/
/
henry county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
116 Apartments for rent in Henry County, GA📍
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
11 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
14 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
17 Units Available
The Farm
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Luxury apartments near Highway 23 with garden tubs and walk-in closets. Community has controlled access and detached garage. Swimming pool on site. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
4 Units Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
5 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
19 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
6 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
17 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,216
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly upgraded apartment homes in Locust Grove, GA. Eagle's Brooke is a newly renovated luxury apartment community nestled just outside Atlanta in Locust Grove, GA.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
5 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
11 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
6 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
2 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
13 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,166
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
11 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1412 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
15 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,232
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to movie theater, Blalock Reservoir and Eagle's Landing Country Club. Units feature backsplash, built-in microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Community offers pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
43 Head Street
43 Head Street, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
920 sqft
43 Head Street, McDonough, GA 30253 is a single family home that contains 920 sq ft and was built in 1959. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
648 Sandpiper Cove
648 Sandpiper Cove, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2407 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove Station
487 Kirkland Drive
487 Kirkland Dr, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1705 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
213 Knollside Court
213 Knollside Court, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1784 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
City Square
5545 Yellow Pine Drive
5545 Yellow Pine Drive, McDonough, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
2427 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with recreation room and large garage is located in the heart of McDonough. This home features a large master bedroom with a shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet in the master bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Henry County area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Athens have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA