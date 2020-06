130 Apartments for rent in Loganville, GA

Loganville Neighborhoods

If you're looking for apartments to rent in Loganville, there may be more than a few available.

Loganville is less comprised of subdivided titles and more so of street names. Finding a rental house or a rental apartment will be more about knowing where to look. So, let's start there.

North off Pecan Road

Even though Loganville is close to the ATL, it still holds onto its rural roots. That also means that certain rental properties are located on the hidden path, out of plain sight. Pecan Road is one of those country strolls that you take a drive down on a Sunday morning. Don't be surprised to find a quaint place for rent off the beaten path when looking, something you probably won't find online during the search process.

East-West on Route 20

Route 20 runs a long way throughout Gwinnett County and a healthy chunk of Georgia. The good news is that there are more than a few apartment communities along the way, including some that may fit your rental criteria. Take a look around this routes and see what the Big 20 may offer.

Southwest: Meridian Park and All-inclusive Communities

Okay, let's be real. Most communities that have school within walking distance tend to levy that attribute in housing and rental price. Though this area is home to a few schools, the prices here remain reasonable. If you will be on the hunt for rental houses, it might not be the worst idea for you to investigate the southwestern portion of Loganville. At worst, you may find yourself in another county or state (South Carolina is awfully close). At best, you may find yourself entrenched-and entranced by a brand-new community that truly wants you to join up.