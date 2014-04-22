Apartments for rent in New York

Life in New York

Moving to the third most populous State in the United States won't be easy but you will surely find everything you need here, especially that apartment you are looking for -- if you look in the right places!

New York is among the most expensive states to live in. Yes, New York cost of living is bordering crazy at more than 20% the national average. This of course applies to housing costs and rental costs as well, especially in the big cities.

When moving to New York, consider transportation. Most New Yorkers take public transportation and navigate by subways, buses, or cabs, especially in New York City. However, cars may be more efficient in some areas, such as in the suburbs. Try to avoid rush hour (if that is even possible) especially on major thoroughfares like Long Island Expressway and Belt Parkway.

Prepare your wardrobe as you get to live with all four seasons. Summers, for instance, can be really hot in New York City and winters can get really long and chilly in some areas such as Central or Western New York. Make sure to do your research on a city's climate before moving!

Apartments Locator: Find that apartment in New York

New York City: Top of the list would be the busiest city of them all, New York City! You may choose from Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx or Staten Island. It is as diverse as it gets, with more than 800 languages being used in the city. Despite exorbitant rates, you get to experience everything pleasant in Manhattan, from the best restaurants, parks, museums, to cultural performances -- you wouldn't miss a thing here! Choose from uptown (Fort George, Washington Heights, Manhattanville to name a few), downtown (Gramercy Park and Union Square to name some) or midtown Manhattan (Diamond District, Theater District, and Times Square to name a few)! Though just a bit farther from Manhattan, consider Queens and Brooklyn for slightly lower rents as well.

Albany: There are lots of neighborhoods in Albany to choose from. Sheridan Hollow and Arbor Hill can be found within north of downtown, while you will find smaller neighborhoods like Mansion District, Kenwood and Pastures (hopefully with apartments with paid utilities as well), south of downtown (also known as South End). Empire State Plaza can be found west of downtown. Other more affluent neighborhoods such as Eagle Hill, Melrose and Western Pine Hills can be found further west. Albany is also known for culture hubs of indie artists.

Buffalo: Consider moving to Buffalo for lower priced houses and apartment homes. There are several communities to choose from, some of which are: Allen Town, Cold Springs, Delaware District, North Park, Riverside and many others. You might even be lucky enough to find rental homes in the area for less than a thousand dollars. Plus, Buffalo is close to Niagara falls and Toronto!

Long Island: Southeast of New York is Long Island, with its many, many towns and villages. Though densely populated, Long Island has low unemployment rates. Between Suffolk and Nassau counties, the former is less congested and the latter is more populous where you will find more rural affluent communities. Whether you are looking for a grand mansion, a house or a studio apartment for rent, some of the communities to see are Old Westbury, Muttontown and The Brookvilles which are mostly wealthy neighborhoods.

Westchester: Expect pricey homes in Westchester, another affluent suburban county (after Nassau and Suffolk). Many people would recommended the following as excellent places to live in: Rye (the county's smallest city), Fleetwood, Yonkers, the historic Bedford Village, Somers (with lots of housing options to choose from: serviced apartments, townhouses to farmhouses!) and many others!

Binghamton: Upstate of New York is Binghamton, famous for health care and the The State University of New York at Binghamton or Binghamton University for short. The City is comprised of seven neighborhoods: the commercial City Center, the largely residential Westside (with a number of historical structures), the Southside where the Discovery Center and Ross Zoo is located, the Eastside, the Northside, the First Ward (also largely residential) and the Ely Park. If you plan to move to Binghamton, do not miss the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally as well as the Fest and Jazz Festival in July!

Syracuse: There are also plenty of neighborhoods and business districts in Syracuse City. You are certain to find one bedroom apartments at a reasonable price in any of these neighborhoods: Armory Square, Columbus Circle, Franklin Square, Lakefront, Washington Square, University Hill, and many others. The city is also a known educational hub which is home to several universities and colleges.

If you don't want to bear with the busiest urban streets (but still live within the New York State lines) try moving to Saratoga Springs (and yes there are mineral springs there, though the place is equally famous for its race course). The county is not as overpopulated and there are beautiful vistas, making it a cozy place to live in. Neighborhoods to choose from are the East Side(literally on the East Side of Broadway), The West Side, Wilton, and North Broadway and Union Avenue.