130 Apartments for rent in Loganville, GA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1006 Marvin Garden Way
1006 Marvin Garden Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2295 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
716 Ashley Wilkes Way
716 Ashley Wilkes Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Beautiful 4 bed, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
464 Village Way
464 Village Drive, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1836 sqft
Great Location in Loganville School District! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Room, 3rd Level Perfect for Playroom, Office or Game Room, Attached Garage. Call to schedule an appointment today!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
233 Evergreen Way
233 Evergreen Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2108 sqft
A Brand New Home! Welcome to this new sleek 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This property consists of a formal dining room and a family room that shares an open concept with the kitchen area. The kitchen area has a breakfast and work island.
Results within 1 mile of Loganville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Creek Bottom Road
733 Creek Bottom Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2198 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
393 Strawberry Walk
393 Strawberry Walk, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,225
3827 sqft
Fantastic Home that features high ceilings, an open living space and a huge bonus room upstairs. Charming 3,800 square foot home in an absolutely lovely neighborhood is now available. Property features include 6-bed, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3521 Stoney Creek Way, WALTON COUNTY
3521 Stoney Creek Way, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2482 sqft
2-Story, Single Family House This single-family home has 2 bathrooms and approximately 2,327 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 3.29 acres and was built in 2006.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3360 Battlement Circle
3360 Battlement Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2161 sqft
Great family home in a small and friendly neighborhood. Beautifully maintained and updated. Featuring separate dining room and great room w/ fireplace and a covered patio with extended deck leading to the fenced-in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Loganville
Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
119 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3234 Watson Meadow Ln
3234 Watson Meadow Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3040 Black Fox Drive
3040 Black Fox Drive, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1852 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1741 Long Acre Dr
1741 Long Acre Dr, Walton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
3166 sqft
With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4350 Brookridge Drive
4350 Brookridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1549 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3885 Marham Park Circle
3885 Marham Park Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,855
2532 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
431 Ash Trace Lane
431 Ash Trace Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,689
1630 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3625 Cobblestone Drive
3625 Cobblestone Drive, Walton County, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1550 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1824 Skyland Glen Drive
1824 Skyland Glen Drive, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1810 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2400 Emerald Drive
2400 Emerald Drive, Walnut Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1576 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2944 Olivine Drive Southeast
2944 Olivine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4153 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1096 Masters Lane
1096 Masters Lane, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2820 Ozora Church Road
2820 Ozora Church Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1748 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Tri-Level with plenty of front and rear yard space for your next family function! Warm and Rustic Hardwood Floors throughout the main living areas with tile floors on the lower level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2085 Pinella Drive
2085 Pinella Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1624 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a lovely rocking chair front porch and 1624 sq. ft. of living space with gorgeous wood laminate kitchen and family room flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2021 Buckley Trail
2021 Buckley Trail, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1860 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Median Rent in Loganville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Loganville is $1,142, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,319.
Studio
$1,088
1 Bed
$1,142
2 Beds
$1,319
3+ Beds
$1,731
City GuideLoganville
Did you know that the town of Loganville, GA was purchased for a whopping $150? That might seem like a crazy price today, but the lot on which the town was founded was purchased in 1842, making the price seem a bit more reasonable.

Loganville might be small, but its spirit is mighty. Loganville has an estimated population of around 10,458 people (according to the last census), covering an area of 6 square miles, and its residents do a lot to make the most of their community. Located in Gwinnett County, which is Atlanta-adjacent, Loganville residents seem to take pride in living next to one of the largest metropolitan communities in the United States while still maintaining a small-town feel. Loganville is a city intent on changing public perception and it happens to be an earnest cause. If relocating to Loganville is in the works for your future, you won't be disappointed.

Moving to Loganville

If you have an unsteady rental history that comes along with issues that require extra explanation (disputes, evictions, foreclosures), it's not the end of the world in Loganville. People here seem to really get that crap does, indeed, happen. However, it doesn't mean you should spin a yarn about your past circumstances. Be upfront, be honest, but most of all, be genuine. People here can probably relate to life circumstances if you just 'fess up. If you don't need to, that's awesome. If you need to, speak up and don't sweat too much. You may just end up with a new coffee buddy.

