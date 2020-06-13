118 Apartments for rent in East Massapequa, NY

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Massapequa
1 Unit Available
40 Weaver Drive
40 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,245
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Southpoint Apartment Homes, located in Massapequa, New York, boasts contemporary and spacious apartment homes situated on 17 beautifully landscaped acres.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Massapequa
1 Unit Available
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Massapequa
1 Unit Available
60 Weaver Drive
60 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,175
704 sqft
Southpoint Apartment Homes, located in Massapequa, New York, boasts contemporary and spacious apartment homes situated on 17 beautifully landscaped acres.
Results within 1 mile of East Massapequa

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
5 Grant St
5 Grant Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1334 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Port Jeff Station, this 4 bed 2 bath Colonial is just waiting to be seen. With a brand new kitchen featuring white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It is the perfect balance between modern and homey.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Amityville
1 Unit Available
39 Ireland Place
39 Ireland Place, Amityville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Immaculate first floor two bedroom apartment close to transportation and the heart of the village amenities. Washer and dryer on first floor with large oversized eat in kitchen. Front porch and back deck, off street parking for 2 cars.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
North Amityville
1 Unit Available
16 Dorset Court
16 Dorset Court, East Farmingdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Dorset Court in East Farmingdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
16 Frank Ave
16 Frank Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Recently Renovated Split Level 4-5 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Home. Fenced Backyard With A Lot Of Play Space For Kids. Garage Converted To Bedroom. Office In Lower Level Of Home, With A Large Room; which Can Be Made Into 5th Bedroom Or Den.
Results within 5 miles of East Massapequa
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Copiague Harbor
1 Unit Available
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 Salem Place
10 Salem Place, Copiague, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful 4 bedrooms home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
3 Powell Street
3 Powell Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT, NEWLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, 7 MINS TO TRAIN STATION, SEPARATE GAS & ELECTRIC METERS, HEATING IS $100/MO (SEPT - APRIL)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
North Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
294 43rd St
294 43rd Street, North Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful and Spacious Main Level 2 Bedroom apartment is renovated and move in ready! New appliances, New Kitchen and Bath, New floors, includes washer and dryer, use of yard and all utilities are included. Pet friendly. N/S. This one will not last!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
9 Fuller Ave
9 Fuller Avenue, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Upper Level Two Bedroom Apartment is well maintained, spacious and plenty of storage! Heat included, tenant pays electric and cable. Updated Kitchen, Updated Bath, Close to Shops and Transportation, too! N/S, N/P. This one will not last!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
212 Harrison Ave
212 Harrison Avenue, Bethpage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Empty and Clean Main Level of Legal Two Family Home Features New Kitchen- Bath and Refinished HW Floors -2 Bedrooms - LR - EIK- FDR - Den or Office plus Full Finished Basement with Full Bath and Laundry Area with Washer Dryer Hook-up- No Pets!

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Plainedge
1 Unit Available
5 Martin Road
5 South Martin Road, Plainedge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Expanded Ranch features, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen w/Dining Area, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Full Finished Basement with Washer/Dryer and Full Bath, Large Yard, Detached Garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Seaford
1 Unit Available
2134 Jackson Avenue
2134 Jackson Avenue, Seaford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1737 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Colonial. wood floors throughout the house, Formal dinning room & living room, Excellent condition inside & out, with newly updated Kitchen & Baths. Laundry room on first floor near back door .

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
925 Fulton Street
925 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome home! Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Large Corner Property Home. Located conveniently on Route 109 with access to shopping centers and public transportation nearby.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
205 E John Street
205 East John Street, Lindenhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Accessory Apartment, Second Level of a Colonial House. 1 Large Bedroom, 1 Full Bath, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Landlord On Premise, Utilities Included Except Cable, Ac Allowed With $50 /Unit- No Pets, No Smoking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Massapequa
1 Unit Available
136 Jerusalem Avenue
136 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Apartment Located On Ground Floor Of Legal 2 Family Home. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Two Baths, Part Finished Basement With Washer/Dryer. Includes Use Of Fenced Yard, Garage And 3 Car Driveway.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
9 Bishop Court
9 Bishop Court, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9 Bishop Court in Bethpage. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
303 9th Street
303 9th St, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Large, Spacious Apt Abundant In Closets and Storage! Unique Layout With BRs Located On Opposite Ends of Apt! Walk In Closets! Attic Storage! Clean, Convenient and Comfortable! Many Windows Allowing For Brightly Lit Rooms! All Newly Renovated!
City GuideEast Massapequa
"Bronx to Massapequa / Cos where I come from quality is job one / And everybody up on Linden know we get the job done" - From "Jazz We've Got" by A Tribe Called Quest

Want to meet people who get the job done? Quality, hard-working citizens? East Massapequa, New York, is the place. A densely populated residential area located on the southern edge of Long Island in the scenic territory of Oyster Bay, East Massapequa is an outlier of the the New York lifestyle this an old neighborhood with a ton of history and a culture of its own.

Historical Hideaway

East Massapequa is officially located within the town of Oyster Bay, a historically rich location: from its origins as part of the colony of New Amsterdam, which was eventually renamed New York, to the summer home of former US President, Theodore Roosevelt. The long storied past of this area is evident in the architecture, people and pastimes of its current inhabitants.

Moving to the City

Moving to the city takes relatively little preparation, as openings are plentiful. Expect the usual background check and references requirements. Also be prepared to provide proof of income and perhaps a rental history. That being said your apartment search in East Massapequa should be quick, and it's relatively simple to locate a decent house to rent in a great neighborhood.

Weather

Weather in the metropolitan area of New York during the summer is ideal for most people. Shores fill up and grills come out as the window for jogs in the park and backyard football opens up. The region is renowned for its "leaf season" as the colors begin to change, and winters are designated for single digits and snow shoveling during its coldest months.

Neighborhoods

North: The northern region is dominated by the Sunrise Mall shopping center located just north of Sunrise Highway. This is New England living a little further south, single family one and two story homes with Oak and Maple trees in the backyard. Think leaf piles in the autumn, snowmen in the winter and sprinklers in the springtime.

Central: This is place to look for apartments with paid utilities and 2 bedroom apartments. The center of activity in the city, this residential area is literally surrounded by commercialism. Shopping centers, delis (which are very popular here), and entertainment venues such as theaters form a ring around the neighborhood.

South East/West: As big as Sunrise Mall is in the north, Peninsula Golf Course is in the south. This area is divided in the middle by a small inlet stemming from the South Oyster Bay, which forms the southern border of the area. The entire area has an incredibly modern-colonial feel (yes, it's possible) accompanied by a small-town air. Far removed from its neighbors this area remains autonomous in the best ways.

Massapequa for the Masses

East Massapequa is definitely a place for those who tire of living in the big city and want to take it down a notch. Not far enough removed that a day trip to the lights and glitz is out of the question but far enough that life without the constraints of bumper-to-bumper traffic, crowds and endless bustling about is a real and tangible thing. The air is better, the scenery is greener and the living is a little more relaxed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Massapequa?
The average rent price for East Massapequa rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,560.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Massapequa?
Some of the colleges located in the East Massapequa area include Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Adelphi University, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, Hofstra University, and Molloy College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Massapequa?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Massapequa from include Queens, Glen Cove, Hempstead, Mineola, and Valley Stream.

