Last updated June 13 2020

63 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, GA

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 13
26 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Last updated June 13
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Ridge
1240 Vineyard Way, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$728
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Sycamore Ridge! Conveniently located in Hall County near Lake Lanier, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're less than 2.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1267 sqft
Welcome to Paces Landing Apartments, we have spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy our sparkling pool or or state-of-the-art fitness center after a hard days work. We are minutes from I-85 and GA 400.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This expansive community features on-site boat parking, a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style pool. Inside, residents enjoy beautiful lake views, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is secluded by still a short drive to Sherwood Plaza.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oconee Apartments. We have spacious two, three and four-bedroom apartments in an unmatched suburban setting. Located in the heart of Gainesville, you'll enjoy our state-of-the-art playground along with our additional amenities.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
890 Longstreet Circle
890 Longstreet Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1574 sqft
890 Longstreet Circle Available 07/10/20 Beautiful cottage close to downtown - Darling city home located in Gainesville. New paint, lighting, and more.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2745 Campus Pointe Circle
2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$485
850 sqft
Spacious ELITE home is waiting for YOU........ - The Hawks Nest at the Preserve gives you the location you need and the amenities you crave. Enjoy our large pool, fire pits and grills, and fitness center.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1489 Enota Avenue
1489 Enota Avenue Northeast, Gainesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bed/3 Bath Ranch-Style Home! | PERFECT LOCATION. - Gainesville city all brick ranch on partially finished basement close to Enota Elementary school.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1185 GREEN STREET Circle
1185 Green Street Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2015 sqft
Historic Gainesville City Charmer. This home features original hardwoods, tile, bookcases, brass and irvory door handles, french doors, and so much more. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the inviting sunroom.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
120 North Ave
120 North Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1369 sqft
Charming bungalow in the heart of the city. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, sunroom and nice patio. Just off Green Street, close to Brenau, Northeast GA Medical Center, Downtown Gainesville and shopping. No pets.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
300 Forrest Ave
300 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Studio Apartment in the heart of Gainesville.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3426 Hope Road
3426 Hope Road, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1692 sqft
Ready to move in! excellent condition,new fresh paint,beautiful ranch house in the amenity community.Stone front w. bay window,sits leveled w. a private backyard where you love to view from the sunroom wall windows.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
258 Forrest Ave
258 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
254 Forrest Ave
254 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.

Last updated February 7
1 Unit Available
2630 Waters Edge Drive
2630 Waters Edge Drive, Gainesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3105 sqft
A full background check is required. No PET allowed. Move-in within 30 days of application is preferred. Please go to Rently's website to register for self-viewing.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville
Last updated May 6
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4820 Waverly Landing
4820 Waverly Landing, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2074 sqft
Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive terrace level rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1024 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733653 to view more pictures of this property. 2 Bedroom 1/1.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
2583 Parker Trail
2583 Parker Trail, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Great lake home with year round lake view in prestigious established neighbourhood w. Single slip dock just steps away from the house. two large deck and screened porch. also feature a hot tub overlooking the lake.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
Last updated June 13
31 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.

Median Rent in Gainesville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gainesville is $858, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,023.
Studio
$811
1 Bed
$858
2 Beds
$1,023
3+ Beds
$1,315
City GuideGainesville
A quiet, semi-rural little city situated a stone’s throw from Lake Lanier in the foothills of the mighty Blue Ridge Mountains, Gainesville plays host to some of the Peach State’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent.
Life in Gainesville

Apartments and townhouses in Gainesville come in all shapes and sizes, from basic studio apartments for one all the way up to spacious (1000-plus square foot), multi-BR rentals for the whole family. Waiting lists, fortunately, are pretty much nonexistent in Gainesville, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t rush into a leasing deal until you’re completely sure you’ve found the perfect place.

Once you’ve secured a place, get ready to stash away some serious greenbacks, because rentals in Gainesville are about as inexpensive as they come. Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom rentals start in the $500 range, while even the most luxurious townhomes and houses for rent rarely cost more than $900. In other words, even budget-minded renters can live like high rollers in this charming little Southern gem of a city.

While they won’t cost you an arm and a leg by any means (or a finger and a toe, for that matter), rentals in Gainesville tend to come equipped with dynamite amenities anyway. In fact, even some of the most modestly priced rentals in the city feature patios, balconies, modern interiors, on-site laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, covered parking, free Wi-Fi, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

Remember to arm yourself with the apartment scoring essentials when you’re ready to submit a leasing app in Gainesville: two forms of I.D., proof of income, bank account info, and a list of previous digs. If you have a renting track record filled with pockmarks and evictions, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for an apartment in Gainesville.

Gainesville does sit in the heart of Tornado Alley, so you might want to invest in a basic renter’s insurance policy (which won’t cost more than $20 a month) that covers your precious belongings in case they’re stolen, burnt to a crisp, flooded out, or carried away in a mighty gust of wind into Tennessee one day. Just a suggestion.

Whether you’re targeting a rental in the rejuvenated downtown district, Sunset Heights, Spring View Acres, or any other neighborhood in Gainesville,be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance to make sure it’s right for you before deciding to call the city home.

Want to get out and have some fun in Gainesville? The city is home to a smorgasbord of parks, trails, wide open spaces, scenic views, art and history museums, eateries, corner bars, and eclectic shopping destinations. Plus, with Atlanta only about an hour away and Lake Lanier practically sitting in your backyard, you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in the “Queen City of the Mountains!”

So what’s the delay? Start clicking away and welcome to Gainesville!

June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gainesville rents increase sharply over the past month

Gainesville rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $859 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,023 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Gainesville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,023 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.7% rise in Gainesville.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Gainesville?
    In Gainesville, the median rent is $811 for a studio, $858 for a 1-bedroom, $1,023 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,315 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gainesville, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Gainesville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Gainesville area include Brenau University, Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Gainesville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gainesville from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

