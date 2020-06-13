107 Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
John's Creek Walk
21 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
John's Creek Walk
22 Units Available
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1276 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
23 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
39 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1778 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1701 sqft
Enjoy designer kitchens, large balconies and a 5-acre nature area in resort-style living in Johns Creek. Newly renovated with lovely views and a full range of apartment amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1476 sqft
A tennis court, clubhouse, fire pit and garage parking all adorn this community. There's a beautiful lake view as well. Units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1462 sqft
Elegant apartments with amenities including resort-style swimming pool, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Located in a sought-after area north of Atlanta, close to GA 400.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
10550 Bridgemor Drive
10550 Bridgemor Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1780 sqft
Lovely well maintained 3 bedroom/2 and a half bath home in friendly neighborhood. Large family room with fireplace that overlooks dining room, stainless steel appliances and huge master suite.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
465 Stambridge Court
465 Stambridge Court, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Charming 3 bed, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
8585 Colony Club Drive
8585 Colony Club Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1718 sqft
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM) Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10440 Virginia Pine Lane
10440 Virginia Pine Lane, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1764 sqft
Attractive in move-in condition-just painted inside/out. 3BR 2.5 BA 2 story home. Open floor plan, new wood flr. on main. LR, DR, Family RM w bay window. Upstairs carpet and some wood flr. New kitchen, new SS appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8105 Cavendish Place
8105 Cavendish Place, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2613 sqft
Beautiful house in Johns creek area with popular floor plan and more than approx. 2,600 Sqft of living space. Located in top rated school district from Elementary to High school. Two story living room/foyer, Formal living room, 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Caswyck Trace 215
215 Caswyck Trace, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1278 sqft
Unit 215 Available 07/20/20 2 Bed Rooms, in good schools district - Property Id: 297812 $1575 security deposit is a gift for the new tenant ! Located in a well maintained gated community with lots of desirable amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
407 Hawkstone Way
407 Hawkstone Way, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Rivermont - Property Id: 69400 Welcome home! Come enjoy this Rivermont Village condo that has been completely renovated! All the kitchen appliances are brand new! New countertops, new flooring, new paint! This condo has it all! The unit has one

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Wyehwood Court
305 Wyehwood Court, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2729 sqft
Beautiful house in Alpharetta - House is available now! Immaculate 4BR/2.5BA home with bonus room in the Enclave side of Breckenridge - a family friendly community with swim, tennis and playground.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
330 Driver Circle Ct
330 Driver Circle Court, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
5631 sqft
LEASE TO OWN - this stunning European style home with Master on Main and marble throughout. The grand foyer takes you past the grand staircase into the 2-story living room with a gas fireplace and built in shelves.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
11047 Lorin Way
11047 Lorin Way, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2202 sqft
Duluth Townhome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fabulous, well-maintained, end unit townhome, central location of Johns Creek. Hardwood floors on main level w/ fireplace and half bath.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
360 Stedford Ln
360 Stedford Lane, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2388 sqft
Duluth Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Updated Home in Reserve At Foxdale in Duluth! Hardwoods on Main, Carpet & tile upstairs. Neutral interior paint.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
141 Laurel Crest Aly
141 Laurel Crest Alley, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Light and bright open floor plan in gated swim/tennis community within walking distance to restaurants and shopping! So many upgrades added to include blinds, refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Hardwood floors on the main level, the lower level, and

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
10911 Alderwood Cove
10911 Alderwood Cove, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2139 sqft
Super convenient location! Minutes from shops, grocery store H-Mart and Northview High School. Bright and open floor plan. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Two nice sized bedrooms upstairs with full en-suite bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11363 Gates Ter
11363 Gates Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2772 sqft
HARD to find Master on Main, all brick & stone townhome in popular Gated Swim/Tennis Community! Covered entry opens to a dramatic two-story foyer with hardwood flooring extending to all main living areas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4645 Valais Court
4645 Valais Court, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1316 sqft
Light and bright with neutral paint. Hardwood floors throughout main level and upstairs bedrooms! Large living room with sliding glass doors to rear patio. Eat-in Kitchen with view to great room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
525 Grovsner Terrace
525 Grovsner Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1778 sqft
Won't last long! Amazing location! Hard to find clean ranch home. NEWLY updated master bath, guest bath, interior paint, and appliances! You will love this floor-plan! Washer and Dryer included! Great neighborhood w/ swim/tennis/playground.
City GuideJohns Creek
Johns Creek may be a bit on the finer side of life now, but it wasn't always rich, right? Actually, it's always done pretty well. It even started the first gold rush in the U.S.

When gold was found north of the modern Johns Creek site in the 1820s, people rushed in from all over the country to see if they could make themselves rich by panning in the streams. Despite the high flying dreams, this was a little unfortunate for early Johns Creek settlers, since most of them really didn't find much gold to speak of. The gold rush was good for you, though, because it means that now you can find a nice rental home in this historic suburb of Atlanta!

Having trouble with Craigslist Johns Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Renting a Home

This is a really well-landscaped, well-maintained suburb. Wherever you go apartment-hunting in Johns Creek, the prices are all pretty much the same, so don't worry about accidentally running into an ultra-posh neighborhood when you are working with a normal-sized budget. Throughout Johns Creek the apartment complexes are beautiful, well-equipped and pool-adjacent. There are even a few cute community-centered apartment complexes with nice paths to stroll down (holding a lacy parasol, of course).

Rental houses are actually easier to find than apartments, so if a big kitchen and detached walls are what you are into, you're in luck. Most houses in this suburb feature 3 to 4 bedrooms with 2 to 3 bathrooms. As befits a proper Southern home, the majority of houses in Johns Creek are constructed from red-brick. Sure, some have been painted over in cream or brown, but we all know what's underneath the paint.

Historic Neighborhoods

Ocee: Ocee is the northermost part of Johns Creek. It is home to Ocee Park, one of the city's best outdoor areas, as well as a library.

Newtown: Newtown is located in the western part of Johns Creek, and it's home to Newtown Park, a gorgeous recreation area, with a great farmers market and sports fields. The most common rentals are big houses. You might feel out of place if you're just a youngster starting out.

Warsaw: Historically, Warsaw was the area that now makes up the southern portion of Johns Creek. It can be difficult to find somewhere to rent in this part of the city since it's mostly made up of family homes.

Shakerag: In the eastern part of Johns Creek is Shakerag, now home to Shakerag Park. Shakerag has great recreational facilities and beautiful subdivisions. There are some great historic mansions to visit here, if you're a history-buff. If you're not and just looking for an apartment, you probably won't rent here, since any rental properties that DO exist (which are close to none) are almost never on the market.

Living in Johns Creek

In the 1930s, Fulton County was full of people without work, but they rallied together to build a better place for their families, and over the next several decades changed their luck. Now, what was once a quintessential dirty Depression town is home to more than a few Fortune 500 companies as well as 77,000 residents that enjoy being a part of American's 13th highest-earning city. The people here have a long history of working together to get what they want, which included turning Johns Creek into an official town in 2006.

It's humid here. Really humid. Like, when you leave town for a little while and come home, you can actually smell the humidity in the air before you get off the plane. Super news for your skin! And it's definitely the place for sun-worshippers. In the summer, the temperatures can reach more than 100 degrees. In what non-Georgians laughingly refer to as "winter", the thermometer is probably not going any lower than 29 or 30 degrees. Annual precipitation is around 51 inches, although Hurricane Andrew was a notable exception.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Johns Creek?
The average rent price for Johns Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,670.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Johns Creek?
Some of the colleges located in the Johns Creek area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Johns Creek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Johns Creek from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