In general, rental policies here are pretty standard. When looking at prospective apartments, be sure to bring all the documents landlords love-proof of income, a credit report, and references from your previous landlord. Don't have landlord references? Not to worry: Personal references will do in a pinch.

Loganville Neighborhoods

If you're looking for apartments to rent in Loganville, there may be more than a few available.

Loganville is less comprised of subdivided titles and more so of street names. Finding a rental house or a rental apartment will be more about knowing where to look. So, let's start there.

North off Pecan Road

Even though Loganville is close to the ATL, it still holds onto its rural roots. That also means that certain rental properties are located on the hidden path, out of plain sight. Pecan Road is one of those country strolls that you take a drive down on a Sunday morning. Don't be surprised to find a quaint place for rent off the beaten path when looking, something you probably won't find online during the search process.

East-West on Route 20

Route 20 runs a long way throughout Gwinnett County and a healthy chunk of Georgia. The good news is that there are more than a few apartment communities along the way, including some that may fit your rental criteria. Take a look around this routes and see what the Big 20 may offer.

Southwest: Meridian Park and All-inclusive Communities

Okay, let's be real. Most communities that have school within walking distance tend to levy that attribute in housing and rental price. Though this area is home to a few schools, the prices here remain reasonable. If you will be on the hunt for rental houses, it might not be the worst idea for you to investigate the southwestern portion of Loganville. At worst, you may find yourself in another county or state (South Carolina is awfully close). At best, you may find yourself entrenched-and entranced by a brand-new community that truly wants you to join up.

Living in Loganville

Music celebrations and seasonal festivals are common fare in Loganville, a city that makes an extra effort to include every resident in its activities. Get down with some homestyle country or folk tunes, or celebrate autumn in a citywide event. It might seem cheesy, but it's definitely not! Set your preconceptions aside and get ready for some old-time fun!

The city of Loganville is earnest about inclusion and eschews Old-South stereotypes; this is actually a city that has made progress and wants to make a lot more. If you are moving here from an out-of-state location, be prepared for genuine courtesy and formal greetings. If you've never been called ma'am or sir, get ready to own a new helm. The thing is no one has ill intent. When you're thanked, people mean it. Conversely, if you're lambasted, they mean it, too. Only, people will be extra sweet about chastising you. So, honestly, if you're dwelling in Loganville, practice common courtesy and you will master the art of Southern gentility.

One of the brightest jewels of Loganville is the Vines Botanical Gardens, a green paradise of various, exotic garden structures, complete with Japanese-inspired goldfish ponds, that is open to the public and also free to stroll through. After you're done savoring nature's wonders, savor a bit of the delicious fare in the on-site restaurant. If you're thinking about making a move there, this exquisite place is a must-see. However, there's much, much more to this northern Georgia town than the green thumbs of the Vines.

State Road 78 is the main vein of traffic coursing through this Georgia city. If you're a driver, you'll have no trouble hitting the road to explore the beautiful surrounding countryside.

As Loganville is located in a southern state, the temperatures tend to be traditionally warmer. The summers do get hot, so if you're not a fan of bright sun and humidity, take note.

Most people don't associate Georgia with mountains, but they should. The state is the southern end of the Appalachian range and it's easily visible in north Georgia. Loganville is close enough to the range to be a place of recreational importance and regional pride. Don't let being in the South relegate your recreational fun to beaches or theme-heavy water parks. If you live in Loganville, mountain hiking is an option, too. Choose to go upward in your travels and explore the southern reaches of Appalachia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Loganville?
In Loganville, the median rent is $1,088 for a studio, $1,142 for a 1-bedroom, $1,319 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,731 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Loganville, check out our monthly Loganville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Loganville?
Some of the colleges located in the Loganville area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Lanier Technical College, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Loganville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Loganville from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

