Apartment List
/
GA
/
griffin
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Griffin, GA

📍

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
212 Alabama Street
212 Alabama St, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Hardwood floors provide a traditional layout for this two bedroom, one bathroom home, apart of a duplex (the left side) available now for move-in. Power & Water utilities are with the City of Griffin. Has a private driveway, room for 2 vehicles.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1644 Hallmark Hills Drive
1644 Hallmark Hills Dr, Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1280 sqft
DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT. PROPERTY AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 Ranch home! No need for stairs! Hurry to see this one while it lasts! Here is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath home on a level lot. All kitchen appliances included with this rental.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
133 S HILL ST,
133 South Hill Street, Griffin, GA
Studio
$1,050
2586 sqft
Great retail space available in Griffin's downtown district. 2586 SQFT with great building features and tons of character. Would be great for small business, boutique, restaurant, as long and much more.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
328 W. Solomon Street
328 West Solomon Street, Griffin, GA
Studio
$750
1168 sqft
Get a professional workspace in GRIFFIN GA Great for creative start workspaces. Great for a law firm, real estate sales, or any businesss looking for commercial space. Great creative workspace for an art studio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
515 East Central Avenue
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 sqft
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 1,104 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
915 Lake Avenue
915 Lake Avenue, Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1354 sqft
915 Lake Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 1,354 sq ft and was built in 1930. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1744 Mary Ave
1744 Mary Avenue, Griffin, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1811 sqft
It's a brand new home, ready for that picky tenant! Great kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, and dining area open to large family room.

1 of 12

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
327 Hammond Drive
327 Hammond Drive, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
1050 sqft
This is a completely renovated house. Large eat-in Kitchen with a separate laundry room. Fireplace in the Livingroom and hardwood flooring. Very close to downtown Spalding and central to many Griffin resources.
Results within 1 mile of Griffin

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
327 Stonewood
327 Stonewood, Spalding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ** With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Deer Creek Pkwy
107 Deercreek Pkwy, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1368 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH W/ PRIVACY FENCE! - This home features a split bedroom floor plan, spacious living room, high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen includes oak cabinets, a breakfast bar and an adjacent dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
204 Plantation Trail
204 Plantation Trail, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1522 sqft
Awesome ranch that sits on a large lot. Walk into your new home that features a fireplace in the family room. Open concept so you can entertain and cook at the same time. Deck immediately off the family room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
128 Rehoboth Road
128 Rehoboth Road, East Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
128 Rehoboth Rd Griffin, GA is a single family home that contains 1,160 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. House is fully renovated with brand new flooring. Kitchen appliances are included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
52 Bleachery St
52 Bleachery Street, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1100 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Hardwood and tile floors. New cabinets. Central heating and air. Total electric. Rent is $695/Month. Deposit is $695. 2 year lease required. No pets allowed. Application are in documents.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
130 Magnolia Drive
130 Magnolia Drive, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
130 Magnolia Drive Available 04/11/20 130 Magnolia Drive: Modest 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home on fence in level 3/4 acre lot. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. - (RLNE3908997)
Results within 5 miles of Griffin

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
271 Bend View Rd
271 Bendview Road, Spalding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2350 sqft
2 STORY APPROX 2350 SQ. FT, MOVE IN READY! 4 BEDROOM-2.5 BATHS HOME. MASTER ON MAIN, ALL ELECTRIC, VERY PRIVATE. 2 SEPARATE HVAC SYSTEM 1 UP, 1 DOWN. TWO YEAR LEASE. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2805 Expressway B 21
2805 North Expressway, Spalding County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
528 sqft
Great condo community in secluded area, right off I 85. 1 BR unit can be furnished or unfurnished. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, private balcony. No parking issues, open lot with plenty of room.

1 of 18

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
231 Timberwolf Trail
231 Timber Wolf Trl, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Wolfcreek Townhomes - Great townhome in Griffin for rent, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room, formal dining area, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Ready for you. Comes with stove, refrig, dishwasher. Total electric.
Results within 10 miles of Griffin

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/04/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 Lossie Lane
312 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1476 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
1124 Pebble Creek Lane
1124 Pebble Creek Lane, Heron Bay, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
6098 sqft
Beautiful Commuinty - The Enclave Community This lovely home has 4 Bedroom/3 Full Bath home has space for everyone. Master is just right for oversized furniture and has a sitting area and walk-in closet. Hardwoods on most of the main floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
852 Betsy Ross Tr
852 Betsy Ross Trail, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Liberty Square Park - Property Id: 78022 (Please fill out the online questionaire) 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath nice home in Liberty Square Park, Hampton Ga. Home has a double car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
585 Chastleton Drive
585 Chastleton Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2582 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
97 Mallie Court
97 Mallie Court, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1464 sqft
Updated Hampton Home Features an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
211 Greenleaf Drive
211 Greenleaf Drive, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Hampton is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit

Median Rent in Griffin

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Griffin is $834, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $963.
Studio
$795
1 Bed
$834
2 Beds
$963
3+ Beds
$1,265
City GuideGriffin
Hey there, welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your Griffin, GA apartment hunting adventures! Situated 35 miles south of Atlanta, Griffin is an independent little city of roughly 23,000 that plays host to some of Hotlanta’s most affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the perfect rental in Griffin? Then check out the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve patched together for you, and you’ll be kicking back in your Griffin, GA dream apartment i...
Life in Griffin

Fortunately, apartments come in all shapes and sizes and with a wide range of price tags in Griffin. Cozy little studio and one bedroom apartments or their more luxurious counterparts , no matter which route you go, though, don’t rush into a lease until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect apartment in Griffin; pretty much every apartment complex in the city has vacancies year-round and waiting lists are unheard of. Renters actually outnumber homeowners in Griffin by 13 percent, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find a plethora of dream dwellings just waiting for folks like you to swoop them up.

Apartments in Griffin are generally on the older side (especially in the neighborhoods near the city center), but many of them nevertheless come equipped with first rate amenities (in-unit washer and dryer, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, balcony, gym, covered parking, free wifi, and more). Just be sure to arm yourself with a basic renter’s arsenal (I.D.s, proof of income, banking info, a pocketful of magic beans, etc.) when you’re ready to submit a leasing application.

Pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) apartments for rent in Griffin are surprisingly easy to come by. Same goes for short term lease deals and furnished rentals. Be prepared, though, to fork over an extra in rent each month if you’re roomie walks on all fours or you’re looking for a short-term lease or furnished apartment rental.

Sounds like a plan? Sure it does! So start clicking away for your future humble abode and best of luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Griffin?
In Griffin, the median rent is $795 for a studio, $834 for a 1-bedroom, $963 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,265 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Griffin, check out our monthly Griffin Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Griffin?
Some of the colleges located in the Griffin area include Clark Atlanta University, Columbus State University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Griffin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Griffin from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Columbus, Marietta, and Roswell.

Similar Pages

Griffin 3 BedroomsGriffin Apartments with Balcony
Griffin Cheap PlacesGriffin Dog Friendly Apartments
Griffin Pet Friendly Places