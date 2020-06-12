34 Apartments for rent in Griffin, GA

Hey there, welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your Griffin, GA apartment hunting adventures! Situated 35 miles south of Atlanta, Griffin is an independent little city of roughly 23,000 that plays host to some of Hotlanta’s most affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the perfect rental in Griffin? Then check out the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve patched together for you, and you’ll be kicking back in your Griffin, GA dream apartment i...

Life in Griffin Fortunately, apartments come in all shapes and sizes and with a wide range of price tags in Griffin. Cozy little studio and one bedroom apartments or their more luxurious counterparts , no matter which route you go, though, don’t rush into a lease until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect apartment in Griffin; pretty much every apartment complex in the city has vacancies year-round and waiting lists are unheard of. Renters actually outnumber homeowners in Griffin by 13 percent, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find a plethora of dream dwellings just waiting for folks like you to swoop them up. Apartments in Griffin are generally on the older side (especially in the neighborhoods near the city center), but many of them nevertheless come equipped with first rate amenities (in-unit washer and dryer, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, balcony, gym, covered parking, free wifi, and more). Just be sure to arm yourself with a basic renter’s arsenal (I.D.s, proof of income, banking info, a pocketful of magic beans, etc.) when you’re ready to submit a leasing application. Pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) apartments for rent in Griffin are surprisingly easy to come by. Same goes for short term lease deals and furnished rentals. Be prepared, though, to fork over an extra in rent each month if you’re roomie walks on all fours or you’re looking for a short-term lease or furnished apartment rental. Sounds like a plan? Sure it does! So start clicking away for your future humble abode and best of luck!