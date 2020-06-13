130 Apartments for rent in Loganville, GA

Living in Loganville

Music celebrations and seasonal festivals are common fare in Loganville, a city that makes an extra effort to include every resident in its activities. Get down with some homestyle country or folk tunes, or celebrate autumn in a citywide event. It might seem cheesy, but it's definitely not! Set your preconceptions aside and get ready for some old-time fun!

The city of Loganville is earnest about inclusion and eschews Old-South stereotypes; this is actually a city that has made progress and wants to make a lot more. If you are moving here from an out-of-state location, be prepared for genuine courtesy and formal greetings. If you've never been called ma'am or sir, get ready to own a new helm. The thing is no one has ill intent. When you're thanked, people mean it. Conversely, if you're lambasted, they mean it, too. Only, people will be extra sweet about chastising you. So, honestly, if you're dwelling in Loganville, practice common courtesy and you will master the art of Southern gentility.

One of the brightest jewels of Loganville is the Vines Botanical Gardens, a green paradise of various, exotic garden structures, complete with Japanese-inspired goldfish ponds, that is open to the public and also free to stroll through. After you're done savoring nature's wonders, savor a bit of the delicious fare in the on-site restaurant. If you're thinking about making a move there, this exquisite place is a must-see. However, there's much, much more to this northern Georgia town than the green thumbs of the Vines.

State Road 78 is the main vein of traffic coursing through this Georgia city. If you're a driver, you'll have no trouble hitting the road to explore the beautiful surrounding countryside.

As Loganville is located in a southern state, the temperatures tend to be traditionally warmer. The summers do get hot, so if you're not a fan of bright sun and humidity, take note.

Most people don't associate Georgia with mountains, but they should. The state is the southern end of the Appalachian range and it's easily visible in north Georgia. Loganville is close enough to the range to be a place of recreational importance and regional pride. Don't let being in the South relegate your recreational fun to beaches or theme-heavy water parks. If you live in Loganville, mountain hiking is an option, too. Choose to go upward in your travels and explore the southern reaches of Appalachia.