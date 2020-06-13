130 Apartments for rent in Loganville, GA📍
Loganville might be small, but its spirit is mighty. Loganville has an estimated population of around 10,458 people (according to the last census), covering an area of 6 square miles, and its residents do a lot to make the most of their community. Located in Gwinnett County, which is Atlanta-adjacent, Loganville residents seem to take pride in living next to one of the largest metropolitan communities in the United States while still maintaining a small-town feel. Loganville is a city intent on changing public perception and it happens to be an earnest cause. If relocating to Loganville is in the works for your future, you won't be disappointed.
If you have an unsteady rental history that comes along with issues that require extra explanation (disputes, evictions, foreclosures), it's not the end of the world in Loganville. People here seem to really get that crap does, indeed, happen. However, it doesn't mean you should spin a yarn about your past circumstances. Be upfront, be honest, but most of all, be genuine. People here can probably relate to life circumstances if you just 'fess up. If you don't need to, that's awesome. If you need to, speak up and don't sweat too much. You may just end up with a new coffee buddy.
In general, rental policies here are pretty standard. When looking at prospective apartments, be sure to bring all the documents landlords love-proof of income, a credit report, and references from your previous landlord. Don't have landlord references? Not to worry: Personal references will do in a pinch.
If you're looking for apartments to rent in Loganville, there may be more than a few available.
Loganville is less comprised of subdivided titles and more so of street names. Finding a rental house or a rental apartment will be more about knowing where to look. So, let's start there.
North off Pecan Road
Even though Loganville is close to the ATL, it still holds onto its rural roots. That also means that certain rental properties are located on the hidden path, out of plain sight. Pecan Road is one of those country strolls that you take a drive down on a Sunday morning. Don't be surprised to find a quaint place for rent off the beaten path when looking, something you probably won't find online during the search process.
East-West on Route 20
Route 20 runs a long way throughout Gwinnett County and a healthy chunk of Georgia. The good news is that there are more than a few apartment communities along the way, including some that may fit your rental criteria. Take a look around this routes and see what the Big 20 may offer.
Southwest: Meridian Park and All-inclusive Communities
Okay, let's be real. Most communities that have school within walking distance tend to levy that attribute in housing and rental price. Though this area is home to a few schools, the prices here remain reasonable. If you will be on the hunt for rental houses, it might not be the worst idea for you to investigate the southwestern portion of Loganville. At worst, you may find yourself in another county or state (South Carolina is awfully close). At best, you may find yourself entrenched-and entranced by a brand-new community that truly wants you to join up.
Music celebrations and seasonal festivals are common fare in Loganville, a city that makes an extra effort to include every resident in its activities. Get down with some homestyle country or folk tunes, or celebrate autumn in a citywide event. It might seem cheesy, but it's definitely not! Set your preconceptions aside and get ready for some old-time fun!
The city of Loganville is earnest about inclusion and eschews Old-South stereotypes; this is actually a city that has made progress and wants to make a lot more. If you are moving here from an out-of-state location, be prepared for genuine courtesy and formal greetings. If you've never been called ma'am or sir, get ready to own a new helm. The thing is no one has ill intent. When you're thanked, people mean it. Conversely, if you're lambasted, they mean it, too. Only, people will be extra sweet about chastising you. So, honestly, if you're dwelling in Loganville, practice common courtesy and you will master the art of Southern gentility.
One of the brightest jewels of Loganville is the Vines Botanical Gardens, a green paradise of various, exotic garden structures, complete with Japanese-inspired goldfish ponds, that is open to the public and also free to stroll through. After you're done savoring nature's wonders, savor a bit of the delicious fare in the on-site restaurant. If you're thinking about making a move there, this exquisite place is a must-see. However, there's much, much more to this northern Georgia town than the green thumbs of the Vines.
State Road 78 is the main vein of traffic coursing through this Georgia city. If you're a driver, you'll have no trouble hitting the road to explore the beautiful surrounding countryside.
As Loganville is located in a southern state, the temperatures tend to be traditionally warmer. The summers do get hot, so if you're not a fan of bright sun and humidity, take note.
Most people don't associate Georgia with mountains, but they should. The state is the southern end of the Appalachian range and it's easily visible in north Georgia. Loganville is close enough to the range to be a place of recreational importance and regional pride. Don't let being in the South relegate your recreational fun to beaches or theme-heavy water parks. If you live in Loganville, mountain hiking is an option, too. Choose to go upward in your travels and explore the southern reaches of Appalachia.