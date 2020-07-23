/
glynn county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
62 Apartments for rent in Glynn County, GA📍
13 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
29 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
32 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
28 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
2 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1205 sqft
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
17 Units Available
Country Club Estates
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
1325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
525 sqft
This is an apartment inside the building located at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd & Monck Street. This apartment is small and has new everything since it was totally renovated.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
800 Mallery Street
800 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
868 sqft
AVAILABLE! This beautifully furnished condo is on the ground floor and is in perfect walking distance to the Pier Village and biking distance to the beach. Utilities are included with a $100 cap on the electric.
1 Unit Available
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1758 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1498 Demere Road
1498 Demere Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1184 sqft
2BR/2.5BA unfurnished long-term rental available for immediate occupancy. Pets may be considered with an approved rental application.
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1125 Egmont Street
1125 Egmont St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1323 sqft
Built in 1889, this two bedroom, one bath home is a wonderful opportunity to live in historic Old Town. This home features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, laundry room with furnished washer/dryer, office, tin roof, and a fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.
1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
1 Unit Available
Dixville
916 Martin Luther King Blvd
916 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Brunswick, GA
4 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
Great home, all one floor. Hardwood floors and close to downtown Brunswick. Home is sitting in a large lot with huge side and backyard.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1125 Ocean Blvd
1125 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
Available October 15th. Two blocks from the beach. Walk to Crab Daddy's and King and Prince. Complete redo--- fresh paint, new floors, new granite counter tops, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new sink and faucets. Carport.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
301 6th Ave
301 Sixth Av St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
"The Island Copper Roof House," is a raised duplex. For rent is the left side (as you are looking at the home) with one bedroom and one full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
Newer Construction townhome backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting.
1 Unit Available
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
205 Reserve Lane
205 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
Looking to escape to a tropical paradise without having to cross an ocean? Fall in love with St. Simons Island in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath vacation townhome.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
112 Palmetto Street
112 Palmetto St, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house, unfurnished, located in a quite neighborhood, centrally located on the island. Close to restaurants, shopping and easy excess to the causeway. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. Need to submit application and a $50.
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1408 Monck Street
1408 Monck St, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
525 sqft
This is an apartment inside a building located in Brunswick. This apartment is small with new everything. Apartment features a kitchen with refrigerator and stove/oven, 2 small bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry closet, and, great room.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1000 Mallery Street
1000 Mallery Street Ext, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished condo is incredibly spacious and updated with a renovated kitchen, bathroom, and sunroom. Hardwood floors throughout and tile in the sunroom.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
208 Pelican Place
208 Pelican Pl St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1488 sqft
Available 7/15/20! This beautiful, furnished unit has very spacious living and dining space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Glynn County area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, College of Coastal Georgia, and Savannah College of Art and Design. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Jacksonville, Savannah, Pooler, Brunswick, and Jacksonville Beach have apartments for rent.
