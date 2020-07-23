/
/
effingham county
77 Apartments for rent in Effingham County, GA📍
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$885
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$919
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.
586 S Columbia Avenue
586 S Columbia Ave, Rincon, GA
Studio
$1,250
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 586 S Columbia Avenue in Rincon. View photos, descriptions and more!
224 Bellflower Circle
224 Bellflower Cir, Effingham County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2478 sqft
Available 07/24/20 224 Bellflower Circle - Property Id: 175830 Beautiful 5 bedroom almost (but better than) new home in South Effingham! Looking for space? THIS is the home for you! Immaculate home with desirable, wide-open floor plan, perfect for
160 Jackson Rd
160 Jackson Road, Effingham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$950
1044 sqft
4 Bedroom Renovated Home in Springfield - Renovated Home! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Wooded Lot! Like-new Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Bathroom. This home also features a screened-in porch & a deck.
158 Clover Point Circle
158 Clover Point Cir, Effingham County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4528 sqft
158 Clover Point Circle Available 08/05/20 5 bed 3.5 bath plus bonus/ media room, fenced in yard - Stunning 5 bedroom 3.
468 Cypress Point Rd
468 Cypress Point Road, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
3545 sqft
Large Home on 5 Acres with Pool and Stables - Large three bedroom home on five acres in Springfield with in-ground pool! Large downstairs master bedroom with French doors that to master bath with shower, tub, double vanity, and large closet.
157 Huger Street
157 Huger Street, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1901 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 157 Huger Street in Effingham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
672 Ebenezer Rd
672 Ebenezer Road, Effingham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
672 Ebenezer Rd - Rincon, Ga 31326 $1000/mth - Adorable cottage in the Ebenezer school district! Features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen with solid surface countertops, dining area, family room, covered front and back porch, with a wooded lot.
24 Weber Court
24 Weber Court, Rincon, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1823 sqft
Beautiful home in Effingham overlooking the golf course. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and family room. Sits on a cul-de-sac. This is a must-see and will not be available long. New flooring and carpet going in.
116 Danielle Loop
116 Danielle Loop, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Will be available December 6th, 2019! The Creston Floor plan. 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan with Flex Room. $1300 Security Deposit and 1 year lease agreement minimum. All Appliances and blinds included. No Smoking! No Pets
Results within 1 mile of Effingham County
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.
4 Bridlington Way
4 Bridlington Way, Savannah, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
2721 sqft
4 Bridlington Way Savannah, GA 31407 Fantastic home in Savannah Highlands 5 Bedroom and 2 1/2 baths! 2721 Square feet! Formal dining room Kitchen includes stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Great wood floors
118 Orkney Road
118 Orkney Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1484 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 118 Orkney Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
114 Orkney Road
114 Orkney Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1484 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 114 Orkney Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
206 Cromer Road
206 Cromer St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1415 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Cromer Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Miriam Jordan Rd
5 Miriam Jordan Rd, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1464 sqft
3 Bedroom In Rice Creek
112 Orkney Road
112 Orkney Rd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1415 sqft
By Lamar Smith Homes. Available for immediate occupancy!! This gorgeous new construction townhome features 1415 sq. ft. of living space with luxury plank vinyl flooring, blinds and attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Effingham County
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,016
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
