pool and beach access. Condo had views from the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
205 Reserve Lane
205 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
Looking to escape to a tropical paradise without having to cross an ocean? Fall in love with St. Simons Island in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath vacation townhome.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
929 Wimbledon
929 Wimbledon Dr, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1200 sqft
This cute fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with a loft has 2 full baths and a glassed in sunroom. Great mid-island location, perfect for a short term stay or a Fletc rental.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Blvd
400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
110 Shady Brook Circle
110 Shady Brook Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
This beautifully furnished unit is located on the south end of the island and is biking distance to the beach, local shops, and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
3 Cottage Lawn Road
3 Cottage Lawn Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the exclusive gated community of Black Banks, a Historic 1933 Cottage, once part of the original Black Banks Plantation. Comes Fully furnished 1 Bedroom one Bath Cottage, Includes Utilities. Central heat & air. Washer & dryer included.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
247 Palm Street
247 Palm St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. One level, corner lot, storage shed, eat in kitchen, washer and dryer included, living room and all three bedrooms carpeted. One year lease. Unfurnished. Non-smoking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
143 St Clair Drive
143 Saint Clair Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Available July 15th, one level, one year lease, non-smoking, home was completely updated in 2017.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1704 Frederica Road
1704 Frederica Road, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo is located in Barnes Plantation. Unit is a second floor condo all on one level, living room and kitchen separate the master suite from the other 2 bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
313 Holly Street
313 Holly St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1332 sqft
Abundant storage, first level is two car garage with two large rooms for storage, 2nd floor is Living space with kitchen half bath and master suite, 3rd floor has two guest rooms with guest bath and laundry closet, washer/dryer included, two large

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
800 Mallery Street
800 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom! Located close to the village and biking/walking distance to the beach. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the living/dining and bedroom. Outside deck that overlooks the Village Green Association pool.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
118 Shady Brook Circle
118 Shady Brook Cir St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
This complex is finally back on stable footing, beautiful grounds, gated community, really centrally located on island, easy off island access. This condominium has had the kitchen upgraded and is in move in ready condition.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
616 Brockinton Point Drive
616 Brockinton Pt, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
AVAILABLE around JULY 1st. New paint and and some recent bathroom upgrades. Great island location, close to the causeway and biking/walking distance to the beach, shopping, and village. This 2BR, 1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
42 Bay Tree Court
42 Bay Tree Ct E, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1558 sqft
Available August 1st, UNFURNISHED, Adorable patio home with an open deck with views of the lagoon and Sea Palms Golf Course.
City GuideSt. Simons
Many famous people were born or settled down in St. Simons, Georgia. The legendary NFL pro Jim Brown, former US Senator Sam Nunn, television journalist Bob Schieffer, and cartoonist Jack Davis have all lived on this island at one time or another.

Saint Simons Island is nearly 18 square miles with a population of around 12,700, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. This area, known as St. Simons Island, or simply "The Island" by locals, is home to many seasonal and year-round residents. The city is enveloped by expansive beaches and salty marshes. Moss-draped oaks tower over the island that was once dominated by cotton and rice plantations. Today, The Island is a recreational destination that offers non-stop activities for residents and visitors.

Moving to St. Simons

St. Simons, Georgia rental property is varied considering that this Georgia location is an island. In addition to the typical vacation rentals, there are numerous places to rent in the area that include everything from house rentals to luxury condominiums. Of course, the most popular rental option in the area, aside from the luxury condominiums, is the house rental.

The vacancy rate is super high here, but don't let that discourage you. Many residents are part-timers, only living here during vacation season. You won't see many vacancies in the summer, which is why you should start your apartment search well ahead of vacation season. If you procrastinate, well, don't say you weren't warned.

What You Need

First off, you'll need a bible-sized book of documents and an honest face to show the landlord. If you look like that kid from Mad Magazine, so much the better. At the very minimum, you should bring bank statement, verification of employment, and references. A letter from your mom and a credit report are optional. You will also get writer's cramp from filling out a rental application. Oh, and one more thing - make sure your bank account is bulging with money. If the landlord gives you an okay, he will expect upfront payment of a security deposit and first month's rent, sometimes more. If you want to room with a furry friend that's an animal - cousin Jake doesn't count - you will probably have to pay a pet deposit.

Neighborhoods

Although small, St. Simons has a few neighborhoods that offer varied benefits.

Town Center: There are a good mix of residential types in this ocean-front area, from small to large apartments and single family homes. With its high vacancy rate, you shouldn't have trouble finding a place; but again, you need to look when the summer crowd clears out. This neighborhood is somewhat walkable with a number of grocery stores and restaurants close by.

Sea Island Cswy / Frederica Blvd: Like Town Center, this area has a good mixture of residential types. It is located in the center of the city, with Caf Frederica within walking distance.

Jewtown: A mixture of homeowners and renters live here. It sits on the ocean and is somewhat walkable. You can walk home from Loco's Grill and Pub if you're too tipsy to drive. Just remember that you can get a ticket for drunken walking, as well! The nearby Epworth Park is a great place to unwind after work or on weekends.

Living in St. Simons

Being a vacation town, St. Simons offer residents and visitors plenty to do and see.

History

Residents and visitors to the area have an abundance of historic sites to visit. One of the most notable island features is the Saint Simons Light House. If you're lucky enough to trudge 129 steps to the lighthouse apex, you'll be rewarded with a spectacular view of the island. Another popular historic site includes the Fort Frederica National Monument.

Fishing

There are lots of angling opportunities in the Atlantic Ocean, sounds, tidal creeks, and rivers. Area Anglers generally fish from the St. Simons Island Pier, or secure a charter and fishing guide at the Golden Isles Marina.

Eateries

This tiny island is packed with all sorts of options for eating. There are over 50 area restaurants that serve a variety of local foods, and nearby organic farms provide these local eateries with a bounty of peaches, pecans, and other locally grown produce.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in St. Simons?
The average rent price for St. Simons rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,040.
What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Simons?
Some of the colleges located in the St. Simons area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, College of Coastal Georgia, and Savannah College of Art and Design. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to St. Simons?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Simons from include Jacksonville, Savannah, Brunswick, Yulee, and Fernandina Beach.

