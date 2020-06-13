/
/
marietta
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM
130 Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA📍
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
Laid-back living close to Laurel Park and multiple shopping centers. Recently-renovated apartments provide plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Amenities include a clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
89 Units Available
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes feature 10-foot ceilings, fireplaces, modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets. Units come with washer-dryer hookups and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool area with outdoor kitchen, running trail, volleyball. Close to I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
10 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
11 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
15 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Ridge Apartments in Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
18 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1482 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
8 Units Available
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1134 sqft
Just seconds from the Walmart Supercenter and Larry McDonald Highway, this property provides residents with amenities such as an onsite fitness center, swimming pool and monthly community activities. Apartments feature new flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1365 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
941 sqft
With easy access to the nearby I-75, The Grandstand apartments in the leafy Georgia town of Marietta is perfect for those wanting recently renovated living space in a pet-friendly environment. Enjoy on-site pool and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1482 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1579 sqft
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1516 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Located within the Chattahoochee National Preserve. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1200 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$881
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
23 Units Available
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
This complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedrooms with balconies, sunrooms and patios, as well as separate dining areas, walk-in closets, a soccer field, a playground, a BBQ area and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
49 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
36 Units Available
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1617 sqft
Large 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in this complex feature modern, bright kitchens and living areas. The complex has a basketball and a tennis court, pool, and gym. Nearby I-75 links to Atlanta and beyond.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
33 Units Available
The Hamptons at East Cobb
1523 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1247 sqft
The Hamptons at East Cobb Apartments in Marietta, GA offers luxury living at it’s best! We have five spacious floor plans to choose from that include all the great amenities you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1495 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,063
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Marietta, the median rent is $1,126 for a studio, $1,181 for a 1-bedroom, $1,365 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,792 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Marietta, check out our monthly Marietta Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Marietta include Powers Park.
Some of the colleges located in the Marietta area include Life University, Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marietta from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, and Smyrna.