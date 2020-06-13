118 Apartments for rent in East Massapequa, NY

Historical Hideaway

East Massapequa is officially located within the town of Oyster Bay, a historically rich location: from its origins as part of the colony of New Amsterdam, which was eventually renamed New York, to the summer home of former US President, Theodore Roosevelt. The long storied past of this area is evident in the architecture, people and pastimes of its current inhabitants.

Moving to the City

Moving to the city takes relatively little preparation, as openings are plentiful. Expect the usual background check and references requirements. Also be prepared to provide proof of income and perhaps a rental history. That being said your apartment search in East Massapequa should be quick, and it's relatively simple to locate a decent house to rent in a great neighborhood.

Weather

Weather in the metropolitan area of New York during the summer is ideal for most people. Shores fill up and grills come out as the window for jogs in the park and backyard football opens up. The region is renowned for its "leaf season" as the colors begin to change, and winters are designated for single digits and snow shoveling during its coldest months.