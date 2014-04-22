Apartments for rent in New York
- Albany
- Albertson
- Avon
- Baldwinsville
- Ballston Spa
- Baxter Estates
- Bay Park
- Bay Shore
- Beacon
- Bedford
- Bellmore
- Bellport
- Bethpage
- Binghamton
- Brockport
- Bronx
- Bronxville
- Brooklyn
- Buffalo
- Camillus
- Canandaigua
- Carthage
- Catskill
- Cayuga Heights
- Cedarhurst
- Central Islip
- Chatham
- Cheektowaga
- Chester
- Clayton
- Cohoes
- Copenhagen
- Copiague
- Coram
- Corning
- Cortland
- Croton-on-Hudson
- Cutchogue
- Dobbs Ferry
- East Atlantic Beach
- East Garden City
- East Greenbush
- East Islip
- East Marion
- East Massapequa
- East Meadow
- East Patchogue
- East Quogue
- East Rochester
- East Rockaway
- Eastchester
- Elmira
- Elmont
- Elmsford
- Elwood
- Fairport
- Fairview
- Farmingdale
- Fayetteville
- Fire Island
- Fort Salonga
- Freeport
- Garden City
- Garden City South
- Glen Cove
- Gouverneur
- Great Neck
- Great Neck Estates
- Great Neck Plaza
- Green Island
- Greenport
- Greenport West
- Hampton Bays
- Harrison
- Hartsdale
- Hastings-on-Hudson
- Hauppauge
- Hempstead
- Hewlett
- Hicksville
- Highland Falls
- Horseheads
- Hudson
- Huntington
- Huntington Station
- Hyde Park
- Irondequoit
- Irvington
- Island Park
- Islandia
- Islip
- Ithaca
- Jamesport
- Jericho
- Kings Park
- Kingston
- Larchmont
- Lawrence
- Levittown
- Liberty
- Lido Beach
- Lindenhurst
- Liverpool
- Long Beach
- Lynbrook
- Mamaroneck
- Manhasset
- Manorhaven
- Mastic Beach
- Maybrook
- Mechanicstown
- Melville
- Middle Island
- Middleburgh
- Middletown
- Mineola
- Mount Ivy
- Mount Kisco
- Mount Vernon
- Nanuet
- Nesconset
- New City
- New Hyde Park
- New Paltz
- New Windsor
- New York
- Newburgh
- Niagara Falls
- Niskayuna
- North Hills
- North Sea
- North Tonawanda
- Northeast Ithaca
- Northport
- Northwest Ithaca
- Nyack
- Ocean Beach
- Oceanside
- Oneonta
- Orchard Park
- Ossining
- Oswego
- Oyster Bay
- Painted Post
- Pearl River
- Peekskill
- Pelham
- Pelham Manor
- Philadelphia
- Piermont
- Point Lookout
- Pomona
- Port Chester
- Port Jefferson
- Port Jefferson Station
- Port Washington
- Port Washington North
- Poughkeepsie
- Queens
- Quogue
- Rensselaer
- Rhinebeck
- Ridge
- Rochester
- Rockville Centre
- Rome
- Ronkonkoma
- Roslyn
- Roslyn Heights
- Round Lake
- Rye
- Rye Brook
- Sag Harbor
- Salisbury
- Sands Point
- Saratoga Springs
- Scarsdale
- Schenectady
- Selden
- Sleepy Hollow
- Sloatsburg
- South Floral Park
- Southold
- Spackenkill
- Spencerport
- Springs
- St. James
- Staten Island
- Syosset
- Syracuse
- Tarrytown
- Troy
- Tuckahoe
- Utica
- Valley Stream
- Victor
- Voorheesville
- Wading River
- Wallkill
- Walton
- Wappingers Falls
- Warwick
- Watertown
- Webster
- West Babylon
- West Hampton Dunes
- West Hempstead
- West Islip
- Westbury
- Westhampton
- Westhampton Beach
- Westmere
- White Plains
- Williston Park
- Woodmere
- Yaphank
- Yonkers
- Yorktown Heights
- Albany County
- Bronx County
- Broome County
- Cayuga County
- Chemung County
- Chenango County
- Columbia County
- Cortland County
- Delaware County
- Dutchess County
- Erie County
- Greene County
- Jefferson County
- Kings County
- Lewis County
- Livingston County
- Madison County
- Monroe County
- Nassau County
- New York County
- Niagara County
- Oneida County
- Onondaga County
- Ontario County
- Orange County
- Oswego County
- Otsego County
- Putnam County
- Queens County
- Rensselaer County
- Richmond County
- Rockland County
- Saratoga County
- Schenectady County
- Schoharie County
- Seneca County
- St. Lawrence County
- Steuben County
- Suffolk County
- Sullivan County
- Tompkins County
- Ulster County
- Westchester County
Moving to the third most populous State in the United States won't be easy but you will surely find everything you need here, especially that apartment you are looking for -- if you look in the right places!
