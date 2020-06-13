63 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, GA📍
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 14
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 34
1 of 34
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 40
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 14
Apartments and townhouses in Gainesville come in all shapes and sizes, from basic studio apartments for one all the way up to spacious (1000-plus square foot), multi-BR rentals for the whole family. Waiting lists, fortunately, are pretty much nonexistent in Gainesville, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t rush into a leasing deal until you’re completely sure you’ve found the perfect place.
Once you’ve secured a place, get ready to stash away some serious greenbacks, because rentals in Gainesville are about as inexpensive as they come. Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom rentals start in the $500 range, while even the most luxurious townhomes and houses for rent rarely cost more than $900. In other words, even budget-minded renters can live like high rollers in this charming little Southern gem of a city.
While they won’t cost you an arm and a leg by any means (or a finger and a toe, for that matter), rentals in Gainesville tend to come equipped with dynamite amenities anyway. In fact, even some of the most modestly priced rentals in the city feature patios, balconies, modern interiors, on-site laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, covered parking, free Wi-Fi, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.
Remember to arm yourself with the apartment scoring essentials when you’re ready to submit a leasing app in Gainesville: two forms of I.D., proof of income, bank account info, and a list of previous digs. If you have a renting track record filled with pockmarks and evictions, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for an apartment in Gainesville.
Gainesville does sit in the heart of Tornado Alley, so you might want to invest in a basic renter’s insurance policy (which won’t cost more than $20 a month) that covers your precious belongings in case they’re stolen, burnt to a crisp, flooded out, or carried away in a mighty gust of wind into Tennessee one day. Just a suggestion.
Whether you’re targeting a rental in the rejuvenated downtown district, Sunset Heights, Spring View Acres, or any other neighborhood in Gainesville,be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance to make sure it’s right for you before deciding to call the city home.
Want to get out and have some fun in Gainesville? The city is home to a smorgasbord of parks, trails, wide open spaces, scenic views, art and history museums, eateries, corner bars, and eclectic shopping destinations. Plus, with Atlanta only about an hour away and Lake Lanier practically sitting in your backyard, you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in the “Queen City of the Mountains!”
So what’s the delay? Start clicking away and welcome to Gainesville!
June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Gainesville rents increase sharply over the past month
Gainesville rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $859 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,023 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Georgia
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
- Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).
Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Gainesville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,023 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.7% rise in Gainesville.
- While Gainesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.