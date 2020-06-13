118 Apartments for rent in East Massapequa, NY📍
Want to meet people who get the job done? Quality, hard-working citizens? East Massapequa, New York, is the place. A densely populated residential area located on the southern edge of Long Island in the scenic territory of Oyster Bay, East Massapequa is an outlier of the the New York lifestyle this an old neighborhood with a ton of history and a culture of its own.
East Massapequa is officially located within the town of Oyster Bay, a historically rich location: from its origins as part of the colony of New Amsterdam, which was eventually renamed New York, to the summer home of former US President, Theodore Roosevelt. The long storied past of this area is evident in the architecture, people and pastimes of its current inhabitants.
Moving to the City
Moving to the city takes relatively little preparation, as openings are plentiful. Expect the usual background check and references requirements. Also be prepared to provide proof of income and perhaps a rental history. That being said your apartment search in East Massapequa should be quick, and it's relatively simple to locate a decent house to rent in a great neighborhood.
Weather
Weather in the metropolitan area of New York during the summer is ideal for most people. Shores fill up and grills come out as the window for jogs in the park and backyard football opens up. The region is renowned for its "leaf season" as the colors begin to change, and winters are designated for single digits and snow shoveling during its coldest months.
North: The northern region is dominated by the Sunrise Mall shopping center located just north of Sunrise Highway. This is New England living a little further south, single family one and two story homes with Oak and Maple trees in the backyard. Think leaf piles in the autumn, snowmen in the winter and sprinklers in the springtime.
Central: This is place to look for apartments with paid utilities and 2 bedroom apartments. The center of activity in the city, this residential area is literally surrounded by commercialism. Shopping centers, delis (which are very popular here), and entertainment venues such as theaters form a ring around the neighborhood.
South East/West: As big as Sunrise Mall is in the north, Peninsula Golf Course is in the south. This area is divided in the middle by a small inlet stemming from the South Oyster Bay, which forms the southern border of the area. The entire area has an incredibly modern-colonial feel (yes, it's possible) accompanied by a small-town air. Far removed from its neighbors this area remains autonomous in the best ways.
East Massapequa is definitely a place for those who tire of living in the big city and want to take it down a notch. Not far enough removed that a day trip to the lights and glitz is out of the question but far enough that life without the constraints of bumper-to-bumper traffic, crowds and endless bustling about is a real and tangible thing. The air is better, the scenery is greener and the living is a little more relaxed.