107 Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA📍
When gold was found north of the modern Johns Creek site in the 1820s, people rushed in from all over the country to see if they could make themselves rich by panning in the streams. Despite the high flying dreams, this was a little unfortunate for early Johns Creek settlers, since most of them really didn't find much gold to speak of. The gold rush was good for you, though, because it means that now you can find a nice rental home in this historic suburb of Atlanta!
This is a really well-landscaped, well-maintained suburb. Wherever you go apartment-hunting in Johns Creek, the prices are all pretty much the same, so don't worry about accidentally running into an ultra-posh neighborhood when you are working with a normal-sized budget. Throughout Johns Creek the apartment complexes are beautiful, well-equipped and pool-adjacent. There are even a few cute community-centered apartment complexes with nice paths to stroll down (holding a lacy parasol, of course).
Rental houses are actually easier to find than apartments, so if a big kitchen and detached walls are what you are into, you're in luck. Most houses in this suburb feature 3 to 4 bedrooms with 2 to 3 bathrooms. As befits a proper Southern home, the majority of houses in Johns Creek are constructed from red-brick. Sure, some have been painted over in cream or brown, but we all know what's underneath the paint.
Ocee: Ocee is the northermost part of Johns Creek. It is home to Ocee Park, one of the city's best outdoor areas, as well as a library.
Newtown: Newtown is located in the western part of Johns Creek, and it's home to Newtown Park, a gorgeous recreation area, with a great farmers market and sports fields. The most common rentals are big houses. You might feel out of place if you're just a youngster starting out.
Warsaw: Historically, Warsaw was the area that now makes up the southern portion of Johns Creek. It can be difficult to find somewhere to rent in this part of the city since it's mostly made up of family homes.
Shakerag: In the eastern part of Johns Creek is Shakerag, now home to Shakerag Park. Shakerag has great recreational facilities and beautiful subdivisions. There are some great historic mansions to visit here, if you're a history-buff. If you're not and just looking for an apartment, you probably won't rent here, since any rental properties that DO exist (which are close to none) are almost never on the market.
In the 1930s, Fulton County was full of people without work, but they rallied together to build a better place for their families, and over the next several decades changed their luck. Now, what was once a quintessential dirty Depression town is home to more than a few Fortune 500 companies as well as 77,000 residents that enjoy being a part of American's 13th highest-earning city. The people here have a long history of working together to get what they want, which included turning Johns Creek into an official town in 2006.
It's humid here. Really humid. Like, when you leave town for a little while and come home, you can actually smell the humidity in the air before you get off the plane. Super news for your skin! And it's definitely the place for sun-worshippers. In the summer, the temperatures can reach more than 100 degrees. In what non-Georgians laughingly refer to as "winter", the thermometer is probably not going any lower than 29 or 30 degrees. Annual precipitation is around 51 inches, although Hurricane Andrew was a notable exception.