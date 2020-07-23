/
niagara county
112 Apartments for rent in Niagara County, NY📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
83 South Street - 2
83 South Street, Lockport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
Renovation in progress - Available for Viewings July 31st - Spacious second floor apartment, with living room dinning room and kitchen. Pictures will be updated as project progresses.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
1624 Niagara Street - 6
1624 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls, NY
Studio
$650
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Updated 3rd floor studio apartment in Niagara Falls. Utilities Included: Gas, Electric, water, Garbage, and snow removal. New bathroom and floors throughout. Perfect for couple or single person looking for a new place in the city of Niagara Falls.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
6924 Ward Road
6924 Ward Road, Niagara County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1728 sqft
This delightful home located in Niagara Falls, NY is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms.This home greets you with a spacious front yard a large mature tree.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
615 3rd St REAR
615 3rd Street, Niagara Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT 1 BEDROOM ACROSS FROM THE AQUARIUM - Property Id: 227547 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE. Thank you very much for reaching out to us at Good Living Property Management LLC for your housing needs. We will be showing this property on Tuesdays.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
640 7th St LOWER
640 7th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$450
COMFY 1 BEDROOM LOWER UNIT - Property Id: 227545 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
431 Fredericka St
431 Fredericka Street, North Tonawanda, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 208465 Please Contact Global Choice Management 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301 716-205-8786 Fax-716-408-0049 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
1562 Ashland Ave
1562 Ashland Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 205826 IS LOCATED ON 3RD FLOOR Also has central air Please Contact Global Choice Management 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls 716-205-8786 Fax 716-408-0049 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:23 AM
1 Unit Available
300 High Street - 8
300 High St, Lockport, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
This spacious one bedroom apartment is a must see! The kitchen has a new stove and plenty of storage, including a coat closet. You'll love the large living room which has an attached, rounded office space.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
417 Center Street
417 Center Street, Lewiston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Stunning apartment located in the heart of Lewiston right above The Village Bake Shoppe. Newly constructed apartment features 2 bdrms, 1.5 baths, hrdwd flrs, open flr plan.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
2431 Ontario Avenue
2431 Ontario Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1390 sqft
Freshly painted, updated kitchen and both bathrooms. Make this house your comfort home. 1 year lease required.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
LaSalle
8421 Buffalo Avenue
8421 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
990 sqft
This centrally located condo has quick access to the I90, LaSalle Parkway, The majestic Niagara River and Niagara Falls. Located with 2 miles of Military Rd., featuring the factory Outlet, many restaurants, grocery stores and businesses.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:23 AM
1 Unit Available
300 High Street - 3
300 High Street, Lockport, NY
Studio
$450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
QUAINT STUDIO WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED AND OFF STREET PARKING! This cozy second floor studio is a perfect apartment or for anyone who does not want to maintain an excessive amount of space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
746 Fairchild Place
746 Fairchild Place, Lewiston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
868 sqft
Move-in ready 2 bedroom and one bath apartment located in the heart of the Village of Lewiston. Unit offers stove, fridge, dishwasher, central air, washer/dryer in the basement.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
LaSalle
51 South 86th Street
51 South 86th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
720 sqft
Easy updated condo living for rent. 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Kitchen opens to the living room, laundry in the unit. Common outside area includes a deck on the Niagara River. One parking spot.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
502 19th Street - 2
502 19th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
Studio
$450
300 sqft
First floor easy access studio apartment in Niagara Falls New York. Great space for those looking to avoid steps, as entrance to the unit is right to the sidewalk
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
1713 Pine Avenue - 2
1713 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
Studio
$700
1100 sqft
Commercial space on Pine ave Central to the Business District of Niagara Falls New York - Current space set up as Solon or Barber shop. Property can be converted to suit the needs of most commercial space uses.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
423 22nd St - 4
423 22nd St, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$687
800 sqft
FOR RENT: Bright 2 bed / 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in Niagara Falls! This low-income housing is professionally managed with 24 hour emergency maintenance line available to all tenants. Includes water, sewer, and heat. Tenant only pays for electric.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
151 Buffalo Avenue
151 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1397 sqft
Outstanding 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condominium in the Parkway Condominium Complex on the 9th floor facing the Majestic Upper Niagara River as it flows over the Niagara Falls.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
841 Lake Road
841 Lake Road, Niagara County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
3560 sqft
Large and private two bedroom apartment with three stories. First floor has a half bath, tiled kitchen floor and hardwood throughout. Second floor has master bed and bath. Third floor has additional large bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
2249 Weston Ave.
2249 Weston Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY May 1-June 1 - Property Id: 251558 Hi folks, This property is available for 1 month ONLY from May 1st to June 1st for $750/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
719 8th St. Upstairs
719 8th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$575
850 sqft
Now-June 1st Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY - Property Id: 253040 Hi folks, This is upstairs 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom unit in a duplex on 8th St. and Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls, NY that sleeps 6 people.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
2210 Pierce Ave.
2210 Pierce Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
1575 sqft
Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY Now-June 1st - Property Id: 253036 Hi folks, This property is available from NOW until June 1st for $750/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,810 moves you in.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
2007 11th St.
2007 11th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$500
1206 sqft
Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY Now-June 1st - Property Id: 253282 Hi folks, This property is available from NOW until June 1st for $500/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,560 moves you in.
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
4308 Lewiston Road
4308 Lewiston Road, Niagara Falls, NY
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
2979 sqft
Timeless charm in this turn of the (20th) century mansion! Relax on the grand front porch. Entertain in the elegant dining room. Plenty of room for large families or groups in a warm welcoming setting. Cozy enough for others.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Niagara County area include Erie Community College, Canisius College, SUNY College at Brockport, and D'Youville College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Buffalo, Hamburg, Brockport, Hilton, and Spencerport have apartments for rent.