Life in New York
New York is among the most expensive states to live in. Yes, New York cost of living is bordering crazy at more than 20% the national average. This of course applies to housing costs and rental costs as well, especially in the big cities.
When moving to New York, consider transportation. Most New Yorkers take public transportation and navigate by subways, buses, or cabs, especially in New York City. However, cars may be more efficient in some areas, such as in the suburbs. Try to avoid rush hour (if that is even possible) especially on major thoroughfares like Long Island Expressway and Belt Parkway.
Prepare your wardrobe as you get to live with all four seasons. Summers, for instance, can be really hot in New York City and winters can get really long and chilly in some areas such as Central or Western New York. Make sure to do your research on a city's climate before moving!
Apartments Locator: Find that apartment in New York
New York City: Top of the list would be the busiest city of them all, New York City! You may choose from Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx or Staten Island. It is as diverse as it gets, with more than 800 languages being used in the city. Despite exorbitant rates, you get to experience everything pleasant in Manhattan, from the best restaurants, parks, museums, to cultural performances -- you wouldn't miss a thing here! Choose from uptown (Fort George, Washington Heights, Manhattanville to name a few), downtown (Gramercy Park and Union Square to name some) or midtown Manhattan (Diamond District, Theater District, and Times Square to name a few)! Though just a bit farther from Manhattan, consider Queens and Brooklyn for slightly lower rents as well.
Albany: There are lots of neighborhoods in Albany to choose from. Sheridan Hollow and Arbor Hill can be found within north of downtown, while you will find smaller neighborhoods like Mansion District, Kenwood and Pastures (hopefully with apartments with paid utilities as well), south of downtown (also known as South End). Empire State Plaza can be found west of downtown. Other more affluent neighborhoods such as Eagle Hill, Melrose and Western Pine Hills can be found further west. Albany is also known for culture hubs of indie artists.
Buffalo: Consider moving to Buffalo for lower priced houses and apartment homes. There are several communities to choose from, some of which are: Allen Town, Cold Springs, Delaware District, North Park, Riverside and many others. You might even be lucky enough to find rental homes in the area for less than a thousand dollars. Plus, Buffalo is close to Niagara falls and Toronto!
Long Island: Southeast of New York is Long Island, with its many, many towns and villages. Though densely populated, Long Island has low unemployment rates. Between Suffolk and Nassau counties, the former is less congested and the latter is more populous where you will find more rural affluent communities. Whether you are looking for a grand mansion, a house or a studio apartment for rent, some of the communities to see are Old Westbury, Muttontown and The Brookvilles which are mostly wealthy neighborhoods.
Westchester: Expect pricey homes in Westchester, another affluent suburban county (after Nassau and Suffolk). Many people would recommended the following as excellent places to live in: Rye (the county's smallest city), Fleetwood, Yonkers, the historic Bedford Village, Somers (with lots of housing options to choose from: serviced apartments, townhouses to farmhouses!) and many others!
Binghamton: Upstate of New York is Binghamton, famous for health care and the The State University of New York at Binghamton or Binghamton University for short. The City is comprised of seven neighborhoods: the commercial City Center, the largely residential Westside (with a number of historical structures), the Southside where the Discovery Center and Ross Zoo is located, the Eastside, the Northside, the First Ward (also largely residential) and the Ely Park. If you plan to move to Binghamton, do not miss the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally as well as the Fest and Jazz Festival in July!
Syracuse: There are also plenty of neighborhoods and business districts in Syracuse City. You are certain to find one bedroom apartments at a reasonable price in any of these neighborhoods: Armory Square, Columbus Circle, Franklin Square, Lakefront, Washington Square, University Hill, and many others. The city is also a known educational hub which is home to several universities and colleges.
If you don't want to bear with the busiest urban streets (but still live within the New York State lines) try moving to Saratoga Springs (and yes there are mineral springs there, though the place is equally famous for its race course). The county is not as overpopulated and there are beautiful vistas, making it a cozy place to live in. Neighborhoods to choose from are the East Side(literally on the East Side of Broadway), The West Side, Wilton, and North Broadway and Union Avenue.
NY Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how NY ranks on:
Apartment List has released New York’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"New York renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the state overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."
Key findings in New York include the following:
- New York renters gave their state a C overall.
- The highest-rated categories for New York were public transit (A+) and recreational activities (B).
- The areas of concern to New York renters are weather (D), affordability (D) and state and local taxes (F).
- Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their state, giving it an overall rating of C+, while renters who are parents are equally satisfied, giving it a C+.
- New York earned similar scores to other states in New England, including Massachusetts (C+) and New Hampshire (C+), but earned lower marks than Maine (B) and Delaware (B+).
- New York did relatively poorly compared to other states nationwide, including California (A-), Texas (A) and Florida (B+).
- The top rated states nationwide for renter satisfaction include Colorado, Alaska, South Dakota, Idaho and Minnesota. The lowest rated states include Wyoming, Arkansas, Mississippi, West Virginia and Louisiana.