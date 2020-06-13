74 Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA

Moving to St. Simons

St. Simons, Georgia rental property is varied considering that this Georgia location is an island. In addition to the typical vacation rentals, there are numerous places to rent in the area that include everything from house rentals to luxury condominiums. Of course, the most popular rental option in the area, aside from the luxury condominiums, is the house rental.

The vacancy rate is super high here, but don't let that discourage you. Many residents are part-timers, only living here during vacation season. You won't see many vacancies in the summer, which is why you should start your apartment search well ahead of vacation season. If you procrastinate, well, don't say you weren't warned.